Rand Paul’s visit to Somerset on Wednesday included a discussion with local leaders on Washington-related topics, including a Supreme Court ruling against the EPA, economic issues, foreign spending, gun control and his thoughts on who the prime players might be in the 2024 presidential election.
The discussion was held at the CoreTrans building, just after the business was honored by Paul for being the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.
Paul tackled the topics in an informal discussion that was led off by Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue asking Paul’s opinion about recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions.
The most important decision, in Paul’s eyes, was the one against the EPA in which the court said the agency was not granted the authority by congress to enact policies to curb power plant emissions.
Paul said he hoped the decision paved the way to prevent other agencies from overstepping the authority that has been granted to them by Congress.
“It’s not the presumption that the regulation is legal and complies. The presumption is going to be that the law says ‘this’ and you have to prove you comply. Changing that burden, I think, is going to change a lot of the excess regulations that we’ve got now,” Paul said.
He acknowledged that the blame for allowing agencies to make regulations lies with Congress itself for giving agencies the ability to write the rules. The problem, he said, was that the head of those agencies could write those rules they way they wanted without further congressional oversight.
“We have over 100 regulations every year that costs the economy $100 million each,” Paul said, which adds to the country’s overspending problems.
And speaking about financial problems, Paul took the administration of President Joe Biden to task for current inflation and the actions that led up to it.
“I think people are very, very unhappy when it costs them over $100 to put gas in their car,” Paul said. “And I think they are correctly blaming the party that runs the White House and Congress right now. Inflation, to me, is very simple, and it’s from too much money chasing too few goods.”
He said part of the blame lies with the stimulus checks Biden sent out last year, calling them “false hope” and a “bait and switch.”
Those funds have now been eaten up by the current inflation rate, he said. “Not only are you losing what the government supposedly gave you in those checks, we’re now going to unfortunately suffer the ultimate recovery, and that may be a recession.”
Paul also addressed the U.S. government’s spending on foreign aid, in which he pointed out that the U.S. has to borrow that money and “put it on our tab” because it doesn’t have the money in its own coffers.
“We give away $30 billion each year in foreign aid. … We’re borrowing money to send it to foreign countries. I would eliminate all foreign aid until we have a surplus,” Paul said.
That includes the aid currently being given to the Ukraine, which has been around $60 billion so far.
“It’s not that I’m unsympathetic,” Paul said. “Look, I don’t like Putin invading. If I was over there, I would be shooting at him too if I were a Ukrainian. But we’re giving away money that we borrow from China to send to Ukraine. So its fiscally not good for us, and we do have problems in our country.”
Paul told the group he felt there was a great chance that the Republican party would retake the House of Representatives, but a 50 percent chance of taking the Senate during the midterm elections.
As for who might run for President on either side? Paul was less sure.
“I think there’s a good chance Donald Trump’s going to run again,” he said. “I think there’ s a reasonable chance [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis might run, even if Donald Trump runs.”
When asked specifically if Trump could win, Paul said it’s possible for the Republican nomination, but he’s unsure if Trump could reclaim the presidency
“I don’t know. Biden is incredibly unpopular, and polls show right now Trump could actually beat him. The difficulty Trump has in overcoming, is how many people do you know that don’t have an opinion of Donald Trump? That’s sort of the problem, that there are people in the middle and you need to persuade them of your ideas. Forty percent of the country’s Republican, 40 percent is Democrat, and there’s about 20 percent in the middle. They all already have an opinion. Some of them were supportive of Trump – he did win the first election and the second one was pretty close – so I don’t know the answer.”
What does he think about the Democratic side? “I can’t imagine Biden will run. And I don’t think [Vice President Kamala] Harris is very popular either. It will be interesting. It will be the first time you have an incumbent president and having a significantly wide open primary.”
Another issue at the forefront of Americans’ thoughts right now is gun availability and safety, especially in light of recent tragic shootings such as the one in Allen, Ky., which claimed the lives of three law enforcement officers and a K9.
Paul was asked how he felt it was possible to keep both law enforcement and civilians safe without more regulations on the sale of guns.
His solution was to prosecute people – especially younger people – who are giving out warning signs they may turn violent.
“You keep hearing about these kids, and ‘Well, he had three run-ins with the police.’ How come nobody prosecuted them? The kid in Buffalo [Payton Gendron] said he was going to kill his classmates and himself. That’s a felony. I don’t see a conviction. Why didn’t they prosecute him?
“It isn’t so much red flag laws or gun restrictions. Let’s start prosecuting the kids that are threatening other kids. That is a felony, you’re not allowed to do that. ... As much as I’m for the second amendment, I’m pro more insistence on prosecuting the kids that are sending off these signals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.