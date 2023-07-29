Talk of the town 50 years ago was centered around the need for a new hospital, as we have seen over the last several weeks of Pulaski’s Past. By the end of July 1973, although a solid game plan had been presented by a privately owned company, officials still hadn’t taken the leap and committed to such a drastic change from their norm. It would take a few more years before the situation was finally resolved and a new hospital was built.
Don’t miss the guest editorial, which harshly condemns trash-littered Lake Cumberland – a complaint we still have to this day.
Before we get to this week’s edition… I don’t often give credit to the people who labored to put these newspapers together years ago, so this week, let’s look at the star-studded staff of The Commonwealth-Journal in 1973.
Publishers were Mrs. George A. Joplin, Jr. (Barthenia Sallee) and Mrs. Murray K. Rogers (May Berry Williams), widows of the former leaders of the Somerset Journal and The Commonwealth, predecessors to The Commonwealth-Journal. Beloved managing editor was George A. Joplin III, son of George Jr. and Barthenia, better known as “Jop,” and now memorialized in a mural on the side of the newspaper office building. Assistant managing editor at the time was Bill Mardis, who, for other than a brief period of time in the late 1990s and early 2000s, remained a valuable part of the CJ staff until his death in 2021, and is also part of the CJ building’s mural. News editor was Ken Shmidheiser, another individual whose journalistic contributions spanned many decades in this area. Bill Bowden was sports editor; Mrs. A.B. Waddle, society editor; Herschel Whitis, advertising director; Jerry Adkins, circulation manager; and Clifton J. Gibson, plant superintendent.
Speaking of Mr. Mardis, I have to say that I hated to have to edit out a large part of his article about the condition of burley crops in the county for this week’s edition. Mr. Mardis had a unique way of storytelling, and that article was a fine example of such.
Next Saturday, we will be moving on to another decade. So one last time, here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week in 1973, from the pages of The Commonwealth-Journal.
City to Decide Hospital’s Future
The question of whether or not to give Extendicare, Inc., a Louisville based investor-owned hospital corporation, the preliminary authorization to begin finalized plans toward the construction of a 193-bed privately owned hospital in Somerset will be put to vote in a specially called meeting of Somerset City Council Thursday night. If the city fathers rule favorably on the resolution presented by Extendicare last night in a joint meeting of City Council and the Municipal Hospital Commission, the only governing body left to rule on the proposal will be the Hospital Commission which must also adopt the same resolution before the first phase of negotiations with Extendicare … can begin. The resolution, however, is not legally binding and can be vetoed if the city changes its mind before a finalized agreement … is reached. … Extendicare’s presentation at last night’s joint meeting comes after a long and often hotly contested debate over the future of the city’s growing hospital needs which local physicians say are reaching a critical level. Dr. Stephen Kelley, chief of the medical staff at Somerset City Hospital, made an impassioned plea to the city governing body for immediate action on the hospital situation and was firmly supported by a large delegation of local physicians at the meeting. … Dean Grout, vice president of Planning and Acquisitions with Extendicare reiterated his company’s proposition to build a … hospital here on a 15–20-acre site for a total of $8,320,047 excluding land, with the provision that the city of Somerset agrees to cease the operation of City Hospital as an acute care facility when the new hospital goes into operation. Extendicare would further agree to: buy all useable equipment of the existing hospital at book value, construct a physicians’ building to accommodate approximately 30 to 35 physicians…, and employ all present personnel at Somerset City Hospital. An advisory board would be set up to run the Extendicare hospital which would consist of two or three doctors, the administrator and members of the community. … “All decisions would be made on the local level here in Somerset,” he said. … “About one month ago Extendicare studied Somerset City Hospital and its existing facilities and reviewed the health care needs of today and of the future,” Bob Leftwich, director of development with Extendicare, said, “and we have concluded that a new facility is the answer to the hospital situation for Somerset.” Referring to a structural and architectural review of City Hospital …, Leftwich pointed out one of the major problems found by the architects was that the site acreage is extremely small and contiguous acreage is limited for future growth and acquisition. Among the other problems pointed out by the architects were the many outstanding building code violations which would be of major proportions to correct. … Grout reinforced Leftwich’s recommendations by stating four reasons why the Council should approve Extendicare’s proposal: -The city will have a totally new hospital at no cost to the community. -A new hospital would be easily expandable to 350-400 beds with plenty of parking and good accessibility. -The community will receive an estimated $100,000 in taxes from Extendicare each year. -The hospital will be good for the economy of Somerset. Many theories have been discussed for the future use of City Hospital if the Extendicare plan is passed … and among them is the possibility of utilizing the building for a city government office complex as suggested by Mayor Wilson. .... Others favor selling or leasing the structure to an extended care or nursing home organization.
