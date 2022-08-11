The Pulaski County School Board met Tuesday to prepare for the start of the new school year for the entire PC district.
“Hopefully this will be a normal start to the year compared to the last two years,” remarked Superintendent Patrick Richardson as the meeting opened.
Many items were covered in the meeting, but the bulk of the time was spent on the Wellness Centers that will be built for both the Northern and Southern sides of the districts.
Still in the early planning stages, the board approved the schematics that were brought forward by Architectural Designer Steven Toby who briefed the board on the engineering that went into the building.
“Differences you see from last month to this month is things have just progressed a little further,” Toby said.
A pair of televisions displayed the schematics as Toby spoke, and showed off the designs Toby had spent the last several months pouring over.
“Where we’re at in terms of design, the consultants are on the move,” said Toby. “My mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineers are anxious to get started, so this is the last step before I turn them loose.”
The designs of the interior of the buildings are virtually identical to each other, though obviously structurally and materially different to account for differences in the sites the two facilities will be build on.
“As far as overall design schemes, we’re trying to keep going along with the ‘keep-everything-equal’ theme between the North and the South.”
Toby had been toying with color palettes and is hoping to land on a color that’s “just right” to pair well with the North’s maroon. He recalled the use of gold during his time in school and felt the need to avoid it.
“You pair the maroon with the gold, and you start looking like Ronald McDonald,” he said with a laugh.
The working color is black and will be subject to change as the design progresses.
Concerns were raised on enough parking spots being preset, and Toby assured the board that the number of parking spots will fit the code of the building, and enough parking will be provided for staff that will be in the building “on the regular.”
Toby showed the locations of each facility near the campuses of the Northern and Southern Middle Schools respectively and clarified how they will fit in with surrounding infrastructure.
Toby then showed the schematics which reflected the floor designs and showed that they reflected code and the exact necessities of the building. This included restrooms both on the bottom and top floor of the facilities and a three-lane track which winds around the top floors of each building. The floor section will feature two basketball courts, a space for a volleyball court, and small pull-out bleachers.
“These will be the schematics you all will be voting on,” he said as he showed the black-and-white floor plans.
He also admitted most people find the schematics quite boring, though he called it “my bread and butter.”
In an interview following the meeting, Toby said the process of design for the schematics is rigorous and difficult to summarize. He said that the specific schematics will take about six months to complete and referred to the length of the schematics along with building specifications as “a book.”
“I’ve been working on this particular project since June,” said Toby. “I’ll be done with the project documents in November.”
He said, though the schematics are complicated, the buildings themselves are not intricate in design, essentially similar to other gymnasiums in broad strokes.
“It’s a rectangle,” said Toby. “There’s still a lot that goes into it, because you still want it to function well. You want it to look as nice as you can make it. Even though it’s just a box.”
Toby said Geotechnical Engineers (or Geotech) are expected to be on each site this week to evaluate the land the facilities will be built on.
Larry Bryson, the board’s attorney asked Toby if Geotech would be able to detect sinkholes in the sites.
“That’s the goal, but you never know where a sinkhole is going to open up in this county,” Toby said. “I think we’re all fairly well-aware of that. The goal of Geotech is to avoid building on top of one… if you can.”
Toby said that the selected sites could possibly contain sinkholes given the massive cave system that runs under the State, however he said that Geotech will be able to inform the structural and site design engineers to keep them aware of the locations and depth of the sinkholes.
Were a sinkhole to open, says Toby, the buildings’ foundations will be designed to ensure the integrity of the structure remains intact.
“Some sites are better than others. Some poor sites require bigger footers, thicker foundations in order to support the building,” said Toby. “Geotech is just a really good tool to inform us what we need to do to make the building last a good, long time.”
The process the Geotechnical Engineers will undertake will involve drilling a few holes about 4 inches (10.16cm) around to take a “snapshot” of the earth. A final hole will be drilled to “refusal”—the depth at which the drill hits bedrock.
Toby warned refusal drilling can be expensive but said only one will be necessary for Geotech to get an accurate understanding of the earth.
“Given where these projects lay, one hole should be indicative of where bedrock lays on all of them,” he said. “Everything happens with the budget in mind. You don’t want to spend public funds poorly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.