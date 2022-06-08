The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that there will be intermittent ramp closures at Exit 78 (Nancy) on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway this Thursday, June 9, and Friday, June 10.
The ramp closures, according to highway officials, are necessary as crews perform paving operations.
Work will be performed both east- and westbound. Motorists should seek alternate routes while this work is addressed.
For Kentucky's latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
