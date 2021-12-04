Nothing like a parade to kick off the Christmas season. This weekend, Pulaski County got two of them.
On Friday night, the "Magical Christmas in Burnside" parade brought out a throng of onlookers to stand alongside U.S. 27 cutting through the middle of downtown Burnside to watch a host of trucks, floats, Jeeps, and other attractions go by under the darkened December sky.
On Saturday, the annual Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Parade returned to roll its way through downtown, along with a full day of activities at the "Christmas on the Square" set-up at the judicial center plaza.
"Downtown is the place to be for Christmas this year," said Chamber Executive Director Bobby Clue. "We are very excited to everybody downtown. There's just a renewed energy in our downtown that we haven't seen in a couple of years."
Due to COVID-19 concerns, both of the above-mentioned parades were cancelled last year, but returned with a great deal of community enthusiasm surrounding them for the 2021 holiday season.
"I think that there are a lot of people who want to get back out, they want to see their friends, they want to interact with the public again," said Clue. "What better way to do that than a Christmas parade?"
Clue said there were about 110 entries in this year's "Miracle on Main Street"-themed parade, which took the traditional route from Meece Middle School to the Fountain Square and around it, headed back up East Mt. Vernon. Clue said that Somerset has one of the biggest and best parades in the state of Kentucky, and they've added to it, broadcasting it live online with commentary from John Alexander and Farrah Dobbs, and featuring the ice skating rink on the judicial center plaza for "Christmas on the Square." Other activities included a book walk for children, a cookie walk at the Cooper Community Arts Center, the chance to talk to Santa, and a vendor village on the plaza.
"I think it's been awesome all day," said Tiffany Finley, chair of the parade committee, on Saturday, "There are so many people out. The weather's been beautiful. I think that helps create a massive amount of people (wanting) to come out, and just having stuff going on all day, it's just been kind of magical downtown."
She noted that they keep building onto the experience every year, and want Somerset to be "the best place for Christmas every year in the state of Kentucky."
The vendors set up around the plaza had the opportunity to do a little Santa Claus business with early gift-buyers this year. Local entrepreneur Shelby Watson, maker of handcrafted, one-of-a-kind jewelry with her company Folk & Fae (online @thefolkandfae), was grateful for the opportunity.
"It's really, really cool," she said. "I've been (making jewelry) for about four years, and to have people actually enjoy my jewelry is amazing for me. ... Everybody's just so nice. ... It's been wonderful (at the Christmas on the Square site)"
In Burnside, the parade was "huge," noted Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr. The exact number of entries wasn't available, but Crabtree said that they had the most floats he'd seen in a Burnside parade.
"The crowd was amazing, the weather was beautiful," he said. "Everything was pretty much picture-perfect. It went off exactly on time, on schedule. Everything was really smooth. That's going to be hard to repeat in a parade that went that well."
The theme was "Christmas Traditions," appropriate with the tradition of the parade returning, and the whole thing kicked off with the singing of the National Anthem by young Caroline Turner on a stage set-up near Oasis and the Seven Gables Motel and Wynona Padgett emceeing along with music. He also said that they'd been planning a surprise for the owners of BB Riverboats, with whom Burnside is working to bring a functioning riverboat to Lake Cumberland, and local organization SPEDA helped the city entertain and impress the riverboat company owners.
"They stayed the whole time," said Crabtree. "They went to the parade. It was like they were part of the community and everything ... It went just amazing."
Crabtree thanked the Burnside Tourism Commission for their hard work pulling the parade together in not a long period of time.
"It came together. They executed the plan perfectly," said Crabtree. "It (wouldn't have gone so well) if I didn't have a team there and everybody wasn't on the same page."