Fairgoers Witness Crowning of New Miss Pulaski
An estimated 1,500 to 2,000 persons kicked-off last night’s Jaycee Pulaski County Fair with a bang. Rides were ridden, exhibits were exhibited, and breaths were held as Pam Morris, the 18-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Morris and a senior at Somerset High School, was crowned as the 1973 Miss Pulaski County Fair. … She won the right to represent Pulaski County in statewide competition to be held later this year, a $100 bond, a crown and a dozen red roses. First runner-up in the contest was Sharon Kay Sears, 16, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cleman Sears and a senior at Pulaski County High School. … Miss Sears won a $50 bond and the right to represent the winner at the state competition if something should happen to prevent Miss Morris from attending. Patty Ford, a 21-year-old senior at Western Kentucky University, was second runner-up. She is the daughter of Henry Ford and Jean Bozart. … Miss Ford will receive a $25 bond. The winner was chosen only after an excruciatingly long decision by the three judges, Ann Cox, Jim Moss, and Harold Rogers. The judges consulted and compared notes for more than half an hour to forty-five minutes while they had the eight young ladies walk about the stage, all told, three times. The other contestants were: Sixteen-year-old Cathy Heath, a junior at Burnside High School and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Heath; Jill Hornsby, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Hornsby, and a senior at Somerset High School; Lisa Eastham, the 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Eastham and a senior at Somerset High School; Connie Hargis, a senior at Pulaski County High School, and the 16-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dewey Hargis; and Cathy Phillips, a 19-year-old graduate of Newport High School and the daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Frank Phillips. … An exhibit tent was on hand, with displays of items from politics to preserves. Exhibits ranged from milk to resorts to furniture to woodwork and painting. Tonight’s schedule for the fair has a Ten-Class Open English Horse Show at 8 p.m. and the agricultural and art exhibits.
Outlook is Improving for Local Burley Crop
“I never give up on tobacco as long as one end is in the ground.” County Agent Hugh Hurst was talking optimistically about the burley crop, trying to allay fears that we’re headed for a bad year with the county’s chief source of income. Farmers in this part of the state, as well as across the Burley Belt, have worried throughout the early part of the summer as they watched the off-color, stunted and often-diseased tobacco plants struggle in muddy fields. Like everywhere in this eight-state area, Pulaski County farm folks depend on the tobacco crop. … Things are looking up for tobacco. … The incessant rains that have plagued farmers since last fall have tapered off to more reasonable intervals. The burley plants are rapidly losing the yellowish-green cast and taking on a healthy dark green color. Tender new leaves are appearing, and a stable root system is developing.
Hinkle Submits Only Bid to Improve Intersection
Hinkle Contracting Corporation, Somerset, submitted the only bid to make improvements to the intersection of Ky. 80 and U.S. 27 in Somerset, according to the Bureau of Highways. Hinkle’s bid was $168,199. … The planned construction at the intersection will afford the following improvements: (1) A more uniform grade through the intersection area. (2) Modification of drainage structures to fit the new grade. (3) Improved channelization (islands will be provided to properly direct traffic into correct turning lanes). (4) Provide four through-lanes on U.S. 27 (two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes). A storage and turning lane will be provided for traffic turning right from U.S. 27 to existing Ky. 80 leading to downtown Somerset.
Farmers Lauded on Success at Meeting
“I know of no group that has been more successful and has paid a higher price for success today than you as farmers,” affirmed Glen Sanderfur, president of the Federal Intermediate Credit Bank of Louisville at last night’s annual meeting of the Cumberland Production Credit Association held at the Pulaski County Park. An estimated crowd of 425 CPA members were on hand for the meeting. … “Today as never before, people are pitting themselves against the farmer,” he claimed. “Who gets the blame when food prices go up? The American consumer no longer feels sorry for the poor little downtrodden farmer. Suddenly they see you as a big business and as someone who is keeping the price of the products they pay for higher than they want them to be.” … Sanderfur painted a bright future for the farmer by offering, “I believe that we’re going to see a new respect for farming that we’ve never seen before because it is the only industry, the only business, that can compete internationally.”
Cleaners Burns
Fire swept through Modern Cleaners on S. Central Avenue about midnight Monday almost entirely gutting a rear room and causing extensive damage to the rest of the one-story block building. The blaze was discovered by city police who were patrolling the area and city firemen were immediately summoned. The firemen fought the flames until early this morning. Owner of the building, Carter Ross, this morning said that no estimate of damage was yet available and he would not know the extent of his insurance coverage until an official investigation was made.
Community News:
-Friends of Miss Becky Abbott gave a skating party at the Eubank Skating Rink Saturday night in honor of Becky’s thirteenth birthday.
-Miss Betty J. Barnes and Mrs. Bertha Cowan recently concluded a week’s visit with Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Barnes in Indianapolis, Ind. En route home they visited friends and relatives in Lexington. Miss Barnes went on to Burkesville for a visit with Mrs. Jeanetta Barnes Alexander and family.
-Miss Betty Prather, who is attending the University of Kentucky, returned to Lexington Sunday after spending the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James F. Prather, Jr.
-Mr. and Mrs. Carl Dick of Science Hill were Sunday afternoon, July 15, guests of her mother, Mrs. Lunda Haggard.
-Mr. and Mrs. Charles Wallace and children, Tim, Ricky, Kim and Christi, spent last week in the Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
-Mr. and Mrs. Cy Waddle and sons, Gary and Paul, returned home Thursday after a week’s vacation spent at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
-Eugene Garland, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Garland, sustained a broken leg while practicing for a Little League baseball game at the home of a neighbor July 5. He was treated at the Somerset City Hospital and is convalescing at home.
