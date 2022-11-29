Shoeboxes of gifts, all bundled up and full of Christmas cheer, have found their way from the Lake Cumberland area down to Charlotte, N.C., thanks to the efforts of churches and individuals participating in Operation Christmas Child.
There were 15,555 shoeboxes from the area this year, according to Rita Ringner, one of the volunteer area coordinators for Lake Cumberland.
Those boxes, filled with toys, school supplies, hygiene items and clothing, were collected in the week before Thanksgiving at several drop-off locations, such as Beacon Hill Baptist Church, Eubank Baptist Church and Sardis Chapel United Methodist Church.
Then, they were taken down to Charlotte to join their fellow shoeboxes to be processed.
And in the days after Thanksgiving, Ringner and her husband, Randy, traveled to Charlotte themselves to be a part of the ministry’s next phase: processing and shipping those boxes to countries around the world.
As one of eight processing centers around the country, the Charlotte warehouse area plans on processing around 2.5 million shoebox gifts.
Ringner said Tuesday that volunteers managed to process around 80,000 boxes. “It’s work, but it’s work with purpose,” Ringner said.
During processing, each box is inspected to make sure all the items in them are items that the ministry can send out. They cannot ship liquids, food or candy, so unfortunately those items have to be removed.
Volunteers don’t take anything out of boxes unless it’s absolutely necessary, she said, and they always have items on hand to replace anything taken away – or to add to a box that isn’t completely full.
“A lot of wonderful businesses and individuals donate items so we can make sure every box is going to be exciting for the child when they receive it,” she said.
From there, the boxes are loaded up to be shipped. “Today we processed boxes for Madagascar, Guatemala and Burundi,” Ringner said.
She said it might take the majority of 2023 to distribute the boxes to places they are needed. While they are shipped out as quickly as they can be, sometimes they get held up in customs or during the shipping process, Ringner explained.
“We have wonderful teams in all the receiving countries, though, that are equipped and ready to handle everything,” she said.
When a box arrives in a country, it is distributed out to one of several churches in that area. Those churches then invite children in the community – those in need and those who are not likely to have attended church before – to be a part of a gospel-sharing event.
It’s up to the individual church as to what that event might entail. Some put on a play or a puppet show, some may have singing and some may host a dance. The only requirement is that the program shares the message of Jesus.
Afterward, the church hands out the shoebox gifts to the children. “They don’t tell them about the gifts in advance,” Ringner said.
The ministry, organized by the national aid program Samaritan’s Purse, is growing in popularity here in the Lake Cumberland area, Ringner said. This year, around 20 to 30 new churches participated, with around 10 of those coming from Pulaski.
And while the packed boxes are gathered up around the holiday season, Ringner said the success of the ministry is a year-long event. She and other volunteers take a break around Christmas and January, but come February they will be back in gear to start working on the 2023 collection season.
Some individuals and churches collect items or pack boxes throughout the year, she explained, while some hold packing events closer to collection time.
To find out more about how to help the ministry, Ringner said people can either ask at their church or contact she and her husband directly, at 606-875-1908 or ritaringner@gmail.com.
Boxes are usually collected in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving. “The shoebox ministry definitely gets you in the mood for Christmas,” she said.
“The reason that my husband and I have chosen Operation Christmas Child as our ministry is we think it’s the most impactful ministry for the kingdom of God out there,” she added. “It’s a quality organization. Everything’s done with excellence for Christ. When you build a shoebox, you know that gift is going to get to the child. So it’s much different than just writing a check to an organization and you’re not sure how those funds are spent. That’s why people love it. They know their box will get to the hands of a child.”
