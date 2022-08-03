Those who run Over My Head are asking for the public’s help in finding them a new location, as time is running out on the homeless shelter’s ability to operate where it is currently.
Board of trustees president Steve Hall called it a type of “crowdsourcing,” admitting that it’s not the typical way one would use that word.
Over My Head needs to find a new building soon, because the lease on their current building, located at 150 Turner Street, is about to run out.
“First, we must find a new location for the homeless shelter to continue operating,” Hall and the board of trustees said in a statement. “Second, we must raise sufficient funds to purchase/lease the property. Third, we will need help from skilled workers to make any needed renovations. And fourth, we will need volunteers to restart operations at the new location.
“We are working with a short timeline and must make some decisions soon,” the statement read.
Hall explained that the shelter has been leasing the current building from Cumberland Church of Christ.
“They’ve been very good to work with, and helped us in a number of ways,” especially with allowing them to lease a house that has five bedrooms, Hall said.
But now, the church has seen a lot of growth, and to expand their facilities they need the use of the building, Hall said.
That means Over My Head needs a new home. Hall said the shelter needs people to give them leads on a possible new location and know of any new funding sources will help them.
They will also be looking for volunteers that can help make changes to whatever building they choose.
“Obviously, no one is going to have something that a homeless shelter can just move into and go right to work. There’s going to have to be things done to make any facility useful for what we do,” Hall said.
He asked those who have information to email Over My Head at Ready2HelpU22@gmail.com.
Over My Head has not announced what date they may have to shut down operations at its current location, but they are asking people to respond by August 15.
“Be as specific and detailed as possible,” Over My Head stated.
“The shelter will need to close soon in preparation for any move we are able to make. Until that time we will continue to serve people as we are able,” the board of trustees said.
“...We are truly thankful for every person who has supported this ministry in any way. May God bless you for your willingness to be a part of helping others in need.”
Since it began in April 2016, the shelter has assisted more than 1,000 men, women and children with food, shelter, clothing, jobs and housing.