-Mr. and Mrs. Gene Robinson and children, Debbie, Mitzi and Ron and Mr. and Mrs. James Sharpe and children, Sherry, Chip, Joe and Jami, spent the weekend at Hazard and attended the festivities in connection with the dedication of the new Daniels Field there. On Saturday afternoon, they were guests at a reception given by Mr. and Mrs. L.D. Gormans at their home.
-Mrs. John Sherman Cooper of Washington, D.C., and Atty. Eli Brown of Louisville were here last week on business. Mrs. Cooper was the guest of her sister-in-law, Mrs. Joseph L. Hardin. Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Cooper entertained with dinner Friday night at their home on Harvey’s Hill.
-Messrs. Johnnie and Tommie Maybrier of West Somerset drilled a water well Saturday, July 21, for Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Cordell on their property here. They were very fortunate in hitting a supply of water.
-Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Gilliland entertained with a potluck supper at their home on Keeney Street Tuesday night for their friends that traveled on tour with them to the Holy Land last January. They were Rev. and Mrs. Eugene Hansford and Mrs. Martha Fulcher of Woodstock, Rev. and Mrs. Noel Dodson and children of Bourbon Road, Rev. and Mrs. Mrs. Coy Brewer of Bull Road, and Mr. and Mrs. John Lee Keeney of Hamilton Street. Mr. Duke Turpin of Nancy who also went on the tour with them could not attend.
-Staci Acton celebrated her sixth birthday Thursday afternoon with a party in the backyard of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Acton. Those attending were Timmy and Tommy Wilburn, Lora Floyd, David Hubble, Stewart Jones, Marsha and Miranda Denney, Jill Floyd, Cheryl Lovins, Beth and Doug Parkey, Kim and Curt Shadoan and the host’s brother, Stephen Acton. Games were played and refreshments of cake and ice cream were served. Staci received lots of pretty gifts. Others who visited during the party were Mrs. Carol Jo Denny, Beverly Floyd, Debbie Wilburn, Velma Acton, Aline Poynter, Shan and Sandy Parkey and Mr. and Mrs. Rube Smithern. All enjoyed the occasion.
State News:
-Lyda Lewis, a graduate of Morehead State University and a former MSU Homecoming Queen, is Miss Kentucky of 1973. The 24-year-old titlist is the first black woman to win the state pageant, the same distinction she had in 1967 as MSU’s Homecoming winner and in 1968 as MSU’s entry in the Mountain Laurel Festival. Now a teacher and model in Louisville, Miss Lewis studied with Mrs. Adron Doran at MSU before entering the Laurel Festival. A former resident of Maysville, she is a 1970 graduate of MSU.
-The latest survey of gasoline stations along major Kentucky highways indicates motorists can expect to feel the gasoline shortage more sharply in the upcoming week — especially in the Paducah area. The Bluegrass and Louisville Automobile clubs… said the fuel crisis is expected to increase by about 6 per cent statewide in the coming week. The survey showed a major factor in the projected 6 per cent increase in planned cutbacks is at Paducah, where six of seven stations surveyed said they planned to close earlier or on Sundays. … Only one station surveyed planned to allocate gasoline to 10 gallons per customer.
-A U.S. Department of Agriculture report indicates that feed grain prices will remain high because of a drop in available grain stocks. The report… showed stocks of all grains, including corn, oats, barley and sorghum, totaled 67.9 million tons nationwide as of July 1. The figure represents a 17 per cent drop below a year ago. In Kentucky corn stored on farms or with commercial elevators or processors totaled 19,101,000 bushels, down 10 per cent from a year ago, while farm-stored corn was down 9 per cent. … Barley stocks were down 19 per cent from last July, … while wheat stored in Kentucky was 35 per cent below last year’s level. Grain sorghum stocks in Kentucky totaled 206,000 bushels — or 40 per cent below the level of last July. Prices of feed grain affect the price of meat, milk and eggs, since production of those farm products depend heavily on grain.
-Kentucky will soon become the 14th state to have its own job safety plan approved, to replace the federal Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. What that means is that Kentucky is taking over from the federal government the responsibility of setting and enforcing job safety and health standards. … Kentucky’s plan will govern the working conditions of state and local government employees as well as those of private employers, according to the state attorney general’s office.
National News:
-Meat industry leaders are predicting that the retention of the price ceiling on beef will create soaring prices in pork and poultry and spur black market buying of cattle. A Brooklyn, N.Y., wholesaler who claims he will run out of meat by Monday says, “The slogan in our business has become ‘black or broke,’” referring to black market sales. A Texas meat packer who can’t find steers to slaughter says, “We have three choices: close our doors, buy on the black market or continue losing money by taking a loss on dressing beef.”
-The Skylab 2 astronauts, hoping to shake the effects of motion sickness with a slow and easy day, interrupted their sleep today to track down and stop a tiny leak in their orbiting station. Then, with an indication they were feeling better, they went back to bed until midmorning on the third day of their planned 59-days in space. … Flight surgeons Sunday said they expected all three astronauts to recover today from the seasickness-like illness as they adapt to weightlessness. The illness, mainly queasiness of the stomach, has delayed activation of the space station and postponed a space walk from Tuesday until Wednesday.
