CORBIN -- Corbin Area Technology Center criminal justice students hosted their sixth annual Operation Joy this year and despite the pandemic it successfully resulted in more than 85 holiday food baskets being delivered by local law enforcement to families in need.
The criminal justice students start putting the food baskets together after Halloween with donations from the students, staff and local businesses. The process was especially challenging this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, criminal justice teacher Tackett Wilson and his students with help from area donors were able to help even more families this year.
Eighty-seven holiday turkey baskets and 96 turkeys were donated to local, state, and federal law enforcement officers to distribute to needy families in the community in the Tri-County area -- Laurel, Knox, and Whitley counties. The baskets were complete with a turkey, stuffing, vegetables, and drinks.
"The program teaches our criminal justice students that law enforcement plays many different roles in the community," Wilson said. "Of course, the main purpose of the project is to give back to the community during the upcoming Christmas holiday season. It teaches the students the core values of helping those who are less fortunate."
The criminal justice students met with numerous area law enforcement officers at the Corbin Area Technology Center on Thursday morning and helped to load the baskets into the cruisers.
The criminal justices classes consists of students from Corbin, Williamsburg, and Whitley County high schools.
The Corbin Area Technology Center would like to thank students, staff, and community members for their donations as well as generous donations from area businesses including: Grace Health, Pepsi, VFW, Save a Lot, Kroger, Tri-County Cycle Sales, and Kentucky Outdoorsman.
The following agencies participated in distributing the turkey baskets to families: Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Whitley County Sheriff's Office, Corbin City Police, Williamsburg City Police, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Kentucky State Police Post 11, KSP/KVE Commercial Enforcement Division, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, DEA, Constable Ronnie "Bubba" Bowling, and Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling Jr. (serving Whitley and McCreary County) .
Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that it was a privilege for his office to deliver the turkey holiday baskets to area families in Laurel County. He thanked East Bernstadt Family Resource Center for the assistance in identifying deserving families.
"We are blessed to have such caring persons in our area," he said. "At many of the residences, there were tears of joy as the baskets were delivered by the Laurel County Sheriff's office. A special thanks to Tackett Wilson, instructor at Corbin Area Technology Center, (a retired trooper) for coordinating this special event."
