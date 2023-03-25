Excitement was bubbling in Pulaski County ten years ago, much like the bubbles rising from a diver in the lake or the bubbles running over the top of a freshly-poured glass of champagne. Much of the excitement was precisely over those things, in fact. Our county was coming out of a long dry spell in more ways than one.
Not only was Lake Cumberland finally filling back up after more than six years of intentionally-lowered levels while repairs were made at Wolf Creek Dam, but local glasses were legally filling with alcohol purchased in local stores after Pulaski’s 80-year “dry county” streak came to an end.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County in the final week of March 2013 — one decade ago — from the pages of the Commonwealth Journal.
Tornado Touchdown
Officials have confirmed what witnesses to Sunday’s short, but violent storm already knew — a tornado twisted its way through a residential area in Ferguson. “There was no question in my mind,” said Lisa Sears, who lives on Waddle Street near the path of Sunday’s tornado. Sears’ son, Joseph Rose, said they all witnessed the funnel make touchdown and destroy a nearby concrete warehouse. Sirens were not activated because it appeared to be nothing more than a rainstorm on weather radar. Witnesses estimated that the storm lasted about 20 seconds. Weather experts with the Jackson Weather Service said the tornado traveled about 700 yards.
SPD Officer Dies after Battle with Illness
The Somerset Police Department lost one of their own on Monday, a member of the force with historical significance. Officer Brooks Barleston passed away after what Coroner Chuck Godbey confirmed as a period of illness. Barleston was 30 years old. Barleston was sworn in as a Somerset Police officer in May 2008. At that time, he became only the second African-American officer ever to serve on the city police force, and the first in nearly half a century. Barleston received multiple honors in his law enforcement career. He also helped pave the way for greater diversity in the police department. Last year, Courtney Brittle followed in Barleston’s footsteps, becoming the first female African-American to serve on the local police force.
High Spirits
While the basketball ‘Cats were sitting at home watching the NCAA Tournament from afar, the first store in Somerset to officially receive the licenses it needed to open was Wildcat Beer, Wine, and Spirits. Located at 775 South U.S. 27, the store got its Retail Liquor Package license from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, and the accompanying permit from the City of Somerset at 2:45 that afternoon. So who’s next? Maybe more than just four additional licenses to go. On Friday, officials from the City of Somerset — including Mayor Eddie Girdler, ABC Administrator Nick Bradley, and City Attorney Carrie Wiese — visited with state ABC personnel in Frankfort to address the city’s plea for more than five available liquor store licenses. The hearing “went remarkably well,” according to Girdler. State officials determine how many “quota” licenses of each a city is allowed, and then decide which businesses get them, based on the applications. For Somerset, the Kentucky ABC chose five of each type of license, even though Girdler felt the area could support more.
Brew-print for Success
On Monday morning, the owners of Apple’s Wine & Spirits expect to be the first to open a liquor store in Somerset since the days of Prohibition eight decades ago.
Girdler: City Likely to Get More Liquor Licenses
“We’re going to get some additional ones.” That was the confident declaration of Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler Tuesday in reference to the subject of liquor stores and the city’s ongoing fight to be allowed more of them.
Corps Moving Ahead with Dam Restrictions
Despite intense political pressure, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to implement regulations that will restrict fishermen’s access to within 500 feet immediately above and below Wolf Creek Dam and nine other dams in the Nashville District. Bill Peoples, public affairs officer for the Corps’ Nashville District, said no exact time has been set at this point for implementing the plan at Wolf Creek Dam. Overall, he said the Corps is working on an April-June timetable, meaning barriers to restrict access should be in place at all ten Corps dams by June.
Pulaski County Ready for Tourists as Lake Waters Rise
Latest information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers indicates Wolf Creek Dam is now safe and a promised 20-foot rise in the level of Lake Cumberland this summer makes the upcoming vacation season something special. Pulaski County and nearby counties have numerous recreational areas, most of which overlook Lake Cumberland. Many of these vacation spots are open now or will open within the next week or so. All will be up and going by the middle of May, and vacationers will view the rising lake with pride. Wolf Creek Dam for the first time in its nearly 63-year history has been determined safe and Lake Cumberland is rising toward a target of 705 feet above sea level. For the first time in six years and two months, efforts to keep the lake about 40 feet below normal have ended.
