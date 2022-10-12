Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.