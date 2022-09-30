While procrastinating on wrapping Christmas presents can be a common mistake many people make, that is not a problem suffered by those in Somerset-Pulaski County who pack boxes for Operation Christmas Child.
Operation Christmas Child is a program organized by Samaritan’s Purse that provides shoeboxes packed tight with goodies and supplies to children throughout the world. Saturday, the event kicked off by people organizing together in Victory Christian Fellowship Church and packing boxes together.
“It was a wonderful event. We had over 170 people that came from churches throughout the 7 counties that make up the Lake Cumberland area,” said Volunteer Area Coordinator Rita Ringner.
The shoeboxes are a “tangible way to share Jesus with the children. To give them hope,” Ringner said.
The event included guest speaker Kimheang Vance. Hailing from Cambodia, Vance lived a difficult life which changed when she received a shoebox.
“It was wonderful. We heard Kimheang Vance give her personal testimony, and it was incredible. She had everybody just mesmerized. Think you could have heard a pin drop they were just hanging on every word. It was so good, because it was so real. It was from her heart. Her personal story. So many people wanted to share it,” said Ringner. “I put it on my Facebook, and I just have a small Facebook, but it’s already been viewed 1,600 times. It’s been shared by I don’t know how many.”
Ringner described how cathartic it is for her to see her project realized in someone in front of her.
Said Ringner, “It’s so good to see someone. We send the boxes out all the time, and we just pray and trust the lord that they’ll get to the right person, and share with them that they are loved and they are somebody and Jesus loves them. But it’s rare that we get to hear from someone. That can truly say that this is what happened to me and this was my first gift ever.”
Ringner said the shoebox “really got [Vance] thinking,” when she found the religious materials in the box.
“There’s always a booklet that just shares what the greatest gift is which is Jesus, and she just went back and talked to the pastor about it,” said Ringner.
After that, Vance converted to Christianity and has spent the rest of her life sharing the joy she has for Christ with others.
Beyond Vance, though, Ringner also loved the fellowship she had with other Christians who came to the event.
“What I love about Operation Christmas Child, there were churches there from all denominations. They can come in and all agree that children are special and we want to give them a gift, and we want to let them know that somebody cares about them,” said Ringner. “It’s something everyone can do. We have individuals who pack boxes, scout troops, local businesses. You don’t have to do it through the church. Anyone can pack a shoebox.”
To learn more about the program, they can go to the Samaritan’s Purse website, samaritanspurse.org, and click on “Operation Christmas Child” to find a list of all local participating churches and their workshops.
They can also follow the organization on social media, or sign up to receive emails from Ringner.
