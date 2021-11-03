A lane shift for traffic on parts of Ky. 461 is expected to take place next week according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
On Tuesday, Nov. 9, crews will shift traffic from the current driving lanes to the newly paved southbound shoulder and travel lane between Barnesburg Road and Buck Creek. This shift will allow for crews to begin work widening the northbound half of the roadway.
In addition, motorists are reminded that lane widths are reduced to 10' and the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph through the work zone. Motorists should exercise heightened caution. Slow down. Remove distractions. Watch for workers.
The $49.4 million project involves replacing two intersections -- Ky. 461 at Ky. 80 and Ky. 461 at Valley Oak Drive/Coin Road. Expected completion for the project is June 2023.
Dates and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.