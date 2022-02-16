Welcome home, champs.
The Pulaski County High School cheerleading squad received a hero’s welcome at the PCHS gymnasium Tuesday night as they walked in carrying the trophy they earned this weekend.
The squad took first in their division at the UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) Nationals in Orlando Florida.
After flying back into the state, the girls’ bus was escorted into Somerset and brought straight to their home court, where family, friends, teachers and fellow students were waiting to shower them with love – and confetti – to celebrate their achievement.
Senior Erin Atwell appreciated the school’s efforts to give the girls a heartfelt homecoming.
“I’m very grateful our community came out to support us,” she said. “It was awesome to have cars following us all the way here. It was just amazing to see a community come together for a bunch of athletes that felt the love all weekend long.”
Fellow squad members and seniors Zoey Hampton and Rami Todd were equally appreciative.
Hampton called the celebration “emotional,” while Todd said, “I think it just shows how many people support us, not just parent-wise, but school-wise.’
Todd then pointed out that both the boys and girls basketball teams were in the audience, as were many of the girls’ teachers.
“It was so heartwarming,” added the squad’s coach Aislynn Frei. “The girls were blown away by the amount of people who were here to support them.”
Frei went on to say that the history of the team since she came on board as a coach was something she was proud of.
"The legacy that Pulaski County Cheer is building is truly something special,” she said. “Since 2017, the Pulaski County cheerleaders have made it to finals every single year at the national level. Their lowest finish was in 2017 where they landed ninth in the nation. Since then, Pulaski County cheerleaders have successfully been in the top four the last five years. In 2019 Pulaski County cheerleaders won their first national championship. In 2021 this program won their first ever state title. Here we are in 2022, and this amazing group of athletes has done it again. Two championships in four years is truly remarkable. They are definitely making themselves known in the cheer world.”
Atwell added that one of the strengths the team has is the diversity and difference in ages of the girls.
“We have a lot of younger girls, which is a blessing because that ensures that our team will continue to grow in ability and leadership,” she said.
When asked what she thought the squad’s strengths were, Hampton said, “Working together is a big one.”
Todd added, “I feel like this was the first team that was bonded so well, that genuinely felt like a family. There was never a time there was a divide or anything.”
So how do the girls feel about being champs?
Atwell said it was overwhelming. “In 2019 when we won, it took me about two months to process that one. I’m still kind of in shock that we did it again.”
Todd said, “I feel like all the hard work and everything we put in, it all paid off, just for this moment.”
