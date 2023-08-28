The kickoff for Operation Christmas Child takes place every year in September, but this year’s kickoff will have a little extra “kick” to it.
That’s because the national shoebox ministry is observing several milestones at the same time.
The ministry, organized by the national aid program Samaritan’s Purse, takes items donated by local churches and individuals, packs them up in shoeboxes (or an equivalent sized box), and ships them to children in underprivileged areas. It’s a way to not only get Christmas gifts into the hands of those who might not otherwise receive them, but also a way to tell them about the meaning of Christmas and spread the word of God to those who may not have ever heard it.
Ordinarily the September kickoff serves as a way to get new information about the program into the hands of project leaders, explained Rita Ringner, the volunteer area coordinator for the Lake Cumberland area.
“But this year there’s not as much teaching as celebrating,” she said.
“This year is just extra special, because it’s more of a celebration than normal. We’re celebrating 30 years of ministry, over 200 million shoeboxes distributed, and over 50 million children going through the discipleship programs. It’s some huge milestones for the ministry,” she said.
As part of that celebration, Ringner said they plan on showing the audience a video about Elizabeth Groff, a woman who got her start in an orphanage in Ukraine.
“She received a shoebox, and later she was adopted by a family in the U.S.,” Ringner said.
As part of this year’s celebration, Operation Christmas Child designated a specific shoebox as the 200 millionth delivery. Groff was given the honor of delivering it.
“Elizabeth actually went back to Ukraine ... and she actually delivered that box to a little girl in an orphanage in Ukraine, so it kind of came full circle,” Ringner said.
The main speaker for this year’s kickoff is Hermann Finch, another person who benefitted from being given a Christmas shoebox as a child.
“He received a shoebox as a child in Zimbabwe, and it just really impacted his life, so he’s coming to share his personal story. Currently, he’s attending Asbury University (in Wilmore, Ky.), working on his PhD, so he’s kind of the neighborhood. We’re very excited to have him,” Ringner said.
His biography states that he was one of seven children raised by his mother, with his father being “seldom around.”
“His mother struggled to afford basic necessities,” the biography states. “Hermann often had to beg to make ends meet.
“… When Hermann was in sixth grade, he and his siblings were invited to a Christmas play at a local church. Afterward, the children were given shoebox gifts. Hermann’s gift was the first he had ever received.”
The bio goes on to say that Hermann soon lost his father, but the love from the people who gave him the gift comforted him through his grief. He has earned a Masters in Theology and serves as a youth pastor.
Ringner said hearing from such speakers has a major impact on those who hear them.
“We had Kim Vance last year who spoke, and you could hear a pin drop in that church. … They were just sitting awestruck, and it was just a thunderous ovation. It touches their heart to know ‘This shoebox just totally turned the life of a child that had nothing.’ Kim didn’t even know what a church meant when she was invited to church.”
Anyone is welcome to attend the event, which takes place Saturday, August 9 at Victory Christen Fellowship on Oak Hill Road.
Doors open at 9 a.m., with the program set to take place from 10 a.m. to noon.
The hour before the program allows guests to look at the informational displays and participate in the different booths that will be set up in the lobby. Light refreshments will be served.
To register, contact Ringner at 606-875-1908 or ritaringner@gmail.com.
“It’s going to be a fun celebration, and we’re thrilled to have Hermann there. I think his story will ignite people’s passion or recommitment to continue to pack the shoeboxes,” Ringner said.
And, as she reminded, the event is meant to be a celebration of the hard work volunteers had put in over the past 30 years.
“We’ll have noisemakers,” she laughed. “We’re going to have fun. It’s going to be a little different than the norm.”
