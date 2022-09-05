People here in the U.S. may take for granted the gifts that show up under the tree at Christmas. Imagine not only never having received a Christmas gift, but never having received a gift in your life – ever.
One woman will share her story of how an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift changed her life during a kickoff and informational event to be held this Saturday at Victory Christian Fellowship Church.
The free event will open its doors at 9 a.m., with the main program beginning at 10 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Kimheang Vance, a woman who grew up in Cambodia and who received a shoebox gift when she was 14 years old.
Volunteer Area Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child Rita Ringner encouraged the public to come out and hear Vance’s story.
“She is what we call a full-circle speaker, which means that she had received a shoebox herself as a child and now she’s living in the U.S., so she’s willing to go around and share her story,” Ringner said.
In receiving her shoebox gift, “she accepted Christ, which is the goal of the shoeboxes,” Ringner said.
Vance’s message is even more special, Ringner said, because she lives in Idaho and has agreed to take time out of her schedule to travel across several states and explain the importance of that gift to her.
The fact that Vance is willing to travel across the country and share her story with people she doesn’t know, is, in Ringner’s opinion, proof of what kind of impact the gifts have.
“She has a heart of knowing there’s a lot more children just like her out there, and she wants people to get excited and continue to pack the shoeboxes,” Ringner said.
The “shoebox ministry” is a national program led by an organization called Samaritan’s Purse. There are hundreds of regions across the country that participate, with the Lake Cumberland region being just one of those.
The boxes are packed with items that youngsters or teens may want or need – toys, pencils, books, clothing, toiletry items, and at least one larger item like a stuffed animal or a soccer ball.
They are then sent overseas to underprivileged countries to be handed out through church groups.
The shoeboxes are a “tangible way to share Jesus with the children. To give them hope,” Ringner said.
The children are invited to an outreach event hosted by churches.
“They don’t tell them there’s a gift involved, just that there’s a special presentation for them,” said she.
She added that she believes guest speaker Vance said that the reason she went was because she was told there would be food.
The church will give a presentation that might involve music or puppets which shares the gospel message. At the end of that presentation, the gifts are given out.
After that, Ringner said, “We have the Greatest Journey Discipleship program, and the children are invited back to participate in that. It’s a 12-week program that gets them grounded in their relationship with the Lord, or if they haven’t accepted Christ, to tell them more about Jesus.”
Finishing that program earns them a graduation certificate and a New Testament in their own language that the kids can take home with them.
“For many, it’s the first time the word of God goes into their homes,” she said.
The outreach began in 1993. Last year, the U.S. sent out 10.5 million shoeboxes. The goal this year is to send 11 million, Ringner said.
“Sometime this year, we’re expected to collect our 200 millionth shoebox gift,” she said.
Saturday’s program is both a way of letting people know how they can join in the program and a way to thank the local churches who are already participating.
“There’s a wide variety of denominations signed up, and I love that because it’s something that all the churches can get behind,” she said.
However, the event is open to anyone, not just those who are a part of a church-based group.
Individuals and organizations can either preregister or show up on the day. Before the presentation, there will be light refreshments and display tables for attendees to enjoy while they wait, Ringner said.
To learn more about the program, they can to to the Samaritan's Purse website, samaritanspurse.org, and click on “Operation Christmas Child” to find a list of all local participating churches and their workshops.
They can also follow the organization on social media, or sign up to receive emails from Ringner.