-H.R. Haldeman faced the questions of the Senate Watergate committee today after revealing that he listened to recordings of two critical meetings he and John W. Dean III had with President Nixon. Haldeman, once the President’s closest aide, told the panel in a 94-page opening statement Monday the tapes do not support Dean’s assertion that Nixon knew of the Watergate cover-up months before Nixon said he learned of it. The former White House chief of staff said his recollection of the meetings, refreshed by listening to the tapes, confirmed that many of the subjects Dean said were discussed were in fact taken up — but he directly contradicted Dean’s version of those portions that would implicate the President. “I had no knowledge or involvement in the break-in or cover-up,” Haldeman swore.
-The Environmental Protection Agency has written new aircraft noise regulations that could mean sounder sleep for millions of Americans who live under the landing patterns of commercial jetliners. … If approved by the Federal Aviation Administration they would mean changes in operating procedures for pilots and airport operators, and possibly millions in expenditures for the nation’s airlines. Besides the aircraft rules, the EPA also said it will release new noise regulations for trucks and will discuss its plans for noise regulations for trains. … The plan would have made airport operators responsible for controlling the total noise level by reducing the number of flights, using alternate runways when the allowable noise level was reached and by requiring pilots to take off and land at sharper angles. Airlines would be encouraged to phase out their noisier jets, … and jets now in production would be required to have noise-control devices installed in the engines.
A Visiting Columnist’s View of Lake Cumberland:
By Dave Roberts, Cincinnati Post Columnist -
“If you lift your eyes unto the hills which rim Cumberland Lake, down in central Kentucky, you see nothing but beauty. But if you scan the surface of the water — water which is clean and beautiful now — you’re in for disappointment. Even disgust. Those specks of white you see in the distance, looking like snow geese resting, aren’t alive. They’re discarded bleach and detergent bottles. The musical notes coming from the edge of your harbor cove aren’t from the bells of cows or sheep grazing the hillsides. They’re from discarded bottles and aluminum cans, agitated by the waves of a passing power boat. The flashes of color which come from the water’s edge and extend 20 feet or more up the steep hillsides, don’t mark drifting autumn leaves. They’re labels on discarded bottles and cans and plastic containers — millions upon millions of them — which drift on the lake and, when the water level falls, are deposited everywhere along hundreds of miles of shoreline. So lift your eyes unto the hills. But if you enjoy beautiful water vistas, focus for distance so that you will overlook the trash which surrounds you.”
Editorial:
The case for safety belts as a means of preventing or reducing automobile injuries and fatalities is about as strong as it can be, strong enough that bills requiring their use have been dropped into the hoppers of more than a score of state legislatures this year. You can force a motorist to have belts in his car (a full set of lap belts front and back and lap-shoulder combinations in front have been required on all new U.S. cars since 1968) — but can you make him use them? The experience of Australia, which last year became the first country in the world to adopt a mandatory use law suggests that you can. Traffic officials in the state of Victoria report that the wearing rate jumped from about 25 per cent to 75 per cent after enactment of the law and credit the belts with reducing highway accident casualties between 12 and 20 per cent. … The expectation is that, despite some objections that a mandatory belt-use law is unconstitutional and unenforceable, one or more states in the United States will join the trend in the near future.
Upcoming Events:
-The Somerset High School sports banquet will be held tomorrow evening beginning at 6:30 at the Pulaski County Park. Participants in baseball, golf, tennis, track and cross country will be honored at the banquet. People attending the banquet are asked to bring food and drinks for themselves and one other person. Everything else will be furnished.
-Davis Chapel AME Church — 8 p.m., July 27, church, N. Main Street, blind pianist and gospel singer. Prof. H.G. Boggs of Port Clinton, Ohio. Rev. Everhart Walker, pastor, invites the public to attend.
-The Somerset Church of the Nazarene will have a J. Carter Roberts Day and will present him with a love offering at the morning worship this Sunday. The offering is for the expenses of a recent hospitalization due to a serious illness. The Rev. Roberts was pastor of the Nazarene Church in Somerset for eight years some 18 years ago. He is presently pastoring a Nazarene church in Louisville. Pastor A.E. Farris invites everyone to come and hear the Rev. Roberts speak at the morning and evening services.
-The next session of the Lake Cumberland Singing Convention will meet on Sunday, August 5, with the New Hope Baptist Church, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The church is located about two miles east of Cains Store, just off Ky. 80. The convention will feature class singing from the latest 1973 Stamps-Baxter Music Company convention songbooks, as well as special singing by local groups and will be under the direction of the president, Mr. Waldo E. Frye.
-On Monday, August 6, Dennie Sanders of Memphis, Tenn., regional representative for the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc., will visit Somerset for the purpose of forming an A.R.E. Study Group. The A.R.E. is an open-membership, non-profit psychical research organization with headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va. The more than 1,600 study groups around the world meet together weekly to study, research, test and apply the information that came through the psychic readings of Edgar Cayce, the Sleeping Prophet of Virginia Beach. The purpose of the group is spiritual growth, soul development and the development of the psychic potential that lies within each individual. … There is no admission charge to attend the meeting and no charge to join or participate in the study group.
