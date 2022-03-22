The family of Dr. Harold Brown had vibrant and caring ways of describing the late religious leader.
“I considered him royalty,” said his wife of 63 years, Greta Brown. “… He was my pastor, my protector, and my provider, and he fulfilled all those roles excellently. I never doubted his love. I never doubted him as a man. He loved God with a vengeance. He loved the word of God. He was a gentleman’s gentleman, and a leader’s leader.”
Dr. Brown’s son, Dan Brown, added, “He was, like I was his best friend, and people who had the opportunity to know him – I’ve had people come up and say, ‘He was like a father to me.’ I think that was the thing that differentiated him. That’s why the loss is so great, and the impact is so wide. Because every place he went, he took his heart.”
Dr. Brown, the former paster of Oak Hill Baptist Church, a driving force behind the Somerset Christian School and well known leader within the community, passed away Friday at the age of 80.
When he wasn’t busy leading worship at church, he was busy with one of the 13 foreign mission trips he ministered in, leading a daily radio broadcast called Basics for Living, or championing the cause to educate on the Ten Commandments.
“He took the position that we can’t expect the 10 Commandments to be on the walls in our courthouse, etc., if they’re not up in our houses, and so we spent a whole year just teaching and learning the 10 Commandments,” Dan Brown said.
That led to then County Judge-Executive Darrell BeShears to put the 10 Commandments back up at the Pulaski County Courthouse.
“And the rest is history,” Dan Brown said. The act of placing the 10 Commandments in the courthouse led to a lawsuit and the ultimately unsuccessful attempt to keep the religious teachings posted there.
“About six years later, my dad and I were sitting in Washington, D.C., in the halls of the U.S. Supreme Court listening to our attorney argue the case of putting them back up. That was quite a big deal,” Dan Brown said.
Greta Brown said her husband kept up with politics throughout his life.
“He was interested in all the candidates that would be pro-life and stand for the Bible and be strong in their conservative values,” she said. “He would speak up for them because he wanted to see conservatism in our counties. He stood strong in those areas.”
Dr. Brown also had his fun side as well, with Greta pointing out that he would put up lights on the church for Christmas.
“He lit up that building, and you could see it from [U.S.] 27, coming up the hill,” she said.
The family has other fond memories of Christmas activities. “He had live nativities at the church,” Greta said. “He almost had a grandchild born in that live nativity – we barely got to the hospital that night. He was the first one to put up lights and put a nativity scene in front of the church.”
There were also fond memories of Thanksgivings, where the two of them would host a Thanksgiving dinner at the church on the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Greta Brown said the couple didn’t eat during that meal, but instead took their meal home to eat later so they could spend time talking with everyone else during that dinner.
“When it was over, we’d take our meal home, and we’d go to the barn, and we’d ride our horses all Thanksgiving evening, back when there wasn’t a [Ky.] 914. We could ride in those fields all the way over to [Ky.] 80. That was our Thanksgiving afternoon,” she said.
Even in his supposed retirement, Dr. Brown kept busy with helping the community, Greta said.
“After he retired from the pastorate – preachers never retire – he transferred his love and compassion to the Somerset Christian School,” she said.
Dr. Brown had plans for such a school for 15 years, and in his “retirement” he was able to join with other local pastors and leaders who could help get those plans off the ground.
“Then he established the Somerset Christian School Foundation, and he went out and raised thousands of dollars for different things for the school, the most recent being their SmartLab,” she said.
“… He raised money for that big cougar sitting out in front. He loved that. He loved those kids. He would talk to those kids in the hallway and disturb the teachers to no end. I guess they probably would preferred he wouldn’t do that, but he loved children,” she laughed.
Dr. Brown’s funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Oak Hill Baptist Church. A visitation will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with a second to be held Saturday from 8 a.m. until time for the service.
Southern Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
Dr. Brown’s full obituary can be found on page A3 of Wednesday's edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
