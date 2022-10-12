When Mike Norman moved from the hustle and bustle of Chicago to the tiny town of Paradise Acres he most have looked forward to the peace and quiet of forest life.
“There are no sirens out here,” he said wistfully.
However, Norman had a fear about his new home. If his home were to catch fire, what recourse would he have? Who could he rely on to save his home if there’s a fire? Enter the Mt. Victory Volunteer Fire Department, whose job requires near constant vigilance to ensure the backwoods of Southeastern Kentucky don’t go up in smoke.
Norman is the president of Paradise Acres Home Owners’ Association, and he felt it was necessary to address the firehouse during their monthly business meeting and honor fire chief Paul Mayfield along with the rest of the working people who put out fires all around Pulaski County.
“I’m here for one reason and one reason only,” said Norman at the start of the meeting. “Thank you guys for all that you do. We appreciate you. You’ve helped us out immensely this year.”
In a press release for the event, Norman named three important duties that the firehouse fulfilled.
- Quick Response to three forest fires in only a two-week period.
- Arranging a new street sign so locating people’s residence became easier.
- Coordinating an airlift rescue which ultimately saved the life of a Paradise Acres resident.
Chief Mayfield accepted the award on behalf of the entire firehouse. Norman preceded the award by regaling the firehouse with stories of Mayfield’s service to Pulaski County.
“The first day that I met [Mayfield], I had a flat tire,” said Norman. “I was taking a disabled veteran to the V.A. and got a flat tire. No phone service. No jack. No spare. I think it was about 95 degrees in August. It was very hot. This guy pulls up. He changes my tire, and I’m on my way.”
Norman also mentioned some “friction” between the people of Paradise Acres and the fire department.
“That’s just silly. Everybody had to get on the same page,” said Norman.
Mayfield was able to coordinate a reconciliation with the people of Paradise Acres and the firefighters.
Norman also mentioned a time where Mayfield sent a paramedic to a stroke victim’s house, and Norman praised how quickly the fire department was able to have someone reach the victim.
Mayfield said that wildfires, especially around the wintertime can easily occur and causes range from actively malicious to negligence to just felled power lines from a storm. Mayfield sited good communication as how he and his team are able to respond quickly to the fires.
In keeping with his promotion of community involvement, the Mt. Victory Volunteer Fire Department plans to hold a Chili Supper on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m., where the Happy Travelers will play live music. There be will be an $8 charge for each adult. Children 10 and under eat free.
