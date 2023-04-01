Where were you in 1993? Some of you probably weren’t born yet, and others might have been past retirement age by that time. I was smack in the middle of my college years. Wherever you were, you might find it a little hard to believe that 30 years have gone by since then!
The most interesting things for me to see in this look back at headlines from the spring of 1993 are the changes we have experienced concerning certain health and safety issues in that span of time. Thirty years ago, we were still debating whether things like guns on school property and secondhand smoke were safe. Yet even that long ago, we were already dealing with things like bomb threats in schools and mass shootings.
Even though things were crazy in the world, we were still trying to stay grounded in the pages of the local paper – with news about light-hearted Easter egg hunts, delicious recipes — and our almost ever-present thoughts from our Humble Reporter.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County in the first week of April 1993, from the pages of the Commonwealth Journal.
Fake Bomb at PCHS Leads to Real Charges for Student
A 16-year-old Pulaski County High School student faces three criminal charges following a bomb scare yesterday that disrupted classes for about two hours. Somerset police were summoned to the high school on University Drive about 9 a.m. yesterday after school officials called the 9-1-1 Communications Center. A crude, apparently homemade device was found atop a toilet in a second-floor boys’ bathroom by a student who reported it to school officials. Detective Anthony McCollum said the boy was charged with obstructing governmental operations, terroristic threatening and falsely reporting an incident, all class A misdemeanors. The boy was released to the custody of his parents. Dr. Michael Hicks, principal of PCHS, said the student is temporarily suspended until the school has investigated the incident thoroughly. Officer Terry Jackson’s drug dog Boris responded to a locker which contained what appeared to be marijuana in a search unrelated to the bomb scare, McCollum said. A juvenile was charged in connection with the find, and released to his parents, the detective said. Hicks said that student has been suspended as well, probably for only a limited time because it was his first offense.
Burns Quits as Magisterial Candidate
A Democratic magisterial candidate has withdrawn his candidacy in the May primary election because he fails to meet the residency requirement as specified by the Kentucky Constitution in filing for elected office. Joseph E. Burns, a former Somerset city councilor and a magisterial candidate in the 2nd District, submitted a letter of withdrawal to County Court Clerk Willard Hansford’s office Wednesday. Burns cited a provision in the election law as the reason for withdrawing his candidacy. Among the qualifications for magistrate is that the candidate must reside in the county and district he/she hopes to represent for at least one year prior to the “general” election. Burns said he missed the deadline by approximately three weeks. Burns resigned his seat on Somerset City Council late last year when he moved his residence outside the city limits. Burns had represented the 7th Ward for the last four years and recommended that Donna Hunley take over his duties on the council. Hunley is unopposed in her election bid and will continue to serve in the position she has held since last December.
Former Magistrate Dies
A former magistrate from Pulaski County’s 2nd District died Wednesday at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. W.O. “Bill” Langdon, 74, became a member of Pulaski Fiscal Court in the late 1960s and served more than three terms. A resident of Surber Road, Science Hill, he was a farmer in the Science Hill community. Langdon was married to the former Violet Dyer of Science Hill who preceded him in death.
Airport Board Gives Go-Ahead to Begin Hangar Construction
Somerset-Pulaski County Airport Board has given the go-ahead to begin construction on a 10,000-square-foot hangar, to be built in front of the airport office building. H&O Construction Company of London is expected to begin construction on the building within the next 10 days with a completion date scheduled for the first of July. Cost of the project is $236,900. It is the first of two projects the airport board will be working on in the coming months. Plans are underway to begin the initial phase of a $1 million-plus runway and taxiway extension project.
Dabney Residents Want Substation
The possibility of adding a Dabney substation to the Science Hill Fire Department was discussed last night during a meeting of the City Commission. According to Fire Chief Jim Richardson, nine potential firefighters expressed interest by attending a meeting Monday night; more are expected to participate if the substation becomes a reality. The Woodstock Fire Department is closer to the Dabney area, Richardson said, but those who have shown interest want a substation under the Science Hill department. If approved, county fire coordinator Greg Reynolds said that’s where it would be. If allowed, Richardson noted, it could lower fire insurance rates.
