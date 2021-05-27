"We finally got the dinosaur out of the water."
Sadly, Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson was not referring to an actual dinosaur when he said this to a reporter on Thursday, or that would have made for a much different — and much more sensational — story. But while there are almost certainly no plesiosaurs trolling the deep of Lake Cumberland like a Southern Kentucky Nessie, the waters surrounding Burnside had been haunted over the past year by the presence of one very problematic barge.
The barge — specifically, an intake unit floating on the water — capsized in 2019 during a period of flooding, but the problem came to everyone's attention last July, when an oil spill around it that drew the attention of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team. Although the barge contained 4-6 quarts of food grade vegetable oil used to grease the pumps for the intake, Lawson said divers determined that it wasn't the barge itself that leaked.
Whatever the source of the spill, that issue was taken care of immediately, but the City of Burnside still needed to get the capsized barge turned back over or removed. In August of 2020, Lawson told the Commonwealth Journal that the city was moving ahead and ready to restore the barge to its proper position.
That action actually took place on Thursday — of this week.
So what took so long?
"Coordinating with the (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers," replied Lawson. "We had Boswell contracted for some time. We had to work with the Corps to find a suitable ramp for Boswell to bring in their crane."
Indeed, Boswell Contracting of Somerset was lined up to do the job even back at that earlier August 2020 talk with Lawson.
But the right boat ramp, of the right size and dimensions, was necessary for the Corps to give approval to move ahead. The Lakeview ramp, located behind Guthrie's Grill, was big enough, but for a time, there was mulching and burning of driftwood down there, said Lawson, so that caused further delays.
On Thursday, Boswell finally got to work. The barge was floated down the Cumberland River to the ramp, and the contractor used a crane to lift it out of the water altogether.
The barge weighs around 19,000 pounds and is about 18.5 square feet in size. Crews started at 9 a.m. Thursday and worked for several hours to get the barge out of the water.
"It's heavy enough that four guys couldn't lift it," said Lawson.
And it still operates, noted the mayor — so the city is looking to unload it.
"If anyone is interested, we've got a barge for sale," said Lawson. "It works, it has two pumps on it, two intakes. It just capsized. That's why we weren't using it."
The intake was put into the lake years ago in case the water level ever got so low that the Burnside Water Plant couldn't pump water. Since it's little more than a back-up, however, it's no longer considered something the city needs.
"We the barge allowed us to go deeper into the river, so we'd always have water service," said Lawson. "When we started draining the lake (after the 2005 discovery that Wolf Creek Dam was ailing), we were afraid we'd have to use it, but we never did."
For now, the barge has been taken to the city's water plant until its fate is determined. For now, at least, "the dinosaur" is a matter of history.
"I'm glad it's a thing of the past because it was a big story at one time," said Lawson. "The public was worried it was causing a health threat, and we wanted to prove it wasn't a hazard. ... That spill on the lake wasn't ours, but (the intake) had to come out because it's capsized.
"But I'm glad it's out of the lake," he added. "We wouldn't want anyone skiing or boating to run into it. It needed to come out."
