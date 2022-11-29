Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds Possible this Evening into Wednesday Morning... A storm system tracking through the Midwest will produce gusty winds at times from this evening into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are forecast with locally higher gusts possible in the vicinity of any strong thunderstorms. Overall, the strongest gusts are anticipated through the evening as showers and some thunderstorms arrive. Gusty winds will be possible again early Wednesday morning along and just behind a strong, fast moving cold front as it passes through eastern Kentucky. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Also, a few tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages are possible.