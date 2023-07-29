Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 93F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.