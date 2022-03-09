The director of the Over My Head homeless shelter explained the facility’s process for accepting people after what he called “ill-informed” comments were made at last week’s Somerset City Council meeting.
At that meeting, resident Michelle Hancock stated she wanted to see a shelter or transitional housing facility that was able to accept everyone, noting that she did not see that with Over My Head.
Hancock said that those who are seeking help there and have unresolved criminal issues are instead taken to jail, where they then have to deal with added jail fees or court costs on top of whatever struggles they already face.
Stephen Hall with Over My Head explained that the process involved more than that.
Rather, Hall said the shelter requires a security check for the security of the applicant, the current residents and the shelter’s staff.
“We are a little bit unique in that we are able to house families if everything else checks out,” Hall said. “We have had – and it’s not unusual for us to have – children in the shelter. We want all of our guests to know that it is a safe place for them.”
He added that there have also been times where they are providing housing to someone who has left a partner or spouse that they don’t want to be around, and the shelter needs to check that the other person isn’t trying to get in just because they know the person who left them is inside.
“We do not apologize for taking steps that we consider to be a part of our safety protocols, because we live in a dangerous world,” Hall said. “We feel like if we take someone in the shelter, then we have made a commitment to them to not only help them find a job and to try to get them into housing, but to also ensure their safety while they’re here.”
Hall said most of the time, the first contact they have with the person is over the phone, although there are cases where the person stops by the shelter.
The admittance process includes a security check where they collect basic information from the person. They then ask the Sheriff’s Office to run a background check.
Hall said that if the Sheriff’s Office finds an outstanding warrant on the person, they are under no obligation to tell the shelter what the warrant is for. But generally if it is for something simple like a non-payment of fines, they will tell the shelter that “because they know what we’re trying to do,” Hall said.
In those cases, Over My Head staff will tell the applicant he or she needs to resolve that, and will give them the instructions on how to do so. If they come back with proof that the issue is resolved, such as a receipt from the court, then they will continue the process of working with them.
If, however, the warrant is for something else, the Sheriff’s office will ask if the person is present at the shelter.
“If they are, we tell [the Sheriff’s Office] the truth,” Hall said.
“There have been a handful – not many – but a handful of situation where they will say ‘Don’t tell them we’re coming, but we will come and pick the person up,’” Hall said, adding that he understands that it’s for a reason.
If the person isn’t at the shelter, Hall says that the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t ask any further questions. Hall said he will contact the person back and say, “If you want to go down to the Sheriff’s Office and talk to them about it, then I’m sure they’ll be glad to talk with you.”
As for people who have had previous convictions, Hall said the shelter does take in people even if they have had felonies – depending on the nature of the felony.”
They are concerned with people who might be current drug dealers, said Hall. “From other places – not our own experience – we have discovered that drug dealers look at homeless shelters as a place to find new clients. And we’re not interest in that.”
They are also not comfortable taking in those convicted of certain violent crimes due to the need of keeping the other residents safe.
If the applicant has a pattern of drug-related offenses or public intoxication-type offenses, they usually recommend that person find assistance at a rehabilitation center rather than with them. That’s mainly due to the fact that Over My Head is not equipped to help with substance abuse issues, and Hall said he feels they cannot help someone with their other problems if the substance abuse continues.
Likewise, the shelter is not equipped to help someone with untreated mental illness issues. The shelter prefers that people who have a mental illness have been on medication for at least two weeks, to have their medication with them and to have a follow up appointment with their physician to make sure the medication is working.
Being treated for mental illness is not a block to being admitted into the shelter, he said.
However, unlike with substance abuse issues, there’s no facility that Over My Head can refer someone to for further help.
“The way our medical system is set up, fewer and fewer doctors are willing to prescribe drugs they need for something, like bipolar or some other condition, unless they actually see the patient and unless they have agreed to take that patient as a regular patient so they can monitor what their responses are to the medication. So, it is difficult for us to have that same relationship that we do with the treatment facilities.”
Over My Head is a 10-bed facility, but Hall said it currently averages around five residents. That’s partly because of the COVID pandemic, he explained.
“Before COVID, we were trying to maximize the space, and it would not be at all unusual for us to have eight, nine, 10 people at a time.”
To do that, they could house two people who didn’t know each other within the same room. Now, though, the shelter will only put multiple people in a room if they came to the shelter together.
In April, Over My Head will be celebrating its sixth year of operation, with Hall saying that, as of right now, the shelter has housed for some length of time 1,050 people.
“In addition to that, we’ve helped many, many more people with food, clothing, household items and furniture. Whatever the community gives us, we try to share it with someone who needs it,” he said.
Still, Hall and the staff are under no illusions they can solve the problem of homelessness in Pulaski, he said. They are well aware that the problem is larger than what any one facility can tackle.
“What we are trying to do is help the people that we can with the resources that the community entrusts us with and do our part to help them get a new start. Then its up to them to follow through.”
Over My Head takes both monetary donations and donations of items such as food, clothing, household items and furniture.
Hall said that donations can be made any day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the garage door of the shelter, which is located at 150 Turner Street.
Anyone who has questions about something they want to donate can call ahead of time by contacting them at 606-452-8859.
