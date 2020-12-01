Gifts straight from the heart of Pulaski are now on their way around the world to children in need, thanks to those who donated to Operation Christmas Child Lake Cumberland Area.
Co-Area Coordinators Randy and Rita Ringner said that 6,921 shoeboxes were collected at the three area churches that volunteered as drop-off areas: Beacon Hill Baptist Church in Somerset, Eubank Baptist Church and Sardis United Methodist Church in Nancy. The gift drive took place between November 16 and November 23.
Those shoeboxes were then loaded up into two YRC Worldwide transportation trailers. The trailers left Beacon Hill Baptist Church last Tuesday, sending the shoeboxes on their way to a processing center in Charlotte, N.C.
The gift program is part of a “shoebox ministry” led nationally by Samaritan’s Purse.
Operation Christmas Child solicits shoeboxes filled with gifts that are sent to children in Third World countries.
Randy Ringner said that, usually, gifts taken to the Charlotte drop-off are distributed to countries in South America, countries in Africa and countries in Eastern Europe.
Boxes usually contain clothing or wearable items like scarves and gloves, a “wow” gift such as a stuffed animal or a soccer ball, and extra like school supplies, toiletry items, household items, books and small toys like cars or stickers.
Randy Ringer said the number of shoeboxes physically handed in this year was down by about 20 percent over last year, but this year the Samaritan’s Purse website allowed folks to “put together” a box online this year, and local organizers won’t know the full total number of donations until January.
“Even with the impact of COVID on their congregations, the majority of churches that packed shoebox gifts in the past continued to participate this year.” Rita Ringner said. “Churches couldn’t send out short-term missions teams in 2020. They were excited because for many this was the first outreach opportunity they had this year.”
Part of the ministry is about teaching those who receive the gifts about Christianity and Jesus Christ. As such, the shoeboxes full of gifts are prayed over before being sent on their way. The people putting together the boxes are encouraged to pray over their gifts, Randy Ringner said.
“We believe in the sanctity of the boxes,” he said. Once they are dropped off at a local church, they are prayed over by volunteers there. “There’s definitely multiple layers of prayer over the shoeboxes,” he said.
Those boxes are not, however, added to or inspected here. They go on to the processing center, where they may be inspected for items that shouldn’t be sent, such as food, candy and gum; or medications and vitamins.
Other than that, the boxes given to the children are just as the gift-giver packed them.
“With faith, you can really see the hand of God direct specific boxes to specific children,” Randy Ringner said.
He gave as an example a story of one gift given several years ago. It ended up in Fiji, in the hands of a little boy who was going blind.
When volunteers handed him a box and they opened it, sitting right on top was a magnifying glass. “You wonder, who would pack a magnifying glass?” Randy asked, but it happened to be the one thing that could help that particular child.
Although this year’s local collection for Operation Christmas Child is over, boxes are still being “built” online through samaritanspurse.org.
“We have a small, but very faithful team of year-round volunteers serving in the Lake Cumberland Area, and we have already begun planning for 2021,” Randy Ringner said.
For more information on volunteering year-round, or to find out how a church or organization can participate in the ministry of Operation Christmas Child, contact Randy and Rita Ringner at rringner@gmail.com.