Chair Factory Equipment under Auctioneer’s Gavel
Woodworking equipment at Cumberland Wood and Chair Corporation was auctioned this week, and the North U.S. 27 factory building and grounds are for sale, according to plant manager Jerry Pawlak. Pawlak declined to identify the bidders or if the buyers plan to leave the equipment in place to restart the manufacturing operation. Rumors are that the equipment sold quickly and for a good price during the auction. Known locally as the “Chair Factory,” the plant has been plagued with problems for the past couple of years. Pawlak said the entire company is in bankruptcy. Other problems include a $175,000 fine levied against the company and a $10,000 fine against both Pawlak and Karel Corporation Robert Kupchick for allegedly discharging pollutants into waterways without a permit. At the height of its successful years, the Chair Factory employed 450 workers.
Spring Storm
The season’s first severe storm moved rapidly through the area, producing heavy rain, spectacular lightning and hail, but causing no real damage.
March Madness Turns Cats Fans Blue
The Blue-White craze has struck Somerset-Pulaski County, and everyone wants to get in the act — even governmental officials. Mayor Smith Vanhook has proclaimed Friday “Blue-White Day” in the city of Somerset in support of the Final Four-bound UK Wildcats basketball team. Everyone is encouraged to wear the team’s colors — blue and white — or be subject to a $1 voluntary “fine.” Proceeds will be donated to God’s Food Pantry. Judge-executive Darrell BeShears, after learning about the idea, said he also will issue a similar proclamation for Pulaski County.
City Teachers Seek Pay Hike
The president of the Somerset Education Association has asked the city school board to consider an eight percent salary increase for the district’s 135 teachers next school year. Board members declined to take action on the salary adjustment requested by SEA president and Hopkins primary teacher Sheila Adams. Following the meeting, Somerset schools Supt. Conley Manning said he would ask the budget committee to review each line item in the 1993-1994 budget proposal for surplus funds that would allow for possible pay increases for both certified and classified staff members.
Spring Forward
Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, making the upcoming weekend the shortest of the year. Pulaski Countians will move their clocks forward an hour before they go to bed Saturday night.
Spring Planting
A number of trees were planted Friday morning in an Arbor Day celebration at SomerSport Park. Pines, black walnut and a disease-resistant strain of American chestnut were planted on the park grounds.
Rocky Hollow Egg Hunt Planned
Downtown Somerset Development Corporation and Somerset Parks and Recreation will host the Rocky Hollow Park Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 10, beginning at 11 a.m. Those 12 years and under are invited to attend.
Sertoma Club Seeks to Assist Citizens
The 30,000-member Sertoma International has roots which date back to the World War I era. Its Lake Cumberland chapter continues to work toward developing its own strong tradition. “Look at our name — Sertoma. It stands for Service to Mankind. I think we’re just a group of people who want to do something for the community, want to serve mankind,” said president Lana Noe. Even though current membership totals are under 20, the group has made its presence felt. Many of the activities revolve around the national organization’s focus area of speech and hearing concerns.
Community News and Events:
-St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will host the annual community Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Eric Barnes. Special music will be provided by First Baptist Church’s men’s quartet. The event is sponsored by the Somerset-Pulaski County Ministerial Association.
-Grundy Community News — Members of Rock Lick Baptist Church met at the church Thursday and Friday afternoon to have pictures taken for the new church directory, which they hope to have completed in a few weeks. Mr. and Mrs. Joe Cox of Cincinnati spent a weekend with his sister, Mrs. Stella Rexroat. Mrs. Rexroat is recovering nicely from a few days’ stay at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Gerald Dykes and his mother, Mrs. Bea Dykes, attended church at Lexington Baptist Temple Sunday and visited with Mr. and Mrs. Rick Hampton. Riley Miller was a dinner guest of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Placke and family on Thursday.
-Naomi Community News — Mr. and Mrs. Sheley Brock and Mr. and Mrs. Dale Burton of Fowler, Ind., spent a weekend with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Brock. Mr. and Mrs. Brock were celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary. They also visited other relatives while here. Sympathy is extended to the families of Sanford Floyd, Jake Smith, Kenneth Ard, Woodrow Thompson and Mrs. Doris Zimmerman. Rev. Dale Polston and family were Sunday dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Otha Tarter and family. Mr. and Mrs. Steve Hollors spent a few days with her sister, Mrs. D.B. Trimble, and Mr. Trimble. Mrs. Sonya Stigall and children visited her grandmother, Nellie Muse. Herbert Tarter is home from the Veterans Administration Hospital, Lexington, where he spent a few days. His condition is reported as improving.