Somerset Schools Ahead of Dropout Legislation
A new state law that will eventually raise the dropout age from 16 to 18 is sliding right in line with existing efforts in the Somerset School System to keep students in the classroom as long as possible. “There’s been an alternative track in existence at Somerset High School for some years,” said Somerset Schools Superintendent Boyd Randolph. “Those students whose lives have circumstances beyond their control, if school gets to be a distraction in life, we try to make school fit into their environment.” That program has been expanded, and SHS Principal Wesley Cornett and his staff have made it their goal to reach out to as many students as possible who are at risk of dropping out of high school.
Somerset Trooper Honored for Service
A local resident and Kentucky State Police officer was honored recently for his service. Officer Travis Rogers is a 13-year veteran from the KSP London Region. He received the Excellence in Highway Safety Award for highest number of Commercial Motor Vehicle citations during a special awards ceremony held by KSP at the headquarters on Tuesday.
CJ’s Tomlinson Named 2012 CNHI Reporter of the Year
Commonwealth Journal Staff Writer Heather Tomlinson has received one of the highest honors awarded by her peers, Reporter of the Year for CNHI Newspapers. Her award was announced March 27 at CNHI headquarters in Montgomery, Ala.
State News:
-Actress Ashley Judd gave a not-so-subtle hint on Friday that she’s nearing a decision about seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. Cincinnati station WXIX-TV first reported Judd’s comments Friday. The station said Judd also told the group that her mother, country music star Naomi Judd, can’t wait to turn her garage into a campaign headquarters.
-U.S. Rep. Harold “Hal” Rogers is continuing his push to restrict access to highly addictive pain medicines in an effort to put an end to what’s considered an addiction epidemic in Kentucky. Rogers has co-sponsored the “Stop Oxy Abuse Act of 2013,” which was introduced in the House of Representatives Thursday. The bill revises the U.S. Food and Drug Administration classification to ensure that OxyContin is prescribed only for severe pain, rather than the current FDA guidance of “moderate to severe.” “Far too many young people in my region have fallen victim to the abuse of prescription drugs and tragically lost their lives to addiction,” said Rogers.
National News:
The U.S. is increasing its oil production faster than ever, and American drivers are guzzling less gas. But you’d never know it from the price at the pump. The national average price of gasoline is $3.69 per gallon and forecast to creep higher, possibly approaching $4 by May. U.S. oil output rose 14 percent to 6.5 million barrels per day last year — a record increase. By 2020, the nation is forecast to overtake Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest crude oil producer. At the same time, U.S. gasoline demand has fallen to 8.7 million barrels a day, its lowest level since 2001, as people switch to more fuel-efficient cars.
Community News:
-John and Florence Zupancic will celebrate 65 years of marriage on March 28, 2013. They have three children: Mary Ellen (and Arthur) Dawson, Cindy Lynn (and David) Neeley, and Stephen James (and Linda) Zupancic. They also have three grandchildren: Amanda Dawson, Michael Zupancic, and Jessica Clark (JJ;) and three great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Zupancic, Dwayne Clark and MaKenzie Clark. Brother Zupancic is currently the pastor of Okalona Baptist Church in Nancy, Ky. He has been a pastor of several churches in the area. Friends are invited to a reception in honor of the couple on Saturday, March 30, at 3:30 p.m. at the Buena Vista Baptist Church in Somerset.
-Allen and Susan Hughes of Somerset would like to announce the birth of their son, Evan Allen Hughes. Evan was born Feb. 6, 2013, at 1:30 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Larry and Linda VanHook of Somerset. Paternal grandparents are Lois Simpson of Somerset and Paul Hughes of Salvisa, Ky.
-Nathaniel Sears participated in the 2012 Kentucky Baptist All State Junior High Choir on Nov. 9-11 in Louisville. Members were selected through an audition process. Sears will be traveling across the state with the Kentucky Baptist All State Choir in June. He is the son of Robert and Gina Sears and grandson of James and Lillian Bowles. He is a freshman at Somerset High School and a member of First Baptist Church.
-First United Methodist Church welcomes Tommy Fitzgerald as its new director of music ministries. A Georgia native, Fitzgerald came to Somerset from Columbia, S.C., where he served as assistant director of music at Shandon Presbyterian Church for 13 years.
School News:
-The Somerset High School DECA Chapter took 32 members to the DECA State Career and Development Conference at the Galt House in Louisville on March 10-12. Of the 32 students who competed, 16 were in the top three in their event and qualified to attend the DECA International Career and Development Conference which will be held in Los Angeles, Calif., the last week in May. First place winners: Logan Sutton, Tyler Megargel, Jessica Wallace, Reza Katanbaf, Madison Brooks, Blake Morris, and Riley Shumard. Second place winners: Dustin Burkett, Nick Henry, Tristan Krause, Brandon Patterson, Hannah Burkett, and Allyson Lovins. Third place winners: Alex Demunbrun, Sam Heuer, Andy Buteyn.