-A committee composed of Gale Beshears, W.E. Allen, Carthel Beshears and B.J. Purcell met recently and made plans for a farm tour to be held August 8 beginning at 10 a.m. on Carthel Beshears’ farm and ending about 2:30 p.m. on B.J. Purcell’s farm. … Details of the tour will be completed soon. Everyone interested is invited.
-The Somerset Invitational golf tournament is set for September 1-3. It will be a 54-hole medal play tourney, with the field limited to 144 golfers. Participants may declare themselves in the championship flight or by handicaps with eight to a flight. After the first round of play on Saturday, a dance will be held at the country club beginning at 9:30 p.m. After Sunday’s round, a buffet dinner will be held at Holiday Inn from 6-9:30 p.m.
Military News:
-Marine Pfc. Phillip L. Woodall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Woodall of Route 2, Somerset, has reported for duty at Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point, N.C.
-Gary William Crist, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Norford Crist, Route 1, Science Hill, has enlisted in the U.S. Navy and is now undergoing recruit training at the U.S. Naval Training Center, San Diego, Calif. Gary enlisted in the Navy’s Guaranteed School Program and will attend the Navy Hospital Corpsman School. Gary attended Pulaski County High School before enlisting and obtained his GED from Eastern Kentucky University.
-Major and Mrs. Claude T. Barlow and children, Kathy, Bruce and Wendy, departed July 23 for Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, concluding a 45-day vacation in Somerset. Major Barlow is assigned to the U.S. Army Readiness Group providing technical and administrative assistance to all Army Reserve and National Guard in Florida. While here they visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Cross, and his mother, Mrs. Mae Barlow, and brother and wife, Mr. and Mrs. Steve Barlow.
News from Local Businesses:
-Located on Vine Street, the approximately 30 shops and business spaces in Town Springs Plaza are now available for rental, according to Don Cundiff. The Plaza will have parking spaces for around 400 vehicles, Cundiff noted, and the total development will include a mini-park in the rear. … The building is more than 300 feet in length and office spaces are approximately 25 by 60 feet, he noted. Electrolux, which features electrical appliances, is the only shop open at the present time in the Plaza.
-Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Meece, owners and operators of “Pig’s” True-Value Hardware and Plumbing, Inc., returned home Friday from Portland, Oregon, where they attended the National Retail Hardware Convention. The convention was Sunday Through Friday. Mr. Meece is second vice-president of the Indiana-Kentucky Hardware Association.
-The First State Bank of Eubank is being remodeled and the parking lot has been blacktopped.
School News:
-The three school districts in Pulaski County are having to revamp their plans for supplementary educational programs financed through Title I of the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act. … Preliminary estimates from the ESEA office indicate that Pulaski County will receive about $400,000 this coming year, about $20,000 less than last year; Somerset will receive about $137,000, some $8,000 less than in the 1972-73 school year, and Science Hill will get about $14,000, the same as last year. … Bill Vanhook, coordinator of federal programs for the Somerset system, said, “These changes (in regulations) and cutback in funds are going to make us completely revise our programs. The Somerset district this year will have to cut its teacher aide program in half and eliminate the physical education program in elementary schools.” However, he noted, the Somerset Board of Education is trying to keep the physical education program on its own because it feels that this is one of the primary purposes of the schools. … Last year the system employed 13 aides through the federal program, but this year there will be only seven assisting in the remedial, kindergarten and reading readiness programs. A third of the funds used to finance a librarian in one of the city’s elementary schools is being cut this year and the two physical education instructors are being removed from the federally financed program. … In the Pulaski County system, Edward Webb, federal coordinator for the Pulaski County system, said “there definitely will be some changes this year … We know some of the teacher aides will have to go this year and we’re going to have to move some of the certified personnel around in the county system,” Webb predicted. … At Science Hill, Supt. Charles Hall expects to receive approximately $14,600 in Title I funds to help finance two teachers in his system the forthcoming school year. “I’ve spent the last two days in Frankfort on this,” Hall said yesterday afternoon. “Time is running out on us. Our school starts August 13, a week earlier than the county system, and we have to get our teachers and our courses lined up.”
-The Somerset State Vocational-Technical School enjoys the distinction of having the only Federal Aviation Administration-certified Aviation Maintenance Technician Program (A and P) in Kentucky and it has just been recognized as the outstanding Trade and Industrial Program in the state by the State Bureau of Vocational Education. The school through assistance from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare (HEW) and the Surplus Property Division of the State Department of Education, is one of the most modern equipped FFA certified schools in the country. It possesses 10 conventional planes, one jet aircraft and three helicopters for ground operation and lab work. In addition, numerous reciprocating and jet engines are available for test-cell running and “trouble-shooting” training. The classrooms and shop areas contain approximately one million dollars’ worth of mock-ups, cut-aways, trainers and specialized support equipment which reflects an industrial atmosphere in conjunction with an academic setting for the students behavioral patterns. … The Somerset State Vocational-Technical School has just recently been commended by the FFA District Office for its graduate norm being the highest in the United States.
-Pre-registration has been held this week at Somerset Community College for sophomores and pre-registration will be conducted the next two weeks for freshmen. “As for the number of students that will pre-register, we should have approximately 300 sophomores and returning freshmen by July 26 and approximately 400 freshmen over the next two weeks,” according to Ray Miller, coordinator of student services. Actual registration is August 27 and 28 with classwork beginning the 29th.
