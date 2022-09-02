The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office is advising motorists that paving will take place this coming on Ky. 914 and Ky. 80 in Somerset.
On Tuesday, September 6, contractors will be paving along Ky. 914 between the intersection of U.S. 27 (mile point 6.2) and Cedar Grove Road (mile point 8.4).
Then on Friday, September 9, crews will resurface a portion of Ky. 80 beginning at the intersection of U.S. 27 (mile point 18.8) extending east of the intersection of Ky. 914 (mile point 21.8).
Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zones. Work is expected to take place approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the areas and to pay close attention to signage.
The dates and duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.
For Kentucky's latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
