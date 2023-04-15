Did your address change in 1993 – even though you didn’t move? For many Pulaski County residents, that’s what happened when changes were made to help first responders more speedily respond to emergencies. While we’ve seen the benefits of the change now, when it was happening, plenty of people were upset by the inconvenience.
On another note, does anyone remember the county’s “youth task force” of the early 1990s? These days we complain about the lack of activities for youth in the area – but I wonder how well utilized the “teen center” was which was opened in 1993.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week in April 1993, from the pages of the Commonwealth Journal.
Revised Addresses Enhance 9-1-1 Service, Spark Furor with Residents
Billy Miller, chief of the 9-1-1 Communications Center and the EMS, said while new addresses for practically every structure outside of Somerset city limits is inconvenient, the long-term benefits far outweigh the irritation. The address changes will facilitate an enhanced 9-1-1 emergency system. For the last couple of years, postal service employees have been physically driving the county’s roads, assigning new addresses based on mileage, Miller said. That information, when entered into the center’s vast computer banks, will drastically affect emergency response, Miller said. When someone calls 9-1-1, the computer is activated and in moments, the address and telephone number of the original call appears on a computer screen in front of a dispatcher. With the enhanced system, the dispatchers will know immediately where the problem is and how to get help to the scene. The new address numbers are based on mileage from major intersections, Miller explained. If the address is 1000 Oak Street, the dispatcher knows the structure is one mile out Oak Street. Complaints and questions are pouring in fast and furious to various officials as citizens react to the new addresses. County Judge-executive Darrell BeShears’ office, 9-1-1 Chief Billy Miller’s office, the postal service, and the Commonwealth Journal have been inundated with phone calls.
Barnesburg Water Averts Shutoff
The Barnesburg Water Association beat a noon deadline yesterday and paid the approximately $10,000 owed to the city of Somerset, averting Somerset’s promise to shut off the supply. At 11:35 a.m., a Barnesburg representative presented a check to Somerset’s billing office to cover the amount of the rate increase not paid since the increase went into effect last November. Barnesburg Water Association board member Elwood Taylor, who said he was just speaking for himself and not the board, said, “I feel they just bluffed us into paying.” Last November the rates for buying city water went from $1.55 per 1,000 gallons to $2. The excess money is currently being escrowed in an account to be used for a $3 million to $4 million water plant update. The shut off would have affected more than 500 families and businesses.
Second Bomb Threat Reported at PCHS
A second bomb threat within the last nine days was reported yesterday at Pulaski County High School, Detective Anthony McCollum of the Somerset Police Department confirmed today. McCollum would not release further details on the incident, which occurred at the end of the school day. Students were preparing to leave school at the time and were not evacuated from the building, he said.
City Updates 20-Year Sewer Plan
The Somerset Sewer Department is working with engineers to formulate a 20-year plan that will map out expected waste removal needs and how to accommodate them. The plan is an update of the original one put in place in 1976 as required by such regulatory agencies at the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Division of Water. The plan provides some insight into what’s expected for the city. It’s important for the city to map out its needs for the future since such items as sewage treatment plants are “extremely expensive,” and need to be looked at for their benefit five to six years from the time built. The Somerset Sewer Department is responsible for a broad area in the plan, whether they have service there or not; that included Fishing Creek to the west, Alumitech to the east, near the city limits of Science Hill to the north and Pitman Creek to the south. If lines are built anywhere in this area, by entities such as a school, a factory or a developer, they must follow the plan’s specifications and will be supervised by Somerset. Once complete, the lines will be deeded to the city, which will then take over their maintenance and provide service. Since 1976, the number of sewer customers about doubled, from 3,000 then to approximately 6,000 now.
Plan for Parking Lot Not in City Budget
Although the parking problem in downtown Somerset is really a good sign of prosperity, it’s still something that has to be dealt with. One solution that has been talked about for years is adding a parking lot on the north side of East Mt. Vernon Street between Maple and North Central streets. At the Downtown Somerset Development Corporation Board of Directors meeting early last week, Mayor Smith Vanhook said the plan for the parking lot wasn’t in the upcoming city budget. The lot, in its entirety, calls for a total of 125 spaces at a cost of $400,000. Part of the lot, 68 spaces, already exists as all-day parking. Several businesses would have to be relocated as well to accommodate it. Vanhook said he wanted to keep those businesses downtown. Both DSDC and the city will review other options for parking.
