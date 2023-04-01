Everyone in Somerset knows how talented the members of Somer City Roller Derby area. Now, so too do roller derby fans from all over.
Three members of the local roller derby unit took part earlier this month in the Battle of the All-Stars (BOTAS), a four-day national tournament made up of some of the fiercest skaters from all over North America.
In it this year were three from Somer City’s own roster: Jennifer Albritton, who skates under the name “Kitty Omega,” Mckayla Heist (“Jam Beasley”) and Chante Austin (“Chad”). They were on the track, while Holly Heist, a.k.a. “Holly Quinn” was there to referee.
“The experience was great,” said Albritton. “Playing at a higher level was a really cool experience all around, but we even had a blast in our off time getting to watch other higher level teams in nail-biters.”
The 24-team tournament — held in Scranton, Pennsylvania this year — was made up of state teams, one Canadian Team, and two “borderless” squads. The Somer City members participated on Team Kentucky, made up of skaters from Lexington, Bowling Green, Paducah and Covington, as well as Somerset.
“(Team Kentucky) had tryouts in the fall, and those who tried out voted for who would be on the team,” said Albritton. “Since then, Team Kentucky has played scrimmages against Cincinnati Roller Derby and Team Indiana Roller Derby, in addition to practicing once or twice a month at different team’s venues across the state.”
Albritton said that they played three bouts over the course of the tournament, which was structured without elimination, so that despite losing their first game against North Carolina, Team Kentucky got to play — and win — against teams from Kansas and Vermont.
“Even in our loss, it was a really competitive game, so we were still really proud of that one,” said Albritton. “Two out of three wins and 17th place is the best that Team Kentucky has ever done at BOTAS too, which was cool to be a part of!”
While the actual roller derby itself was a lot of fun, the social aspect and bonds made between skaters from all over is another key part of BOTAS’ attraction.
“Obviously the experience itself is awesome, but I think the best part for me was getting to build so many new relationships with other skaters in Kentucky, in addition to meeting new friends from other state teams,” said Albritton. “(The most challenging part) was definitely the sheer exhaustion that comes from playing several days in a row. By the time we got home Sunday night we were ready to sleep for a week.”
She added, “I would also like to mention that with Holly Quinn officiating on and off skates all weekend, she probably put in more work than the other three of us combined. I seriously don’t know how she did it.”
Somer City Roller Derby will have three home dates this year at The Center for Rural Development. The first comes up later this month, as Hard Knox Roller Derby out of Knoxville, Tenn., will visit The Center on April 29 to try and avenge last year’s 218-134 defeat at the hands of Somer City.
Also, on June 3, the Chemical Valley Rollergirls from Charleston, WV will make their first visit to Somerset, and the third home date is on August 5 against Greenville Roller Derby from South Carolina.
For her part — and surely for everyone else on Somer City Roller Derby — Albritton is excited for the season ahead.
“We’ve learned so much from this experience, so I know that we’re all just itching to get to use our new skills and knowledge on the track with Somer City,” she said. “Definitely felt to me like an appetizer for our 2023 season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.