News from Local Businesses:
-Grand Opening — Briar Patch & Don’s Place Ornamental Concrete. Corner of Monticello Street and Hwy. 27. Stop and save Saturday, April 3, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
-Tom’s Hallmark opened recently at 116 Grand Central Place in Somerset. At the ribbon cutting ceremony were Nancy Propps, Pulaski County Judge-executive Darrell BeShears, Sheila Compton, Regina Brinson, Jim Maness, Nancy Vaughan Boss, David Hakola, Wanda Johnson, Somerset representative Bill Gilmore, Barbara Sanders, Ray Luttrull, Allen Crawford, Barry Burch, Missy Dobbs, Mike Simpson, owners Tom and Lynne Tecu, Chana McGinnis, Sheila Crosslyne, Orene Correll, Judy Davis and Stephanie Hamblin.
-A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held recently at TK’s, a coffeehouse located at 127 South Main in downtown Somerset. At the ceremony were Sen. John Rogers, Lauren Rogers, David Godbey, Pulaski County Judge-executive Darrell BeShears, Kathy Grant, Kathy Conley, Tim Conley, Terry Grant, Bill Conley, Kathy Campbell, Steve Bray, Robert Lawson, Sheila Compton, Donna Sheehan, Donna Hunley and John Polk.
-Now hiring — Our best waiters and waitresses will earn more than $250 per week this summer. We hire only hard working, dependable, friendly people to take care of our customers. Apply in person only at Sonny’s Bar-B-Que.
-Now hiring — Cruiser’s Cafe, 50s style dining. Need 50 fun, energetic people, all shifts. Apply in person at 153 Grand Central Place.
-Business for Sale — Show Off Shirts, Somerset Mall.
-Wal-Mart — Opening 24 hours a day starting April 3. Grand Central Place.
State News:
-The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has been asked to investigate an allegation that a northeastern Kentucky doctor pulled a gun on a teenager at a Greenup County school. Joe Myers, ATF agent in Ashland, confirmed Wednesday that an investigation had begun to determine if Dr. David Proctor of South Shore could be charged under the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990. Myers said the law is “relatively new ground” in the nation’s efforts to curb violence in schools. “I’m not certain if it has ever been enforced,” he said. Under that law, possession or discharge of a firearm in the vicinity of a school is a felony punishable by fines and a prison sentence. Procter is accused of pointing a pistol at a 15-year-old student inside the foyer of McKell Middle School and ordering him to take off a shirt belonging to his son.
-Social worker Mary Shelby Cleavinger says there’s less difference between her financial situation and that of her clients than most people would think. A starting salary for a social worker with a college degree is about $16,600 a year in Kentucky, which ranks among the lowest in the nation, according to a 1991 study by the American Public Welfare Association.
-Gov. Brereton Jones’ administration has gone on record opposing increases in the federal cigarette tax to fund health care reform, and the Burley Tobacco Growers Co-operative Association has begun talking straight to area pocketbooks. Cabinet Secretary Kevin Hable said that a so-called “sin tax” being floated in Washington would take an undue toll on Kentucky tobacco farmers. He said Jones also opposes enacting a higher tobacco tax in Kentucky to fund his health care reform proposals. The tobacco growers cooperative in a publicity campaign inaugurated last week says the Lake Cumberland area’s economy will take a direct hit if Washington imposes a $2-a-pack increase in tobacco taxes. Industry analysts expect such a “sin tax” to reduce tobacco sales statewide by $300 million a year, according to the burley association. The tax targets 7,538 tobacco farmers in Pulaski, Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Russell, Taylor and Wayne counties. “Among your region’s 67,200 households, one in nine earns some of all of its family income from tobacco farming,” said the association.