Judge-Executive Candidates Field Questions
Republican candidates for county judge-executive met face-to-face in a political forum staged Monday night by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and the Somerset-Pulaski County Jaycees. All four judge-executive candidates attended the forum — 2nd District magistrate Louie Floyd, political newcomer John Wayne Burton, incumbent Darrell BeShears and perennial candidate DeSota Vaught. Floyd said he would not support the employment of a full-time deputy judge-executive and would possibly merge some staff positions if elected. Burton, who is making his first try at a political office, said, “I don’t need a deputy judge-executive” if elected. BeShears maintained a full-time deputy judge-executive is needed as well as other staff positions because “the county judge-executive cannot be all things to all people.” All four candidates said they would strive to maintain a cooperative relationship with Somerset City Council, but at least two candidates said they worried that a city occupational tax, if proposed by city government, would bankrupt the county. Concerning other issues, both Floyd and Burton said they did not support mandatory countywide garbage pickup. Floyd said he would like to see a youth center developed and possibly a county road engineer hired to supervise road construction.
Priorities Differ for Mayoral Hopefuls
Four mayoral candidates participated in a question-and-answer forum on the Stoner Auditorium stage Monday night. Candidates participating were newcomer and UK student Bobby V. Akin, former Somerset mayor Dearl Whitaker, Somerset city councilor Jim Williams, and incumbent Smith Vanhook. When asked “what is the most pressing problem facing Somerset,” each of the candidates had a very different answer. Akin said “a decline in our city” growth, particularly in the Bourne Avenue area, is the most pressing problem. He said he would concentrate on improving the quality of life in Somerset if elected. Whitaker said, “Government has forgotten why it is there.” He advocated giving “government back to the people.” Williams said the most pressing problem facing Somerset is that all residents should have access to city utilities. Time is the most pressing problem Vanhook said he thinks city government faces. He said it takes time to lay the groundwork for projects, time to carry them out and sometimes up to three years to complete the work. Concerning other issues, Akin said he disagreed with the location of a proposed youth center. The three other candidates said they supported a youth center. Williams said strip annexation along U.S. 27 south to Somerset Mall would not be financially feasible at this time.
Board Seeks Site for Public Library
Officials hope to have a site selected for a new library building within the next five years. The construction of an additional library building is among a series of items contained in a long-range plan, which was adopted recently by the library’s board of trustees. Librarian Judy Burdine said there are no immediate plans to close the main library branch in downtown Somerset. If another library facility is constructed, the North Main Street branch could become a children’s library, reference center or administrative office. But one thing is for certain, the main branch will always be used as a library. The three-story building, formerly a post office, was donated by the U.S. government for the sole intent of providing a library for the community.
Ministers Start Petition to Oppose OTB Facility
A dozen ministers met Monday in Jamestown to oppose apparent plans by the Kentucky Off-Track Betting Inc. to establish an off-track betting parlor in the Russell County city. The ministers began circulating petitions against the venture. Somerset has been mentioned as a prime site for an OTB parlor, but most city and county officials contacted by the Commonwealth Journal have expressed strong opposition to a betting parlor.
Bids Rejected; City to Build Sidewalks
The city of Somerset has decided not to use a contractor to provide the labor for an extensive sidewalk project. Instead, unless it proves to be too expensive, the city will hire labor and build the sidewalks themselves, starting today. The Somerset City Council, during a special meeting yesterday, voted not to accept two out-of-town bids to provide labor on the six projects totaling 5.2 miles. The two bids that were received were “too high for what we’re asking them to do,” Sanitation and Street Department superintendent Jim Fisher said. A foreman and two other workers will be hired. If these work well, more could be added, Fisher said. The city will first begin with Jarvis and East Bourne avenues. The other four will be built on North Main Street, East Mt. Vernon Street, South Monticello Street and West Ky. 80.
