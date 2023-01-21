Following several months of planning, the Pulaski County school district’s new wellness centers for Northern Middle School and Southern Middle School opened up the projects to bids from various construction companies.
The board has been working to get the buildings through the schematic process since before the school year even started, and they are excited to finally break ground for the centers.
Bidding was opened up last Friday and quality bids came in faster than expected.
The bid packages given to the construction companies included one for the building of the Northern Middle wellness center only, one for the Southern Middle wellness center only, and one for both the Northern and Southern wellness centers.
About five companies bid on the various packages, but the company which ultimately was awarded the bid was Brett Construction who submitted bids on the final package meaning they will participate in the construction of both North and South.
Brett Construction’s successful bid was announced in a specially called school board meeting Friday. A Lexington company, Brett Construction was described as “pretty big time,” and the board appeared impressed with the company they had secured.
Nationwide, the company had done a lot of work with UPS and Fedex. In Kentucky, the company is currently building the University of Kentucky’s Christian Student Fellowship building.
The board unanimously approved the bid award. In Pulaski County’s upcoming February school board meeting, the board predicts they will be able to review Brett Construction’s contract and may vote whether or not to approve it.
The designs of the interior of the buildings are virtually identical to each other, though obviously structurally and materially different to account for differences in the sites the two facilities will be build on.
They facilities will be built near the respective middle school campuses.
Geotechnical Engineers had fully evaluated each site and believe that the buildings’ locations are adequate for construction.
It’s not yet known when the buildings will be completed. Estimates will likely be included in the future contract.