-Somerset High School students for the coming year should come by the principal’s office to check their schedules at the following times: Seniors — 8 a.m. — 10 a.m., August 2. Juniors — 10 a.m. — 12 noon, August 2. Sophomores — 1 p.m. — 3 p.m., August 2. Freshmen — 8 a.m. — 10 a.m., August 3. Also, any new resident students who have not registered and wish to enroll prior to school are requested to come by the principal’s office August 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
-Cleanup, paint-up and repair jobs are under way at the Eubank school buildings this week, getting ready for another term of school.
Birth Announcements:
Recent arrivals at the Somerset City Hospital were:
-July 7, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Schoolcraft of Somerset.
-July 9, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Howard S. Watson of Science Hill, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Vola Von Burdine of Somerset.
-July 10, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Adams of Eubank, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bertram of Somerset.
-July 11, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hensley of Somerset, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Walter N. Creekmore of Somerset, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles W. Whitaker of Somerset, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Jasper of Somerset.
-July 13, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Redmond of Nancy.
-July 16, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Philip Gatineau of Somerset.
-July 17, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Tarter of Nancy, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Acton of Somerset, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Orville Hail, Jr. of Somerset.
-July 19, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Cheshire of Somerset, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Woodson of Eubank, twins, a son and daughter, born to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Carlton of Squib.
Engagements, Weddings and Anniversaries:
-Mrs. Chester Meece, 307 Columbia Street, announces the engagement of her daughter, Miss Connie Gail Meece, to Roger D. Wilson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kelly Wilson, Route 7, Maplewood Estates. Miss Meece is the daughter of the late Mr. Chester Meece. The wedding will take place Saturday, August 11, at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, Stanford Street, Science Hill. The Rev. Edmond VanHook will officiate. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony at Calaski Center in Science Hill. All relatives and friends of both families are invited to the wedding and reception. Miss Meece is a graduate of Somerset High School and of Somerset Area Vocational School. She is employed at the Pulaski County Public Library. Mr. Wilson is also a graduate of Somerset Area Vocational School and is an employee of The Commonwealth-Journal.
-The marriage of Miss Cherry Charlene Sharpe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Sharpe of Greensburg, and Clifford Lee Childers, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Childers of Somerset, was solemnized at an impressive candlelight service at 8 p.m. Friday, April 13, at the Greensburg Baptist Church. … Miss Jeanne Adkins, organist, Greensburg, and Mrs. Tom Nichols, Somerset, presented special selections including the traditional wedding marches. Mrs. Nichols sang the theme songs from “Love Story” and “Romeo and Juliet.” The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a floor-length gown of peau-de-soie, fashioned with an empire waistline. It was accented by a front panel of rose point lace with tiny satin buttons, stand-up collar, and leg of mutton sleeves. … Mrs. Mark Haney, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. … The bridesmaids, all sisters of the bride, were Mrs. Ronnie Lemmon, Mrs. Gary Milby, and Miss Teresa Sharpe. … Billy Childers, brother of the groom, served as best man. The ushers were Edward Sharpe of Greensburg, Gerald Childers and Mark Haney of Somerset. A reception was held immediately following the ceremony in the lower auditorium of the church. … Mrs. Jerry Parker, Mrs. Gerald Childers, and Miss Mary Ann Smith presided at the punch bowl and served the cake. Mrs. Mittie Jasper was in charge of the guest book. After a wedding trip to Daytona Beach, Fla., the couple is making their home in Towering Hills.
-The marriage of Miss Paula Jean Miller, daughter of Mrs. Harold C. Miller and the late Mr. Miller of Ferguson, and Rex Dale Barker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Weldon Barker, also of Ferguson, was solemnized Saturday, July 7, at 6:30 o’clock in the evening at the Ferguson Baptist Church. The Rev. John S. Gaines officiated at the impressive double-ring ceremony. Mrs. T.G. Cheney, organist, presented nuptial music including the theme from “Love Story,” and the traditional wedding marches. The bride, given in marriage by her grandfather, Mr. Leo Strunk, wore a floor-length gown of bridal satin trimmed with lace. … The wedding dress was made by Mrs. Alonzo Colyer, grandmother of the groom, and the bride made the veil. Miss Charlotte Faye Vanhook (was) the bride’s only attendant. … Mr. Denny Barker, brother of the groom, served as best man. Gary Waddle and Kenneth Sewell seated the guests. Immediately following the ceremony, a reception was held in the Fellowship Hall of the Church with Mrs. C.M. Hill, assisted by Mrs. Elton Simpson and Mrs. Gene Chitwood, aunts of the bride, entertaining. The guest register was kept by Mrs. V.J. Mayfield, aunt of the bride. … The bride is a 1973 graduate of Pulaski County High School. The groom is a 1972 graduate of Somerset High School and is presently attending United Electronics School in Louisville. He is employed by the Kroger Company. After a short wedding trip the couple will reside at Louisville where he will resume his studies.
-Mr. and Mrs. Logue Reynolds celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 21, at their home. Seventy of his descendants, including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were present.
