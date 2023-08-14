The Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad North Station will now officially be named the Rescue Squad Paul Coomer Station after former chief Paul Coomer, whose tenure in the squad stretches back more than half a century.
On Saturday, the members of the Rescue Squad along, with their friends and family, hosted a retirement party for Coomer.
Coomer’s wife, Lillian “Lil” Coomer, sat with him, but as she mentioned, “I’m not retiring though,” she said with a laugh. “I’m going to stay his wife.”
Coomer, based on testimony of his friends and peers, made what the Rescue Squad is today. He’s known best for his skills as a master diver.
“Paul knew the waters … he knew every nook and cranny in them. If you had a water rescue, Paul knew where he was going,” said Keith Price, assistant chief of the rescue squad.
Asst. Chief Price has been with the squad more than 15 years. As a result, he’s worked alongside Coomer for most of his professional life.
Said Price, “The trucks and the equipment that we have is due to Paul and his planning in the beginning to where we’re at now.”
Ultimately, Price felt Coomer’s service as chief showed that he was a man who got the job done and was able to wield resources effectively.
The Rescue Squad was formed out of the Somerset Fire Department, which created the squad when they identified a void in their services. At the behest of the late Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron, Coomer joined the burgeoning Rescue Squad in 1973 to address all non-fire-related emergencies.
Coomer quickly realized that the squad needed to grow to meet the needs of the community and began working with other emergency organizations around Lake Cumberland to create a mutual-aid network. At this time, mutual-aid was not yet widely practiced, making Coomer and the other Kentucky emergency workers pioneers in Cumberland emergency response.
As chief, Coomer saw the squad evolve from one little boat and a truck to an outfit with two buildings full of equipment and staff with more than 30 members.
His accomplishments are well-documented, but his character and personality is what his fellow squad-members most love and admire.
“When we would go on a run, first thing he’d want to know is where we’re going to eat at, and where we’re going to get a cup of coffee,” said Price with a laugh. “But when we got there, Paul was all business.”
Jonathan Whitaker is no longer a member of the Rescue Squad, but he still made an appearance at Coomer’s retirement party to show his love for the former chief.
Whitaker had been a member since 1992, but he said he started as an “unofficial member” before that when he worked for his uncle Marvin Whitaker in his radio shop. The Rescue Squad regularly patronized Marvin Whitaker’s store to ensure their equipment was always fully functional.
Jonathan Whitaker said he also worked on the squad’s radios.
“I tried my hand at it,” said Whitaker. “Though I wasn’t real good at it.”
Whitaker called Coomer very personable and knowledgable.
“He knew what he was doing,” said Whitaker.
Current Chief of the Rescue Squad Derek Denney has only been chief since June, but has been on the team since he was 18 years old, making him a member of the squad for 12 years. He’s worked with Coomer that whole time.
“He’s an amazing asset to this county and the surrounding counties,” said Chief Denney. “He had a wealth of knowledge.”
Denney concurred with his teammates’ recollection of Coomer’s diving skills.
“He could find anything that was needed to be found in a short amount of time,” said Denney. “He just had a niche … same with man tracking. He just happened to know where everybody was.”
After his award was presented, many around the station recalled stories about Coomer and shared them with the rest of the attendees.
One woman said that Coomer trained her in scuba diving.
“I didn’t know how to swim,” recalled the woman. “I said ‘What do I need to do if I run out of air?’ And Paul said ‘Look at the bank and walk out.’”
One squad member became emotional speaking about Coomer. He claimed to know him since they were children.
“Every time we was out going fishing or hunting or ‘nother, his pager would go off and Paul would say ‘We gotta go,’ and I’d say ‘What do you mean we gotta go? We’re out here fishing,’” the man said inciting a laugh from attendees. “Then the next thing I know, he said ‘Well you might as well get in the squad and make it official.’ Shoot, I was helping him cut people out of squad before I was even in the squad.”
The man said he and Coomer spent years learning off each other trading tips about how to manage emergencies.
“I just enjoyed every minute that me and Paul ever spent together,” said the man.
Coomer is also long-time fan of Reese’s Cups. His team reminisced over how he hid candy throughout the station.
“I’m sure we’ll find them till the cows come home,” remarked Chief Denney.
The squad remarked that Coomer could be seen at the end of the workday taking a few pieces of candy out of the freezer and putting them in his pocket.
“They’re for Lil,” he would say, but his squad-mates knew the candy would never make it to his wife.