Area Storm Results in Damage, Outages
A fast-moving storm, with wind gusts up to 60 mph, swept into the Pulaski County area shortly before nightfall Thursday, causing some structural damage, scattered power outages and downed trees. Mrs. Thomas Vacek of North Ky. 39 said she watched as high winds lifted off the roof of a nearby building and carried it within a few feet of her home. Don Alexander, director of electrical services for South Kentucky RECC, said 1,400 customers were without electricity for about an hour to 1 1/2 hours last night. Marjorie Jones, Kentucky Utilities office supervisor, said scattered power outages also were reported in Somerset, Ferguson, Burnside and Science Hill as well as areas along South U.S. 27 from Somerset to Burnside.
Possible No. 2 State-Record Striper Snagged in Cumberland
If there was ever such a thing as a fairy tale fish, the catch which Dr. Paul Young of Lexington pulled up from the depths of Lake Cumberland would definitely qualify. Young’s fairy tale fish weighed in at 55 pounds, 1 ounce, was 45 inches in length and possessed a girth of 33 1/2 inches. Young’s hefty catch was a striped bass, also known as stripers or rockfish. The lucky strike came with darkness less than an hour away on the evening of April 4. The massive gollywhopper of unbelievable proportions was brought in after a 40-minute struggle of seeing who was the fittest — the fish of the fisherman.
Cheney Criticizes Clinton’s Defense Cuts During Local Stop
Congressman Hal Rogers and Dick Cheney, former Secretary of Defense under the Bush administration, flew in to the Somerset Airport Saturday en route to a Lincoln Club Banquet in London. Cheney offered opinions on a variety of subjects, including the U.S. military presence in Bosnia and his future in the political arena. The United States should be “very careful” before it commits a large number of military forces in Bosnia, Cheney said. The U.S. currently is assisting in enforcing a no-fly zone in that area, which Cheney believes will not likely have a great impact. “The Serbs don’t fly much anyway,” he said. Although he did not deny that he intends to seek a public office, possibly the presidency, Cheney said he’s content for now to serve on a few boards and travel the country on speaking engagements.
Registration Set for Teen Center
Local students are encouraged to register Thursday night for recreational opportunities and other activities planned for the first session of the county’s youth task force. Task force members will be available at Meece Middle School from 6-9 p.m. to sign up participants. The program is open to students in grades 6-12 who are residents of Somerset or Pulaski County. Following registration, students will have a chance to work off some excess energy in a game of volleyball or ping pong. Activities, including study sessions with a certified teacher, will be added as the program expands and more students participate. The group hopes to be able to offer planned activities three nights per week. Organizers want to develop a teen center, but since funding is limited for such a project, they have opted to begin the first phase of their long-range goals by offering youth programs at Meece Middle. Adult supervision will be provided for each recreational activity, and a uniformed security guard will be in place during the center’s operating hours.
Catron Saluted
Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron is saluted in this month’s edition of “Training Notes,” a publication of the Department of Criminal Justice Training. The article salutes Catron for requiring his sworn staff to go through 10 weeks of basic training and annual in-service training. It notes that Catron has obtained hazardous duty retirement and other fringe benefits for his deputies. “Sheriff Catron has provided his staff with modern and high-tech equipment and has established a K-9 unit consisting of three dogs to assist his staff in law enforcement responsibilities,” the publication said.
Intersection is Being Reconstructed
Work is scheduled to begin today to reconstruct the intersection at Ringgold Road and Ky. 80, according to Ron Laugherty, chief District 8 engineer for the Department of Highways. Hinkle Contracting Corporation of Paris has already been on site, however, removing two underground storage tanks left behind by a former gas station. Yesterday, the Department of Highways received word from the Department of Environmental Services that the land around the tanks is free of any contamination. The contract calls for the $49,461 project to be completed within 30 workdays, or about six weeks, depending on such things as the weather. The new intersection will have a turn lane for traffic heading toward Somerset, and visibility will be improved for drivers turning on West Ky. 80.