Obituaries:
Elsie Ward King, 49, Jabez, died Wednesday at the Somerset City Hospital after a short illness. Born in Wayne County on May 15, 1924, he was the son of Luke King and the former Becky Burke. Survivors include his wife, the former Minnie Elsie Coomer; five children, Kenneth King, Teddy King, John King, Connie King and Barton King, all of Jabez; and one sister, Ada Morrow of Hagerstown, Ind. He lived all his life in Jabez and worked at Oakwood Hospital. Funeral services will be Friday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Co. with the Rev. John Wiggington officiating. Burial will be in the Coomer Cemetery at Jabez. Friends may call after 5 p.m. Thursday.
This Week in Local Sports:
-The band played “Dixie” last night, ending the season on a sad note for the Somerset Babe Ruth League All-Stars. Lexington Dixie, taking full advantage of 10 Somerset fielding errors, rolled to a 10-4 win over Somerset and captured the championship of the State 14-15-year-old Babe Ruth Tournament at GE Field. … Ernie Vaught’s home run in the second inning with two men on base had powered Somerset to a 3-0 lead, and the host team trailed by just two runs, 5-3, entering the fifth inning after Bo Fucci had smacked a grand slam homer for Dixie. But Lexington’s five runs in the fifth, all unearned, gave the visitors a commanding 10-3 margin, more than enough to win.
-Somerset’s bid for a state Little League baseball title ran afoul of the no-hit pitching of Ashland’s Greg Swift last night as Ashland won 3-0 on the Ashland field. Swift, described by Somerset coaches as one of the best Little League pitchers they’ve seen, struck out 15 Somerset batters and induced the other three to ground out as no Somerset runner reached base. The loss brought to an end a successful season for the Somerset Little League. The All-Star team had won the Area Four and District tournaments prior to last night’s defeat. … To its credit, Somerset played an excellent defensive game, committing no errors and escaping from several bases-loaded situations with no Ashland runs scoring. Team manager Gerald Phelps and coach Eddie Silvers said the Ashland coaches were especially impressed with glove work of shortstop Jerry Mounce. Somerset impressed the opposition as having one of the best defensive teams it had faced all season.
-The Eubank Phillies of the Mini League are: Dale Branscum, Ronald Dick, Brian Jasper, Gary Vaughn, Chris Sowder, Vincent Sims, Tony Keith, Ronald Wesley, Brian Stapleton, Eddie Vanhook, Norman Haste, Sammy Vaughn, Jeff Absher, Jeff Greer, and Travis Keith. Manager is Troy Stapleton; coaches are Gene Sowder and Levi Jasper.
-With the season-opening game just a little over three weeks away, the Somerset High football team faces a nine-game schedule that head coach Ron Cain would like to see increased to 10 or 11. Somerset kicks off the 1973 campaign with a home game against Cumberland, Cain’s alma mater, Friday, August 24, at Clara Morrow Field. … In district competition this fall, Somerset should have an easier time of it compared to last year, when the Jumpers had to contend with three Lexington schools — Henry Clay, Tates Creek and Lafayette – for district honors. Those three schools have been moved to the Third Region, Second District, along with Bryan Station, putting all the Lexington schools in the same district. Somerset’s foes in the Second Region, Second District, include Bourbon County, Casey County, Danville, Harrison County, Jessamine County, Scott County and Woodford County. Three of those teams – Woodford County, Jessamine County and Danville are on the Jumpers’ schedule this fall and these games will count toward the district title. Somerset defeated all of these schools last season. … Somerset is in its second week of practice, putting the final touches on its offense and defense in hopes of improving on last year’s excellent 9-1 record. The team will practice the remainder of this week and next on Porter Hopkins Field, then take off for Camp Jabez on August 12, a Sunday. The Jumpers will stay at Jabez through August 17. When they return, they’ll have just a week left to get ready for the season opener. Cain, with his assistant coaches Charlie Taylor, John Cain, Milt Miller and Bobby Wixon, must find replacements for 22 lettermen who graduated last year. Included in the graduates was the entire starting backfield, made up of quarterback Jim McCarty, halfbacks Mitch Gaines and David Crozier, and fullback Richard Humble.
-The Shopville High School cheerleaders came away from the Crescendo Cheerleader’s Camp in Lebanon Junction recently with two superior and two excellent ribbons. They also won the spirit stick award. The six cheerleaders attended classes and practice sessions during the day and were evaluated in the evenings. Competing for Shopville were Jackie Snell, Sandy Parkey, Gerry Hughes, Janis Price, Paula Turner and Scott Snell.
-Ron Stricklin is the new club champion at Somerset Country Club as he defeated Eddie Barker one-up on the 19th hole in their match play contest in the championship flight. Don Edwards, last year’s club champ, defeated Herman Schoolcraft to win the first flight. Other flight winners included: Second flight--Joe Travis defeated Dave Foust; third flight--Max Zibell defeated Howard Conley; fourth — Ken Meredith defeated Quinton Randall; fifth--Don Orwin defeated Gene Daniels; sixth--Bill Ramsey defeated Wayne Curry; seventh--Jim Hawkins defeated Bill Gibson; eighth--Gene Robinson defeated Bill Cain; ninth — George McCormick defeated Stan Cappon.
