Zollicoffer Park hasn’t gone anywhere in 160 years — but the annual Park Day at the site is on the move.
After originally being scheduled for this Saturday, April 9, the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument Facebook page announced Wednesday that the occasion set aside for volunteer park maintenance would instead occur a week later, on Saturday, April 16.
With an unfavorable forecast this weekend, including the possibility of some snow, organizers saw fit to hold off on things for another week to allow the best experience possible for participants.
“It was mainly weather,” said Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument Superintendent Dawn Davis of the reasons for the change. “We wanted it to be an opportunity to do outside work. It’s always nicer to have it a little bit sunnier, or at least a little bit warmer.”
This won’t be the first Park Day at Zollicoffer Park — the Mill Springs Battlefield Association used to take part, noted Davis — but it will be the first since becoming part of the National Park Service.
Park Day falls under the umbrella of the American Battlefield Trust. It’s a volunteer clean-up day. Those taking part will pick up trash, use rakes to get rid of leaves and limbs, and repair the “snake fence” at the site, which has been affected by heavy winds.
“It’s just to clean (the area) and make it look nice,” said Davis. “... Depending on how many volunteers we have, some will be able to help us clean our (signs).”
She noted that those participating will also have the chance to learn more about the park, with a ranger on hand to talk and help visitors know more about the history of the battlefield.
The Battle of Mill Springs took place on January 19, 1862. It was the second-largest battle to take place in Kentucky and had a significant impact on the momentum of the war as the first major Union victory in the Civil War, stopping the Confederates from moving further north and thus transforming the dimensions of the War Between the States.
The first Confederate general to die in the western theatre, Felix Zollicoffer was shot and killed at the site. Conditions were hazy and soldiers could not see — leading to Zollicoffer’s infamous death, as he approached what he thought was one of his fellow Confederates to talk about the situation; it turned out to be Union Col. Speed Fry, who, according to accounts, then shot Zollicoffer.
Things should be much quieter on April 16 at Zollifcoffer Park off Ky. 235 in Nancy, in an event fit for the whole family to participate.
“It’s just a great way to start engaging with people of all ages who might want to come out and help us take care of the park,” said Davis. “Maybe they’ll come back and say, ‘Hey, we helped clean up this section.’”
Supplies will be provided on-site, including gloves, rakes, trash bags, etc. People are encouraged to bring a water bottle, insect repellent, and wear close-toed shoes.
About 12 people have signed up already. Those interested can still do so, by calling the Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument visitors center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 606-636-4045 or emailing the park’s Community Volunteer Ambassador Mara Woollard at mara_woollard@partner.nps.gov.
The event will start at 9 a.m. and go to about noon, though some may leave early and if someone shows up later, “we’re not going to turn folks away who want to come.” Things will start with a talk about safety as well as information about the battlefield before breaking into groups to go work.
Hopefully, April 16 will see better weather, especially being Easter weekend. Friday into Saturday will see showers, perhaps even some thunder, and and temperatures will be cold enough that some of those wet conditions could “mix with or change to some snow,” according to meteorologist Hal Klingenberg of the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky.
However, the ground will be warm enough and temperatures won’t be too low — around low 30s Saturday morning — so the snow “should not amount to much,” he said. “We’re not really looking for any trouble out of it. Anything would just be maybe a dusting on grass.”
Nevertheless a day at the park should be nice — ideally nicer than the cold and miserable conditions faced by the Civil War soldiers — so Park Day will be held a weekend later instead.
“We recognize that’s a holiday weekend for some, but we just thought we’d go ahead and do it,” said Davis.