-Political observers say U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s political stock appears to be on the rise nationally, despite two setbacks in the bid for Senate leadership positions. “McConnell is mentioned among the deep thinkers in the Republican Party as a potential leader,” said John Green, a political scientist at the University of Akron in Ohio. “He is paying his dues. He has been mentioned as a future vice-presidential nominee, and a lot of people have been very impressed — even though he is not the best-loved man in the Senate.” When discussing his political future, McConnell will say only that he intends to run for a third term in 1996.
National News:
-The armed standoff between a religious cult and federal agents won’t end until the sect celebrates Passover, two attorneys said. The attorneys hired to represent cult leader David Koresh and a top aide returned to the cult’s rural compound Sunday after earlier meetings last week. “Were we not on the eve of Passover, they’d be out by now,” Jack Zimmerman said after a six-hour meeting with cult leaders. Zimmerman and fellow attorney Dick DeGuerin would not say exactly when they expected members of the Branch Davidian sect to begin surrendering.
-President Clinton is working to rally the world’s wealthiest nations to Boris Yeltsin’s side after a harmonious weekend summit, urging rapid aid for Russia’s reformers “in their new hour of challenge.” The Russian president said he and Clinton were “partners and future allies” as he accepted the assistance, called for an end to restrictive U.S. trade laws, then flew home to campaign for support in the April 25 referendum that will determine the fate of his reform movement.
-Authorities are investigating whether a slug from a dummy bullet broke off in the chamber of a prop gun, leading to the fatal shooting of actor Brandon Lee during filming of an action-adventure movie. Lee, 28, son of the late martial arts star Bruce Lee, died Wednesday after being hit by a .44-caliber slug while filming a death scene for “The Crow.” The gun was supposed to have fired a blank, but an autopsy Thursday turned up a bullet lodged near his spine. Producers at Carolco Studios have suspended work on “The Crow” for at least a month. Completion of the film will depend on what Lee’s family wants done, the company said.
-Just a few short months after campaigning vigorously for President Clinton, environmental leaders now are questioning how good a friend they have in the White House. Previously reluctant to criticize a president they considered vastly more sympathetic to their cause than his Republican predecessors, the groups no longer are able to contain their disappointment. Their distress surfaced publicly last week when Clinton decided to appease Western senators by dropping his insistence that fees charged to miners, loggers and ranchers who use federal lands be raised as part of his budget. “We’re concerned about the strength of his commitment,” Wilderness Society President Karin Shelson said. “It’s unfortunate that in that first game of chicken, he blinked like he did.”
Guest Editorial:
The following is from Consumers’ Research, July 1991: “Unfortunately, scientific data have not always been utilized objectively by governmental agencies or regulatory bodies that have their own inherent public health or political agendas.” This statement applies in the case of passive smoking. “Statistical manipulation” and “questionable methodology” are just two characterizations of the EPA report and the research upon which it is based. The EPA report is a political move, not a medical fact based on a one-to-one relationship between passive smoke and cancer in non-smokers. The politicized EPA needs to show me that my “fingerprint” (i.e., my smoking) is the same “fingerprint” (i.e., passive smoke from my smoking) responsible for the cancer death of a co-worker, friend or relative. It cannot, and until it can, it should refrain from accusing me of murder by smoke. Three thousand deaths from 55,000,000 smokers’ smoke occur each year, says the report. I want the EPA to show me the 3,000 death certificates which read “death due to cancer caused by passive smoke.” It cannot, and until it can, it should refrain from accusing 55,000,000 smokers of murder by smoke. ... The EPA had the conclusion first, then twisted the science to fit it. Anti-smoking activists’ passions have prostituted science to obtain a political end.
- Norman J. Cobb, Interim President, Smokers’ Anti-Defamation League
Wedding Bells:
Tracy Lane Knight and Brian Dwayne West will be united in marriage during an open ceremony at 5 o’clock in the afternoon April 3 at Old Fashion Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 107 Todd St. A reception will follow in the church. She is the daughter of Doyle and Gloria Knight, Sears Road, Somerset. He is the son of Danny and Hazel West, Old Jacksboro Road, Ferguson.