-Bowling Report – Prep League Team Standings: Strikers – 16-4; “H” Boys – 12-8; Morris Crew – 12-8; Golden Strikers – 12-8. Hi- Individual Series: Mark Hutchens 275; Tony Morris 225; Mark Morris 218. Hi Games: Mark Hutchens 139; Mark Morris 120; Tony Morris 120; Beaver Corder 112; Jimmy Hawkins 100; Ricky Childers 101.
Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-Goodyear Tire Center – Air conditioner clearance. GE Carry-Cool portable room air conditioner, so light it has its own handle, $89.95.
-Sav-Rite – Somerset Plaza Shopping Center. Herbal Essence shampoo, 93 cents. Pepsodent toothpaste, 28 cents. Neet lemon scented aerosol hair remover, $1.28. Nice ‘n Easy shampoo-in hair color, $1.26.
-McAlpin Chrysler Products – South U.S. 27. Have I got a Dodge Boy for you! His name is Harold Massey at McAlpin Chrysler Products, and for my money, he’s what they had in mind when they started calling Dodge Dealers “the Good Guys in the White Hats”! Harold just about bends over backward to make sure you get the best deal possible, along with the assurance of expert service later on. Now that’s what being a Good Guy is all about! Go on by and see him. … And tell ‘em Honey sent ya!
-Universal Insurance Agency, Inc. – Correll Building, South Hwy. 27, next to Burger Queen. Ted R. Brown, Owner/Manager. Compare our cost to what you are presently paying on your homeowners insurance.
-Flynn’s Gift Shop – South U.S. 27, features wildlife art by various artists, glassware, artificial flowers, and floral arrangements, wood art, candles, statuary, wrought iron lawn furniture, concrete lawn furniture and fixtures, jewelry, novelties and souvenirs. Owned for the last 14 years by Herman Flynn.
-Joe and Ruth’s Midway Restaurant — Open seven days a week, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, located on North U.S. 27, Somerset. Country-style home cooking and homemade pies. Private dining room. Owned by Joe and Ruth Walden.
-Long John Silver’s – 105 South Hwy. 27. Fish & Chips dinner, $1.29. Clam dinner, $1.59. Shrimp dinner, $1.69.
-Food Fair – Chuck roast, 89 cents/lb. 2 lb. box Velveeta cheese, $1.09. 3 Zest bath bars, 55 cents.
-Winn-Dixie – Grade A self-basting turkeys, 79 cents/lb. 171 oz. Tide detergent, $1.99. 8 pack Coca-Cola, 77 cents. Seedless grapes, 4 lbs./$1.00.
-Roses – Final clearance of summer sportswear. Panty hose, 3 pairs/$1.00. Ladies’ short and top sets, $3.99. Men’s short sleeve permanent press shirts, 2 for $5.00.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale — 7 building lots in Shady Valley No. 1 Subdivision, 15 miles west of Somerset, approximately 1 3/4 acres. Can be purchased on land contract, $500 down.
-For sale — Beautiful spacious house in town, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths. 2-car garage, nice lot, close to schools, priced right.
-For rent – Available August 1, nice country home, 8 rooms and bath, four up and four down, full basement, new automatic fuel oil furnace, garage, city water. Available ten minutes from Somerset, $85 per month.
-For sale – ’67 Barracuda, $450.
-For sale — 1968 Chevelle, 2 door, hardtop, one owner, sharp. Rutherford’s Used Cars, Murphy Ave., Ferguson.
-For sale — Motorcycle, ’73 Yamaha 350, like new, must sell, $780 with helmet.
-For sale – ’73 Plymouth Satellite custom, 4 door, power steering, power brakes, factory air, loaded, list new for $4,367, will sell for $2,795.
-For sale — Siamese kittens, 106 May Street.
-Wanted – Friendly, intelligent, well-organized person who enjoys working with the public and is a quick, accurate typist. Send typed resume.
-Notice – Charles Chips Home Delivery Service. We feature potato chips, pretzels and cookies in stay-fresh containers, also other snack items.
-Community Greeting Service Welcomes You to Somerset — We hope your stay in Somerset will be a pleasant one and you will settle here permanently. Somerset is a Community Greeting Service town, and our hostesses, Mrs. Ella Mae Newton and Mary Jane Lackey, will be happy to greet you and make you feel at home.
Showing This Week at the Virginia Cinema, Kentucky Theatre, 27 Drive-In, and Lakeview Drive-In:
Battle for the Planet of the Apes – Bedknobs and Broomsticks – Kotch – Lovers and Other Strangers — El Dorado – On Any Sunday – Vampire Circus – The Single Girls – The Story of Adam and Eve – King Kong vs. Godzilla – Bride of Dracula – From Hell to Texas – Pulp – Avanti
Top Ten Best-Selling Records of the Week:
-”Bad Bad Leroy Brown,” Jim Croce
-”Yesterday Once More,” Carpenters
-“Smoke on the Water,” Deep Purple
-“Shambala,” Three Dog Night
-”Natural High,” Bloodstone
-”Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” Bette Midler
-”Get Down,” Gilbert O’Sullivan
-”Touch Me in the Morning,” Diana Ross
-”Diamond Girl,” Seals and Crofts
-“Money,” Pink Floyd
