Things are busy in Burnside. Perhaps no one knows that better than the town's city clerk and tourism director, who are always hopping whenever there's a major event going on in "the only town on Lake Cumberland."
In an April meeting of the Burnside City Council without one true dominant topic, perhaps the bulk of the conversation revolved around those two positions — Crissa Morris is Burnside's longtime city clerk and Alison Pyles the newly-hired head of tourism — and how they should be paid. It was a conversation that also led to a push to get the city's fire chief James Martin paid more and potentially hired on full-time.
Currently, Morris and Pyles are paid hourly wages — but both jobs often require putting in a number of overtime hours. This is particularly true when the city holds an event like Labor Day's Thunder over Burnside or the upcoming community Emma Lou Jones Easter Egg Hunt, to be held April 16 at Cole Park.
On Monday, a first reading was given at the council meeting to Burnside Ordinance 2022-003, which would update the city's salary scale and pay grades for employees. The clerk is listed as a grade 9, with a minimum yearly income of $33,384 and a maximum of $81,979 and the tourism director a grade 7, with a minimum of $20,800 and a maximum of $55,330. (Neither Morris nor Pyles is making the maximum currently, nor is any other employee, noted Lawson, though Morris will be receiving a raise — a decision which led in large part into the need to change how the position is paid, due to an increased workload.)
Despite first readings of ordinances not usually resulting in council discussion, there was a lengthy back-and-forth, particularly involving Mayor Robert Lawson and councilor Randy Berry, to clarify the scale presented in the ordinance and what it represented.
The discussion did, however, lead into Lawson presenting the council with the idea of making the city clerk and tourism director positions exempt from being eligible for overtime pay — in other words, making their pay an annual salary rather than an hourly wage.
In the case of the tourism director, as Burnside continues to hold more and more events, the job becomes more and more involved — the recently-returned Christmas Island is turning into a year-round project, said Lawson. He pointed out to councilors that a notable amount of compensatory time was paid out to former tourism director Frank Crabtree, Jr.; "That cost the city a bunch of money," said Lawson.
The mayor also said, "I told (Morris and Pyles) there would be no more overtime, period, no more comp time, period. However, "I will be fair to them:If they work Saturday ... I will give them a day off the next week."
That presented a problem, however, as Morris saw it — when an event takes place on a weekend, the city hall staff typically puts aside their other work and focuses on the event. Which means the following week, they're busy playing catch-up, noted Morris. While Lawson initially was only going to allow the off-day to take place the week following the Saturday worked, it was decided it might be best to have it take place within a two-week period, the length of an average pay period.
Reading over the salary scale also pointed out that Martin was only a grade 1 on the city's pay scale — eligible for a maximum of $14,135 annually and a minimum of $2,000. That's due to the fact that the position is currently only part-time; however, councilor Carol Griffin called attention to the difficult duty performed by Martin and asserted that what he's being paid now is not enough.
"That sucks," said Griffin at Monday's meeting of Martin's low pay-scale designation. "... That's not acceptable."
This was especially glaring, considering Martin had already noted that his department saved likely five homes from being destroyed in recent wildfires, drawing praise from the council.
Lawson said that the city is working on acquiring a grant that would give the city money to bump Martin up to full time — something the fire chief said he would be interested in. But his pay would not be able to jump up in grade until that happens. Martin and Lawson also discussed doing research into what other cities like Burnside are paying their chiefs to see what would be a proper compensation.
In other Burnside City Council Business:
• Representatives from Kinetic by Windstream dropped by the meeting Monday to talk about the recently announced expansion of broadband internet service into Burnside. The fiber broadband expansion project will provide high-speed internet connectivity to more than 4,200 local homes and businesses in the southern part of the county.
It was noted that there would like be options available for low-income customers to help with cost and incentives to move from a copper network to a fiber network.
"We're proud to be part of the community and glad to be here," said Stephanie Bell, Kentucky vice president of government affairs for Windstream.
• The council approved Martin's fire department to sell off a surplus Ford truck.
• Pyles was appointed to the city's Parks Committee and the Dream Big Burnside board.
• The first reading of Ordinance no. 2022-004 was given, annexing a portion of Lake Cumberland shoreline to help facilitate bringing Lake Cumberland Resort III into the city.
• Two other ordinances were given second readings and passed by the council — Ordinance 2022-001, involving incentives for city officials to receive government training, and Ordinance 2022-002, regarding pedestrian safety and regulating on-foot entrance into major roadways.
• April 2022 was proclaimed as Spring Cleanup Month in Burnside.
• Martin said that the city's new fire truck is in, as well as new flooring at the Burnside Fire Department facility.