State News:
-In the wake of several accidental shootings of children by other children in Kentucky, Attorney General Chris Gorman is scheduled to unveil a package of legislative proposals on Tuesday aimed at preventing and punishing youth violence. Spokesman Ed Lynch said it will include a measure designed to force parents to take reasonable measures to keep loaded guns out of the hands of children. From 1985 to 1992, 68 Kentucky children were killed in accidental shootings. Rep. Herbie Deskins, D-Pikeville, said such measures will face intense opposition from rural lawmakers. “Nobody wants to see a kid get a hold of a loaded gun, but when the legislature starts telling people what they have to do inside their own homes, I draw the line there. What about butcher knives and ice picks?” asked Deskins.
-Attorney General Chris Gorman said Tuesday it should be a crime to carry a gun on school property. Gorman said he will promote legislation in the 1994 General Assembly to create such a crime and include other provisions he said should make Kentucky safer for its kids.
- The Thunder over Louisville fireworks display turned into a nightmare for some spectators, who reported they were victims of racial attacks afterward and that police refused to help. In some cases, white victims said the verdict in the Rodney King civil rights case in Los Angeles was cited during the attacks Saturday night.
National News:
-The FBI had hoped the “motherly instinct” among David Koresh’s disciples would take over as the walls came tumbling down. Instead, his followers apparently spread lantern fuel from room to room and took nearly everyone to their death in a ghastly inferno that fulfilled his apocalyptic vision. Koresh, who claimed to be Jesus Christ, and as many as 85 others, including 24 children, were thought to have perished in Monday’s blaze, which broke out after FBI agents used armored vehicles to batter holes in the compound walls and pump in tear gas in an attempt to drive the cultists out 51 days into the siege. “I can’t tell you the shock and the horror that all of us felt when we saw those flames coming out,” FBI spokesman Bob Ricks said. “We had hoped the women would grab their children and flee ... that the motherly instinct would take place. That did not occur and they bunkered down the children and allowed them to go up in flames.”
-A federal jury convicted two police officers Saturday of violating the civil rights of black motorist Rodney King, capping a tumultuous two years that began with his videotaped beating and led to the nation’s worst rioting in decades. Two other officers were acquitted. The convictions of the sergeant who supervised the beating and the officer who struck the most baton blows were announced in an unusual 7 a.m. court session. Churchgoers in riot-scarred South Central Los Angeles greeted the decision with high-fives and shouts of “Thank you, Jesus!” President Clinton praised the jury. The outcome was a dramatic contrast to the officers’ first trial in state court a year ago. That jury took 32 hours to acquit them of most assault charges, deadlocking on one. The verdicts sparked three days of rioting in Los Angeles that killed 54 and caused $1 billion in damage, and unrest hit other cities from Atlanta to San Francisco. The jury repeatedly watched the videotape showing King being pummeled by batons, kicked and shocked with an electronic stun gun. That videotape — shot by George Holliday, who lived across the street from the beating scene and was testing a new camera — was broadcast worldwide, provoking debate over police brutality and racism. The case sparked racial tensions because King is black and the officers are white.
-Federal regulators refused Thursday to ban baby walkers, rolling devices that allow infants to propel themselves before they can walk but which doctors say pose serious risks of severe injuries. By a 3-0 vote, the Consumer Product Safety Commission rejected a petition filed last August by the American Academy of Pediatrics and several consumer groups to ban baby walkers as a mechanical hazard. But the panel also voted 2-1 to direct its staff to prepare by next month’s meeting a recommendation for “an appropriate course of action for the commission to adopt in addressing the alleged hazards posed by baby walkers.” Baby walkers were blamed for about 28,500 injuries treated in hospital emergency rooms in 1991. Most of those injured were children less than 15 months old.
-As President Clinton weighs his options, an influential lawmaker is urging U.S. air attacks on Serb rebels in Bosnia and on units of the Serb-led government in Belgrade that have been aiding them. Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., who returned recently from Bosnia, said Monday the United States must lead the West in responding to Serbian aggression, “beginning with air attacks on Serb artillery everywhere in Bosnia.” The comment by Biden reflects growing congressional sympathy for more decisive U.S. action to halt Serb advances in the year-old Bosnian war.
-A third of Americans are open to the possibility that the Holocaust, Nazi Germany’s extermination of 6 million Jews, never happened, a survey released Monday found. Twenty-two percent of respondents to the Roper Organization survey said it seems possible the Holocaust never happened, and 12 percent said they did not know if it was possible or impossible. The findings shocked Holocaust survivors, some of whom have devoted much of their lives to keeping alive the memory of the systematic extermination of Jews during Worlds War II.