-Pulaski County High School DECA recently competed at the KY DECA State Conference in Louisville. First place winners: Marissa Acton, Krystal Goode, Abigail Corder and Katie Corder. Second place winners: Holen Dillman, Andrea Jenkins, Ashley Johnson, Sydney Lawson, Raegan Ruby, Kirsten Wilburn, Dalton Lovins, Cece Roberts, Yasmine Sandrinia, and Katie Corder. Third place winners: Bryanna Black, Anouk Witjstma, Mackenzie Cooper, Eric Jones, Sarah Wiles, Josh O’Connor, and Hannah Phelps. Fourth place winners: Natalie Boatman, Jessica Ping, Lucas Dick, Kayla Butler, and Rachel Phelps. Top 8 finalists: Bradley Correll, Kalie Holman, Taylor Hurt, Steffan Stevens, Brett Phelps, Brandon Rich, and Aaron Flatt.
Business News:
-Donald E. Bloomer, president and CEO of Citizens National Bank, announces the promotions of Lisa Compton, Patricia Branscum, Rob Claunch and Cristy Stigall. Lisa Compton has been promoted to executive vice president and cashier. Compton has been with CNB for 39 years and is the chief financial officer. Patricia Branscum has been promoted to assistant vice president and branch administrator. She has been with CNB for 14 years and is the Burnside branch manager. Rob Claunch has been promoted to assistant vice president. He has been with CNB for four years and is a loan officer. Cristy Stigall has been promoted to assistant vice president. Stigall has been with CNB for 13 years and is the bookkeeping supervisor.
-Recent Ribbon Cuttings: Burkes Outlet and Science Hill Subway.
-Upcoming Ribbon Cuttings: Apple’s Wine & Spirits, Sweet Pea’s Boutique & Children’s Shoppe, Burton Distributing, and Amish & More Country Store.
Military News:
Spc. Matthew Smith has completed his second tour in Afghanistan and Leadership Training. He will be stationed in New Mexico. All friends and family of Matthew, Harley and Jahven Smith are invited for a Homecoming at Rocky Hollow Park at 2 p.m., March 30. Food and refreshments provided.
Obituaries:
-Georgie C. Jones, born May 6, 1944, of Somerset, passed away Friday, March 22, 2013, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Boyd and Edna Jones; her brother, Vertrees B. Jones; and nephew, Jeffrey B. Jones. She is survived by one niece, Robin Jones Tarter (and Mike;) special friend, Joyce McCord; sister-in-law, Willene Jones; great nephews Trenton B. Jones and Thomas Andrew Buteyn; great niece Ellie Tarter; and many friends and neighbors who mourn her passing. Georgie was a licensed practical nurse who spent her life helping others. She was a kind and giving lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A graveside service and burial will be Monday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Somerset Undertaking is in charge of arrangements.
-Clara Faye New, 86, of Somerset, Ky., passed away Sunday, March 24, 2013, at Somerset Nursing & Rehab Facility. She was born May 28, 1927, in Somerset, to the late Robert L. and Thelma Vaught Meece. She was united in marriage to the late Robert New on Dec. 24, 1949, in Jamestown, Ky. Clara worked at Palm Beach for 43 years as a seamstress. She graduated from Eubank High School. She was a member of Nelson Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed going out to eat, gardening and collecting dolls. Clara is survived by her brother, Robert (and Judy) Meece of Somerset; and sister, Opal Baker of Somerset. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters. A celebration honoring the life of Clara will be held Thursday, March 28, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Somerset Undertaking & Crematory with Bro. Bruce Blevins officiating. Interment will be in the Somerset Cemetery.
-Mary Agnes Blankenship, 80, of Eubank, Ky., departed this life at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital under Hospice Care on Monday, March 25, 2013. She was born in Woodstock, Ky., on July 23, 1932, daughter of the late Luther Ernest and Sarah Ann Gill Albright. She worked at Palm Beach for 45 years and was a member of Union Church of Christ. Agnes is survived by her husband, Lowell Kenton Blankenship, whom she married on May 28, 1955; one son, Johnny Blankenship; two sisters, Madge (and Willard) Eaton and Nellie Albright; and two grandchildren, Chris (and Jenny) Blankenship and Jennifer (and Kenneth) Ashley. Agnes is also survived by three great grandchildren, Madelyn, Will and Brady Blankenship, and their grandmother, Marsha Mounce. Agnes was preceded in death by her parents; seven brothers; two sisters; and one great grandchild. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Ponder officiating. Burial will be in Woodstock Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Commonwealth Journal/Clear Channel All-County Basketball Players of the Year — Taylor Gover, PCHS, and Adison Corder, SWHS.
