At only 7 years old, Paisley Carrigan may have more crowns than the Queen of England.
Paisley, a student at Eubank Elementary School here in Pulaski County, won the title of Junior Miss Kentucky Bluegrass this past weekend at The Center for Rural Development. As one could imagine, it was an exciting experience for the young lady and her family alike.
"As a mother, I am extremely proud of Paisley," said Laura Carrigan, Paisley's mom. "Several months ago, Paisley set a goal to win this title and has worked hard to achieve it. As a mother, watching her determination to achieve this goal is absolutely amazing."
A division of Miss Kentucky Bluegrass pageant system, held for the last eight years at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset, Miss Kentucky Bluegrass is affiliated with Amerifest National Pageant.
Of course, Paisley is no stranger to the pageant life. Even at such a young age, she's held numerous local, state and national titles: Little Miss Kentucky Bluegrass 2019, Little Miss U.S. 2019, Kentucky’s Little Miss 2020, Classic American Miss Overall Queen 2020, Miss Derby State Jr. Princess 2020, and Junior Miss Kentucky Bluegrass 2021.
In 2019, Paisley took the Little Miss Kentucky Bluegrass crown and went on to win the national Little Miss U.S. title.
"Paisley was extremely excited to be given another opportunity to win a state title here in her hometown," said Laura. "She really enjoyed representing Pulaski County on a state level as Little Miss Kentucky Bluegrass in 2019 and is thrilled to have the honor again as Junior Miss Kentucky Bluegrass."
Paisley competed against girls aged 7-8 for the title of Junior Miss Kentucky. She participated in categories like opening number, fun fashion (a unique and fun outfit modeling to upbeat music) and evening gown.
Paisley’s hair and make-up for the event were done by Kurt Jordan and Taylor Wilhoite.
In addition to the title, Paisley also won the "Photogenic" award and the prize for "Best Dressed."
The pageant experience has been a beneficial one for Paisley — especially socially, noted her mother.
"She has made many friends through pageantry from around the state and was so happy to get to see many familiar faces this weekend," said Laura.
When not in pageant mode, Paisley enjoys spending time on her family farm, along with Laura, dad Brian and brother Corbin, and caring for her many farm animals. Just over Spring Break, her dad and brother taught her to ride a dirt bike; "She is a girl of many talents," said Laura. Paisley also is a cheerleader at South Central Athletics.
Additionally, Paisley is an ambassador for Hospice of Lake Cumberland, and is passionate about advocating for their child bereavement program, Camp Promise. Paisley also founded her platform Paisley’s Heart For Hospice in 2019 that benefits the patients of Hospice of Lake Cumberland.
Through all of that, young Paisley maintains the spirit of a winner — one of vision and determination. Laura said that Paisley has a goal of one day being Miss Kentucky USA, and won't stop until she achieves that goal.
"Many people think that pageantry is as simple as putting on a gown and walking out on stage," said Laura. "It couldn’t be further from the truth, Paisley spends many hours practicing with her pageant coaches Kurt Jordan and Taylor Wilhoite and working on her own at home as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.