News from Local Businesses:
-Heavy equipment is operating on a 25-acre site of Somerset’s newest flea market, which is under construction near Industry Road, South U.S. 27. The 60,000-square-foot building, which will house Lake Cumberland Flea Market, has been described as a mini-mall. It is expected to feature 250 dealer booths, concession stands and parking to accommodate up to 1,000 vehicles. Owners hope to have the facility open later this summer.
-The Unemployment Insurance Division, Kentucky Department for Employment Services, 410 East Mt. Vernon St., Somerset, will relocate Wednesday, April 21, from the second floor of the state office building to the first floor. The office will reopen at the first floor location at 8 a.m. April 22.
-The paper used in printing the Commonwealth Journal has recently increased in price. According to James T. Stratton, editor and general manager of the newspaper, the increase, effective this month, is due to an anticipated strike of Canadian mill workers. Since July 1992, newsprint has risen 17.8 percent.
-First Insurance Group, 3421 Southport Drive, Suite A, Somerset, opened its doors April 1. Members of the staff are Jim Rogers, Danny Patterson, Jim Harris, Keith Floyd and Mark Eubank. The group has over 40 years’ experience in insurance and provides life, health, disability, retirement and cancer insurance.
School News:
-The 1993-1994 school calendar has a new look in the Pulaski County School System. The system is not setting aside days for boys’ and girls’ state tournament play in March. The decision could result in an early summer. If good weather and good health prevail, the school year could end on May 20, 1994. In comparison, bad weather and Somerset water problems have pushed this year’s last day of school for students back to June 2, 1993. Opening day for the 1993-94 school year is August 19.
-The Science Hill Independent School future problem solving team recently placed third in state competition. Team members are Jasie Logsdon, Hollie Kemper, Eric Allen and Tennille Leigh. Sponsors are Shirley Allen and Hanna Young.
-Memorial Intermediate Grade Center’s Science Fair was held March 2 and 3. Fourth grade winners are Rachel Keck, Meera Patel, David Flinchum, Courtney Wilson, Beth Adkins, Kathryn Tohill, Ginger Phelps, Amber Brooks, Amanda Brooks, Alexandra Stanziano, Katherine Earhart, Ian McBride, Traci Meece, Miranda Ray, Andrea Medaugh, Emily Kerr, Holly Wilson, Emily Butler, Lisa Blevins, Katy Gibson, Sara Day, John Norfleet, Josh Murphy, Brent Richardson and Emily Carr.
Obituaries:
-Clifford Pierce, Pierce Road, Nancy, died Tuesday, April 13, 1993, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, following a short illness. He was 83. Born in the Burnetta community Sept. 13, 1909, he was a son of the late Gover Cleveland and Gracie Weddle Pierce. He was a farmer and member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Survivors include two sons, Wayne C. Pierce, Somerset, and Troy Pierce, Nancy; two daughters, Janet Jasper and Linda Johnson, both of Somerset; three sisters; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Uma Ard Pierce, whom he married Sept. 23, 1933, in Somerset; a daughter; two brothers; and two sisters. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with the Revs. Larry Butte and Clyde Strunk officiating. Burial will be in Burnetta Cemetery.
-Esma Girkey Prather, 416 College Street, Somerset, died Thursday, April 15, 1993, at her residence, following a long illness. She was 79. Born in the Norwood community Dec. 8, 1913, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Mattie Gover Girkey. She was past president of Pulaski County Democratic Women’s Club, founder and owner of Lee’s Ford Boat Dock from 1950-1963, and member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Sardis United Methodist Church. Her husband, Arthur G. Prather, whom she married June 9, 1934, preceded her in death. They were hosts to several governors and senators from the 1940s through 1950s. Survivors include two sons, James Wyatt (and Jonell) Prather Sr., and William Arthur (and Margaret) Prather Sr., both of Somerset; a foster son, Howard “Pee Wee” Bell, Somerset; four daughters, Beatrice (and Ralph) Turpen, Sarah Jane Johnson Posey, Mary Faith (and Wayne) Sellers, Margaret Esma (and John R.) Silvers, all of Somerset; a sister, Lessie Girkey Hansford, Somerset; a brother-in-law, Riley Miller, Somerset; four sisters-in-law, Mary Girkey and Maye Stevenson, Somerset, Reba Prather, West Somerset, and Marie Branscum, Louisville; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother; and four sisters. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home with the Revs. Warren Carroll, Ray Payne and Larry Butte officiating. Burial will be in Prather Family Cemetery.