Obituaries:
-Carlton R. Benefield, Enchanted Drive, Somerset, died Monday, April 5, 1993, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was 72. A native of Lenox, Ga., he was born April 6, 1920, son of the late Willie and Aldie Eunis Benefield. He was a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant during World War II, a retired farmer and member of Enigma Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia. Before moving to Somerset, he had lived in Georgia and Arkansas. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Willis Benefield, whom he married Nov. 5, 1943, in Springfield, Ill.; a son, Thomas C. Benefield, Tifton, Ga.; two daughters, Carol Plummer, Red Wing, Minn., and Deanna (and Randy) Wahlman, Somerset; two brothers; a sister; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at the chapel of Tift Memorial Gardens, Enigma, Ga. Entombment will be in Tift Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
-Burl Williams, Ky. 39, Somerset, died suddenly Monday, April 5, 1993, at his residence. He was 69. Born in Somerset Oct. 12, 1923, he was a son of the late Robert R. and Ola Taylor Williams. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, having received a Purple Heart and a World War II Victory Medal with four bronze stars. He was a retired machine shop employee and attended Nelson Valley Baptist Church. He is survived by a sister. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and a sister. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mount Healthy, Ohio, with military honors by Fort Knox Honor Guard.
This Week in Local Sports:
-The Pulaski County Maroons baseball team opened play in the Cocoa Expo Baseball Camp in Florida with an 8-4 victory over Pikeville, as pitcher Scott McAninch notched the triumph. PC dropped an 8-7 decision to Shelby County in its second game, but then reeled off wins over Henderson County (11-3), Greenup County (3-2) and Rockcastle County (13-3). Bryan Morrow pitched the Maroons to the win over Henderson County, while Brad Sanders got the victory against Greenup County. McAninch upped his mark to 2-0 for the week after the Maroons topped the Rockets.
-Somerset’s baseball Briar Jumpers worked out the bugs during their spring training camp in Florida last week. Somerset had its first two games washed out, but it hopes to get underway this evening, when it hosts Casey County at 6:30 p.m. at the Briar Patch.
-The Somerset High boys’ tennis team took its first step toward repeating as regional tennis champions under new coach Clifford Randall, as it downed visiting South Laurel 6-3 yesterday at Eagle’s Nest. The Lady Jumpers weren’t so fortunate, however. They dropped their opener to the Lady Cards 3-6. The Jumper boys notched the victory behind singles winners Craig Hille, Dale Hille, Josh Nichols, Matthew Knight and Jason Travis. Kristen Guernsey and Ann Sayaka Sikamori won singles matches for the Lady Jumpers.
-The Pulaski County Lady Maroons tennis team hammered the visiting North Laurel Lady Jaguars 8-1 at the Somerset Community College courts in their season opener. Kelly McWilliams, Jennifer Watson, Carmella Abuton, Jamie Wallace, Julie Reynolds and Kristen Reynolds all came out on top in singles matches yesterday. While the girls sparkled, the inexperienced boys dropped a 2-7 decision to North Laurel. Chris Meece and Doug Wasseortt were the winners for the PC boys.
More Big Blue News:
It’s almost the end of the road for Jamal Mashburn at Kentucky. Either on Saturday, when the Wildcats play Michigan, or Monday night, if they play for the NCAA national championship, Mashburn will wear a Kentucky uniform for the last time. Mashburn announced that he would be leaving the school for the NBA’s riches that will surely come his way as a lottery pick.
Advertising from Local Businesses:
-On Cue — Grand Central Place. Cassettes, $7.99. Compact discs, $10.99. Movies, 2 for $20.00.
-Creative Dimensions Photography — Hollywood Glamour Portrait Session, April 14-17. Pre-pay special, $14.95. Portraits sold separately. We provide make-up artistry and hairstyling by top professionals, 20-30 pose selections, complete wardrobe, props and accessories. Good for all ages, lots of fun.
-GTE — With SmartCall Services from GTE, you’ll get extra performance out of your phone, regardless of the make or model — performance that saves you time, prevents unwanted interruptions, or just makes your life a little more convenient.
-CellularOne — The Motorola TVS200 Tote Phone is now just $99. Visit or call your local Cellular One dealer today and they’ll show you how handy this transportable phone can be. Use it in the car, at the office, even sitting in your favorite easy chair at home. The Motorola TVS200 Tote Phone goes where you do.
