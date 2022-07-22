Under an unforgiving sun, a queue 40 strong patiently awaits promised Deep Fried Oreos and Funnel Cakes generously dusted with powdered sugar.
The moist Kentucky air clings to the body like plastic wrap. It mingles with the smells of cooking oil and sweat making one beg for a breeze. A ferris wheel that looks like it’s seen better days dutifully spins a fresh load of smiling couples. People had come prepared for the heat with the loose-fitting clothing and water bottles almost as tall as the children who drank from them. The “Star Scream,” a type of amusement park ride called a “Swing Ride” that suspends people in benches fills the sky on approach. Children race around unfettered by any obligations. Summer will never end.
And all this because the Pulaski County Fair came back to town.
The PC Fair has been the destination for people in Southeast Kentucky and beyond for decades.
Equipment and activities this year and every year are provided by Kissel Entertainment.
The organization has been running fairs since 1932, helping towns all across the American south find fun and community.
Morgan Carter and Greg Huffman pushed their baby Grayson in a stroller as they entered the fairgrounds. They said they had been to the fair several times over the years. “We’re looking forward to going on rides that [Grayson] can enjoy,” said Carter.
A group of kids sat on a bench waiting for the rides to start, including Sable who clutched their camera. “I’m really looking forward to getting lots of pictures,” they said. Though they admitted the heat was an obstacle to get over. The four kids joked about needing what they called “positive affirmations” to beat the heat.
“I’m cool. I feel like ice,” said Sable.
“I’m not melting. I’m not overheating,” Sable’s friend Viktor said and laughed.
Becky Williamson, who has provided first aid at the fair all week, says she just enjoys the atmosphere of the fair.
She remarked that she’s met many politicians during her time at the fair who have used the fair to promote their campaigns.
“I just like to watch people. You never know who you’re going to see sitting there,” she said.
Through her experience working first aid, she claims to have treated many over-heated fairgoers.
“We’ve had some pretty bad heat [injuries] in the past,” she continued. “But not this year so far, thankfully.”
Despite the heat, she says, people have been able to enjoy “a fun-filled week here in Pulaski County.”