-Hulda Bullock Purcell, Old Mt. Vernon Road, Somerset, died suddenly Monday, April 19, 1993, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was 79. Born in the Conrad community Feb. 19, 1914, she was a daughter of the late William Henry “Bill” and Nevada Sowder Bullock. She was a graduate of Berea Academy and Eastern State Teachers College. She was a teacher in the Pulaski County School System for 34 years and retired in 1977, having taughter at Upper Line Creek, Dahl, Public, Bullock, Plato, Leroy, Walnut Grove, Woodstock and Shopville schools. She was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church where she had served as Sunday school teacher and church clerk. Her husband, Burgess J. Purcell, whom she married Feb. 4, 1936, preceded her in death June 21, 1989. Survivors include a son, Marvin D. (and Marilyn) Purcell, Somerset; a daughter, Fayrene P. (and Jackie) Gilliland, Somerset; and four grandchildren, Marvin Blaine (and Sandy) Purcell and Pamela J. Gilliland, all of Somerset, Mark A. Purcell, Tucson, Ariz., and Jacinda L. Gilliland, Charlotte, N.C.; two step-grandchildren, Tonya and Tony Cooper, Somerset; four great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Shanna and Jeremiah Purcell, Somerset, and Joshua Purcell, Florida; a step-great-grandchild, Amy Pinson, Somerset; two sisters; two sisters-in-law; and a brother-in-law. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pulaski Funeral Home with Dr. Bob Browning and the Revs. Rick Reynolds and Rick Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Barnesburg Cemetery.
Wedding Bells:
-Barbara Welchance and David Casada will be united in marriage during a private ceremony at 5 o’clock in the afternoon Friday, April 23, at the home of David Casada. A reception, open to family and friends, will follow in the Somerset Lodge community room.
- Shelley Renee Sears and Alan J. Gover will be united in marriage at half past 6 o’clock in the evening Saturday, April 24, at Beacon Hill Baptist Church, Somerset. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Garry Sears, Somerset. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Luid Gover, Somerset.
-William R. and Donna McFall, Oak Valley Road, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Joanna Clark McFall, to Robert Lee Lankford Jr. He is the son of Robert L. and Gina Lankford, West Columbia Street. Miss McFall is a 1989 graduate of Somerset High School and University of Kentucky. She is currently an assistant manager at Kmart. Her fiancé is a 1990 SHS graduate and attends UK. The couple will be united in marriage during an open ceremony at 2 o’clock in the afternoon June 12 at Oak Hill Baptist Church. A reception will follow at Somerset Lodge.
Military News:
Kathryn E. Hall, daughter of George and Elizabeth Hall of Somerset, recently enlisted into the United States Air Force. Hall, a 1992 graduate of Pulaski County High School, is currently attending the Air Force’s six-week basic training course at Lackland Air Force Base, near San Antonio, Texas. Upon graduation she will receive technical training with a guaranteed job as a communications computer systems programming specialist.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Tom Prater, the first athletic director at Southwestern High, says he’s determined to make his department “a shining example for the entire state.” Yesterday Prater was officially named the school’s A.D. by principal Doug Roberts. Prater, who currently is a teacher at Northern Junior High, says he’s prepared to tackle the difficult task of building an athletic department virtually from scratch. With Prater and football coach Philip Dale Anderson in place, the next big step is finding someone to guide the Warriors’ basketball teams. Roberts said that process was in motion.
-Somerset High School’s No. 1 golf player, Ryan Tucker, signed a grant-in aid to play golf for the next four years at Western Kentucky University under coach Lee Robertson. Tucker, who first started playing golf with his father more than 13 years ago, finished second in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s state fold tourney and was named Mr. Kentucky Golf — Runner up last season. Tucker was also chosen by golf coaches from across the state to the all-state golf team in 1992. Tucker is the son of Bob and Sherrye Tucker, Somerset, and he hopes to major in communications or public relations when he enters school in the fall.