-KFC — 504 U.S. Hwy. 27. The Colonel’s Lunch & Dinner Buffet. Over 25 items to choose from. Lunch Buffet $3.99 or Dinner or Sunday Buffet $4.99.
-Daddy O’s — 613 S. Hwy. 27. Good food at cheap prices.
-Rite Aid — Coke Classic, Diet Coke, or Coke II 2-liters, 99 cents. 14-oz. Hershey’s pastel kisses, $2.19. Rite Aid 33 MM Color Film, 24 exposures, $1.59.
-Food Lion — Frozen Grade A turkey breast, 99 cents/lb. Honey ham, $3.99/lb. Fresh sweet potatoes, 29 cents/lb.
-Mac’s Village Pantry — Four locations throughout Pulaski County. Fischer’s Festival boneless ham, $1.39/lb. Bananas, 29 cents/lb. Fame medium eggs, 59 cents/dozen. Family Pak ice cream, 99 cents/half gallon.
-Big O Tires — Four tire rotation, balance and inspection, $19.95. Sonic Astra tires, $38.95.
-Toyota of Somerset — 4100 S. Hwy. 27. 1993 Toyota Full Size T-100 pickup, $13,699.
-Cooke Chrysler Products — 850 N. Hwy. 27. 1993 Plymouth Grand Voyager SE, loaded, 6,000 miles, $18,995.
In the Classifieds:
-$50 reward offered for the arrest and conviction of person or persons that took a fence from around the Waddle Cemetery.
-For rent — Elegant 2-bedroom duplex, 2 car garage, jacuzzi in master bathroom, $450/month.
-For rent — New 2-bedroom duplex, Patterson Branch Road. $350/month plus deposit required.
-For sale — Lakefront home, Towering Hills near Lee’s Ford Dock. $199,000.
-For sale — Four-bedroom brick house in town, 1 1/2 baths, hardwood floors, large fenced yard, $57,500.
-For sale — 1990 Pontiac Grand Am LE, excellent condition, loaded, under 40,000 miles. $7,000.
-For sale — 1988 Ford Escort GT, 5 speed, excellent mechanical condition, 80,000 miles. $2,800.
Showing This Week at Showplace Cinemas and 27 Twin Drive-In:
The Adventures of Huck Finn — Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Cop and a Half — Point of No Return — Hear no Evil — A Few Good Men — Honeymoon in Vegas — Nowhere to Run — Dracula
A Word from Your Humble Reporter, Bill Mardis:
Friends, your humble reporter’s madder’n a wet hen. When I drove my ol’ news flivver outa the barn this mornin’, hit was snow’n lack the dickens. We ain’t ‘sposed to git no more snow, friends. Accordin’ to the 16 foggy mornin’s last August, we’ins wuz only ‘sposed to git 16 snows deep ‘nough to track a rabbit. That big stump-deep snow on March 13 wuz Rabbit Tracker No. 16. The weather got awful purty after that, an’ I thunk sprang wuz here.
Recipe of the Week:
Easter Egg Sugar Cookies
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2/3 cup butter-flavored shortening
1 tbsp. plus 1 tsp. milk
1 tsp. vanilla
1 egg
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. salt
Icing
1-2/3 cup confectioner’s sugar
4/5 tsp. water
1/2 tsp. light corn syrup
1/4 tsp. vanilla
Food color
For cookies, combine granulated sugar, shortening, milk and vanilla in a large bowl. Beat at medium speed of electric mixer until well blended. Beat in egg. Add flour and salt at low speed until well blended. Cover dough. Refrigerate several hours or overnight. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Roll half of dough to about 1/8 inch thickness on floured surface. Cut out with egg-shaped cookie cutters or pattern. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Repeat with remaining dough. Bake at 375 degrees for 7-9 minutes. Cool two minutes on baking sheet. Remove to cooling rack. For icing, combine confectioners’ sugar, water, corn syrup and vanilla in small bowl. Stir until well blended and smooth. Divide icing into small bowls. Add different food color to each bowl, a few drops at a time, until desired color is achieved. Place icing in pastry bag fitted with small writing tip. Pipe designs on baked cookies. Or frost entire cookie, then pipe on design. This makes 3-4 dozen cookies.
