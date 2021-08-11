On the first day of school for local districts, a group of about 100 parents and children were lining the streets outside of the Pulaski County Board of Education building, raising their voices against the new executive order signed by Governor Andy Beshear just hours before the school year began.
That order requires all students and adults to wear masks indoors at schools, preschools, Head Start programs and school child care programs.
The mandate comes after a poll conducted last month by Pulaski County Schools showed that 89.9% of parents were in favor of not wearing masks.
Therefore, a protest was organized by parents across the county to express their hatred of the new mandate.
“We’re not going to stand for it,” said parent Ryan Dale. “My words are, my kids will not be controlled by a lesser man than me.”
Dale referred to Governor Beshear, and many others at the demonstration had equally strong words for the governor.
Brandon Davis said, “It’s time for everybody to stand up. They’ve done admitted that the masks don’t work. Our piece-of-crap governor up there, Andy, he’s not standing up for the people. Florida stands up for the people, Indiana stands up for the people. We need somebody that stands up for the people. These kids is our future.”
“We’ve had enough of this,” said Delvin Williams. “I think that if COVID is anything more than just the flu, it’s probably government infused just so they can have control. Whenever you take a survey in the county, and the survey says 90% say ‘no masks,’ then one man, the governor, comes by and says, ‘No, you’re all wearing a mask,’ then that’s nothing but a dictatorship. And this country was not born as a dictatorship, it’s supposed to be a democracy.”
Williams said part of his concern about the mask mandate was due to how it could lead the way for shutting down classes or returning to virtual learning.
“I’ve got three school-aged children, last year they all basically made failing grades, passed anyway, and they’ve been cheated out of that year’s education. I don’t want to see my children cheated out of their education. I don’t want them cheated out of their freedoms and their liberties,” he said.
Throughout the protest, the group was shown support by numerous cars driving by, honking their horns.
After about 45 minutes of protesting in the heat and sun, the group was given bottles of cool water – by Superintendent Patrick Richardson, who came out of the office to speak with them.
Richardson made it clear that he was bound by the executive order that requires masks within schools.
At the same time, he said he supported the group’s right to protest.
“Absolutely. That’s what democracy is founded upon,” Richardson said. “I can’t change the governor’s order, but I’m bound by it. But I support these people, and the freedom they have to assemble and to share their views. I just hope the word gets to Frankfort, because this is what the people want.”
In that regard, Richardson said he felt like the protesting was slightly misplaced, by demonstrating in front of the Board of Education rather than by contacting their legislators.
“We learned in elementary school the government is of the people, for the people, by the people. It’s going to be up to the people to have their voices heard,” he said.