-Former Somerset High basketball star Jody Criswell closed out her career in grand fashion at Campbellsville College this past season. The 5-foot-6 senior guard was ranked third in the nation in individual three-point field goal percentage, and broke the 1,000-point mark, as she helped Campbellsville’s Lady Tigers reach the NAIA Division I Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. Last week, Criswell was named a 1993 NAIA Women’s All-America Scholar-Athlete. Along with her accomplishments on the court, Criswell — a social science major — holds a 3.57 GPA. The Somerset High graduate finished the season 13th on the all-time scoring list at Campbellsville. Although Criswell leaves the Campbellsville program this spring, her sister, Lisa, will continue to play for coach Donna Wise and the Lady Tigers. Lisa Criswell made some valuable contributions off the bench this season as a freshman, and will be counted on as an inside force at a forward position next season.
-Chris Honeycutt survived rocky second and fourth innings to hurl a complete game, as Somerset topped homestanding Corbin 14-8 last night. Honeycutt recorded 10 strike-outs in the victory. Les Kirkpatrick banged out four hits and scored four times for Somerset, while Adam Davis ripped three hits, including a pair of triples. Patrick Carlton drilled three hits, with a double, while freshman catcher Jeremy Bales banged out three hits and scored a pair of runs. Brandan Dugger ripped a double for coach Charlie Taylor’s crew in the victory.
-The Somerset Lady Jumper softball team scored a come-from-behind win in Game 1 of a doubleheader against visiting South Laurel yesterday. But they didn’t have nearly as much luck in the nightcap. The Lady Jumpers scored four runs in the fifth inning, and pulled out a 7-6 victory in the opener, but dropped a 14-3 decision in the second contest. In the first game, Laura Speck banged out two hits in three trips to the plate. Gretchen Brown, Annalee Colyer, Shana Goggins and Kelly Steele all came through with base hits. In the second game, Brown strafed a home run, while Steele was 2 for 3. Rachel Treado and Speck also collected base hits.
-Award winners at the Somerset Basketball Banquet, held recently at Somerset Holiday Inn, were Rodney Spaw, most improved, Paul Pitman, offensive award, field goal percentage and most rebounds, Ryan Tucker, free throw, three point percentage and assists, Jason Travis, 110 percent award and academic award, Mackey Godbey, defense award, and Tyrone Randall, most steals.
-The Pulaski Southwestern 13-year-old AAU team put itself squarely into the state title picture last weekend, as it won the Hardee’s Lake Cumberland AAU Basketball Classic at Southern Junior High. The local team won five consecutive games to notch the title. In the championship game on Sunday, Southwestern — coached by Darrell Whitaker — toppled Center Grove, Ind., 59-49 at Garnett Wilson pumped in 19 points. Rodney Burton netted 18 points in the win, while David Cooper poured in 11.
-Pulaski County girls’ track and field team fared well by notching the top spot in the team standings with 97 points in Saturday’s Lake Cumberland Classic at Clark Field. Somerset’s girls placed 10th while Pulaski County’s B-team finished 12th. In the boys’ standings, Pulaski County’s A-team nailed third place honors. Somerset snagged seventh place and Pulaski County’s B-team finished with four points in team standings. In the girls’ 3200 relay, PC was first, and the Lady Maroon’s B-team was third. Somerset Tawana Perkins claimed first place in the 100. The Pulaski girls’ team placed fourth in the 800 relay. Mandy Jones of the maroon and white team captured first place in the 1600-meter run while PC’s Amy Smith was third. Pulaski County finished sixth in the 400 relay, and Mandy Webster of PC completed the 400 dash to place sixth.
-Pulaski County’s Lady Maroons tennis team blasted visiting Berea 7-2 yesterday at the Somerset Community College courts, as all six singles players notched wins. Kelly McWilliams, Julie Watson, Jennifer Watson, Jamie Wallace, Carmela Abuton and Kristen Reynolds all came up with singles wins. Megan Haney and Tiffany Finley won a doubles match for the Lady Maroons. Meanwhile, Berea hammered PC’s boys 8-1. The only Maroon to come out on top was Chad Patterson.