-Athletes of the Week — Evan Cherry, LCST Hurricane, 10 years old, swam in 15 total races in three days at the Kentucky State Championships. Cherry qualified for State in 10 events. Cherry competed in eight events and qualified for TOP 16 Championship finals in seven of eight events. Sophia Garrison, LCST Hurricane, 10 years old, qualified for the Kentucky State Championships in 10 events. She competed in eight events and qualified TOP 16 in seven of eight events. Garrison had lifetime best swims in 13 of 15 of her swim events.
-Pulaski County High School’s Taylor Gover made it official on Tuesday afternoon, signing his national letter of intent in front of friends and family to play his collegiate basketball at The University of the Cumberlands.
-In part to four errors and poor base running in the third and fourth innings, the visiting Patriots were able to down the Somerset Jumpers by a score of 8-7 in a 12th Region baseball match-up with Lincoln County Saturday afternoon at Charlie Taylor Field. Somerset opened the day with a 10-3 victory over the Eagles of Madison Southern on Saturday morning.
-The Pulaski County baseball team split wins with Knox Central on Saturday afternoon in a doubleheader, losing the first game 12-11. The Maroons were able to win the second match 7-3.
-The Somerset Lady Jumper softball team traveled to Danville Saturday, facing the Lady Admirals with a trip to the All-A State Softball Tournament on the line for both clubs. Unfortunately for Somerset, the Lady Jumpers no-showed in this clash against one of their arch-rivals, enabling Danville to come away with a one run victory — 14-13. Somerset actually hit three home runs in the contest — a two-run shot from Bethany Edwards, and solo blasts from Brynlee Bigelow and Lauren Hibbard, but even that power display would not be enough for Somerset.
-The Lady Maroons softball team got the victory at home defeating the Lady Commanderettes of Washington County 4-1. First year head coach Kevin McKee was pleased with the team’s performance.
-The Pulaski County boys’ track and field team outscored meet host Madison Central to grab first place by a score of 123 to 122 in Friday evening’s Madison Central Invitational. Somerset finished sixth with 49 points, while Southwestern rounded out the top ten with 17 points.
-Eubank Elementary fourth grader Shelbie Black placed fifth in the NASP Kentucky State Archery Tournament in her grade division. Black fired a 266, which included six center circles, to qualify her for the NASP Nationals in May.
-The Southwestern High School Dance Team competed at the Bluegrass Classic Championships on March 2, where they received 2nd place for their performance. Team members are Sarah Dick, Katlynn Hughett, Samantha Braswell, Keirstyn Correll and Cheyenne Burdine. The team is coached by Britani Shoemaker.
-The Lake Cumberland Splash team of Pep and Pizzazz competed on March 3 at the Bluegrass Classic Championships in Lexington, Ky., and brought home several awards. The Youth Splash team placed first for their performance and they were awarded with an overall Choreography award. The Tiny Splash team received a third place award in their division. The teams are coached by Britani Shoemaker and Melanie Gover.
Spring has Sprung — by Bill Mardis:
Beautiful, naughty, lovely, hateful, wonderful; acting like a child.
Soft breezes, slashed with cold rain; then a flurry of snow.
Suddenly the sun peeks from behind restless clouds.
Birds sing to the morning, greeting their mates. Robins listen for worms.
Storms, borne on wings of shifting winds, growl in the west.
Thunder fusses with lightning, flinging hailstones.
Brave daffodils flaunt yellow trumpets; a balm to winter-tired hearts.
Southerly winds caress a sleeping earth, tinting hillsides green.
Tulips are waiting to bloom.
Brooks, bubbling to the brim, sing in rapids. Minnows leap for joy!
Redbuds edge woodlands in pink; then come shocking white dogwoods.
These are promises of a walk along a woodland trail.
Days are longer now. Nights are brief.
Shadows shrink beneath our feet.
Springtime is fickle, but nice.
A Word from Your Humble Reporter, Bill Mardis:
Friends, I ain’t never seed nothin’ lack hit an’ your humble reporter is ugly ‘nough fur twins. That’s a fack, friends. I wuz so ugly when I wuz born’d they sed my Paw slapped the wrong end. I wudn’t born’d in no horsepistal. Ol’ Doc dulivered me at home an’ they scorched my belly band over the flue ‘uv a coal oil lamp.
