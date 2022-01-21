A charity drive launched this weekend honoring one of America’s best-loved entertainers came at a serendipitous time, being able to help a dog in desperate need of medical attention.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society followed many other animal care charities around the country to honor actress Betty White Monday on what would have been her 100th birthday.
“Betty White, as we know, was such a proponent of animal welfare, so we just felt it fit in our rescue line of thinking to try to honor her by conducting a fundraiser in her memory,” said Marguerite Arnold, president of the local chapter of the Humane Society.
Humane Society volunteer Lisa Shultz said they put the message out on social media in hopes of raising a few dollars to help animals. “I didn’t expect it to be near as successful as it has been,” she said.
Each person was asked to donate $5, but some people have donated up to $25 or $50 at a time, said Arnold.
In just a couple of days, the organization took in at least $1,250, Arnold said.
The money will go towards helping animals, mostly through taking care of veterinary costs, she said.
Part of that is for routine vet costs, but Arnold said a good portion will be set aside for emergency costs.
“The need never abates in animal rescue,” she said. “In times when the weather is bad, there’s more things that seem to happen, and we’ve seen more injured animals, more neglected animals. So, to have the community step up to donate to honor somebody as charming and dedicated as Betty White was is just so heartwarming.”
It came at just the right time for one particular animal, as well. Both Arnold and Schultz told the story of a dog that was rescued in McCreary County this weekend after a Good Samaritan found it on the side of the road.
The dog, named Mandy by rescuers, had obviously been hit by a car. Two of her legs are broken.
The dog was brought up to Pulaski’s Midway Veterinary Hospital for care.
The Somerset-Pulaski Humane County Society contributed to help pay for Mandy’s care, but as Arnold explained, “The surgery she requires is more intricate that what even Midway can handle.”
Mandy was transported to Camp Jean in Frankfort for treatment of her more extensive injuries. A social media post from Camp Jean – a post in which that organization discussed its own memorial to Betty White – estimated that it would take around $7,000 for Mandy’s surgery. So far, it has raised almost $11,000.
Pulaskians who are still interested in donating to the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society to help animals like Mandy can still do so through several methods.
There is a link through PayPal at:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=9Z8LPA4N4GCC8.
Arnold said that some people have also donated through the humane society’s Facebook Page.
Also, she said that those who aren’t comfortable donating online can send a check to the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society at P.O. Box 448, Somerset, KY 24502.
Arnold thanked all of those who have already donated, and also said she wanted to thank the volunteers who helped set up the fundraiser, including Candice Girkey who came up with the idea for them to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.