-The Pulaski County Bowhunters Association has begun 3D archery shoots for 1993 at the club’s leased property which is located approximately 1 1/2 miles out Piney Grove Road behind Piney Grove Baptist Church at Nancy. Tournaments will be held on the second Saturday and fourth Sunday of each month from now until September 26. Entry fee is $8 for non-members and $6 for members with discounts for youth and cub classes.
Candidates’ Advertisements:
-Elect Darrell C. Presley for Jailer — Put 26 years of honest law enforcement experience to work for you.
-Keep Ham — Benny Ham is the experienced candidate running for Commonwealth Attorney. He is the candidate with actual trial and courtroom experience. Benny Ham has been prosecuting murderers, rapists, child molesters, thieves, and drug dealers for the past 14 years. You can trust Benny. He always tells it like it is.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-Somerset Karate Academy — It’s karate season. Sign up now and get a uniform, belt and membership free.
-Hardee’s — Real chicken deals from the real chicken restaurant. Five-piece chicken with two biscuits, $3.99. Eight-piece chicken meal with 4 biscuits and choice of 2 sides, $7.99.
-GTE — Even if you miss a call, you can stay in touch with Automatic Call Return, a SmartCall Service from GTE. Touch three buttons and your phone gives you the number of the last person who tried to call you. It can also return the call automatically. So you don’t have to drop everything just to catch a ringing phone. Order now and we’ll connect you for free.
-Quality Pools & Service, Inc. — Pool sale. Get The Mariner family size swimming pool for $959. Installation optional and extra.
-Hildie’s Designer Outlet — Located in the new Carolyn’s Furniture Complex. In celebration of Secretaries Week, all secretaries get 25 percent off our regular low prices storewide through April 24.
-Goody’s — Grand Central Place. Best selection of tuxedos at the best prices. Rental prices starting at $35.
-Olan Mills Kids — Great looks for a great price. $14.95 for 1 8x10, 2 5x7’s, and 8 wallets.
-Save-A-Lot — Bananas, 29 cents/pound. T-bone steaks, $2.99/pound.
-Mac’s Village Pantry — Medium size eggs, 59 cents/dozen. Northern bath tissue, 89 cents/4-pack.
-Food Lion — Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, $3.99/200 feet. Fresh green broccoli, 79 cents/bunch.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale — 1984 Pontiac Fiero, four cylinder, four speed, $1,200.
-For sale — 1991 Camaro RS, AT, AC, AM/FM cassette, low miles, 305-V8, $8,500 or best offer.
-Now hiring — Sales people. Will you earn $25,000 this year or more? Age not important, desire is. Are you age 21 or older? Aggressive? Ambitious? In good health? High school graduate or better? If you qualify you will be guaranteed immediate high income, expense paid training, guaranteed income to start, and unlimited advancement opportunities. Act today to insure tomorrow. Call for an appointment and personal interview today.
-Now hiring — Manager trainee needed to start immediately. No experience necessary. Neat with good character. Expanding management program in effect. $250 per week earning potential.
-Child care — Experienced non-smoking mother of three will babysit in my home. References.
-Work wanted — Give your lawn some class, let us mow your grass. Pair-A-Dice Lawn Service, licensed and insured. Free estimates. Discounts to senior citizens.
-For sale — Winding Ridge. Reduced and immediate possession. Four bedrooms, two baths, eat-in kitchen, dining room, family room with fireplace. Only $87,900.
-For sale — Country porch, three bedrooms, two baths, living room with cathedral ceiling, cul-de-sac privacy, Winding Ridge. $69,000.
-For rent — New 4-bedroom, gas heat, central air, appliances furnished. $435/month.
-For rent — Two-bedroom, 417 Clements Avenue, $350 plus deposit, year lease, references, no pets. Appliances.
Showing This Week at 27 Twin Drive-In and Showplace Cinemas:
The Bodyguard — Pure Country — Home Alone 2, Lost in New York — Toys — The Sandlot — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — C.B. 4 — Cop and a Half — The Adventures of Huck Finn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.