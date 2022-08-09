The first August meeting of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court had nearly drawn to a close, with a motion to adjourn waiting for approval, when Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw brought up the topic of the Pulaski County Park beach.
In doing so, he brought up a subject that’s been a source of controversy for the Somerset City Council as well.
As Kelley was looking for a vote to adjourn Tuesday, having received the first and second motions, Ranshaw said he had a question. Kelley reminded him that the adjournment was ready to vote on, but Ranshaw continued, asking if there was an update on the beach.
That area of Pulaski County Park was closed the last week of July due to concerns about a possible fungus in the water. There had been a complaint of beachusers getting a rash that led to similar additional reports, and the beach remains off limits to parkgoers as the Lake Cumberland District Health Department is in the process of testing the water there. The park itself is still open, but Kelley noted last week that with summer almost at an end, the beach may not reopen this year.
Kelley told Ranshaw that there were no updates at this time, and Ranshaw responded by saying, “We’ve got a problem with the city putting leachate into the lake and stuff like that.”
Earlier this year, leading up to the May Primary Election, Somerset mayoral candidate Eddie Girdler alleged that the city’s water supply could be endangered by leachate, a liquid runoff from landfills that the city had accepted in order to treat it as a source of revenue.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has maintained that the city’s water supply is safe and that the wastewater plant is capable of handling the leachate, but the issue has proven a controversial one in city council meetings, and part of the concerns have been whether the leachate has contaminated the lake at all, as Girdler claimed that it could be “poisoning the environment of Lake Cumberland.”
Another complaint has come from McCreary County lawyer Darlene Price, who has claimed that because the wastewater treatment plant has had violations issued against it by the state for having too much E. Coli and suspended solids within its output, it was in no shape to be bringing in leachate from commercial landfills.
Kelley told Ranshaw that the beach issues were unrelated to the City of Somerset’s leachate issue; “It flows the other direction.”
Ranshaw continued, saying that “with this issue and that issue, we could be losing our tourism dollars.”
“I can’t control the leachate situation; I can’t control the lake,” responded Kelley. “It’s not treated, Mark. It’s a big body of water. If you go to take your family to the ocean, it puts them at risk. If you go play in the creek, fishing in the creek, you’re taking a risk.
“We are going to test the beach to make sure that there’s nothing that’s causing this that we could prevent,” he added, saying that there are a number of possible causes for contaminants in the water there, including a recent drought that prevented harmful substances being washed away, and an overpopulation of geese that “contributes to a lot of feces.”
He added, “If I was a parent, I wouldn’t bury my kid in that. People should know not to do that. It’s not a good situation when you’ve got all that feces down there.”
Ranshaw then asked if the county should consider no longer operating the beach area. Kelley said that officials would “weigh all the options.” He said that starting the beach was something that the court initially wanted to do and it received support from the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce; “It’s been very popular, but yes, it is a concern, and we’re going to get it tested and go from there. We want to comply with trying to keep it regularly tested and offer it as a public beach. That’s going to be a decision we have to make.”
Fifth District Magistrate Mike Strunk recalled the old beach at Burnside Island, itself a popular attraction in decades past, and noted that it was eventually closed for similar health hazard concerns with stagnant water.
Kelley reiterated that with only a few weeks left in what’s considered tourism season, the beach likely will not re-open this year.
He then asked Ranshaw if that answered his question. Ranshaw started again to say that he was concerned about tourism, and Kelley responded, “OK. Me too,” and called the meeting to adjourn.
In other Pulaski County Fiscal Court business:
• One of Pulaski County’s most decorated athletes, JP Vaught of Southwestern High School and now Centre College in Danville, was recognized by the court for his outstanding achievements in the sport of track and field.
Kelley read a resolution calling for the dedication of Patterson Branch Road as “JP Vaught Run.” The road will not be officially renamed, but will carry that extra title in honor of Vaught, a four-time national champion on the college level.
“We are blessed with greatness in our presence today,” said Kelley, acknowledging Vaught being in the audience for the meeting. “We’ve had this young man in our court before, John Paul Vaught ... We recognized him once before with a Pulaski County Colonel (designation) but since then, he’s decided that wasn’t enough, so he’s been working. He set all kinds of records as a high school student, school records, state records ... then he goes to college, and he’s named the college athlete of the year in his division. ... We’re proud of you, JP.”
In May, Vaught won his fourth title at the Division 3 level in the 200-meters at the NCAA National Championships, clocking in with a time of 20.55, He set a record for the fastest 200 meters in the history of Centre men’s track and field, the NCAA Championships, and all of Division 3 — and it was the second time in a little over a month that he had set the division record, when he won his third championship at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships earlier in the spring. He also repeated as the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Men’s Track Athlete of the Year.
He also won 100- and 200-meter titles in 2021, made All-American status three years in a row, and made the SAA Honor Roll in 2020 and 2022. He was a 2016-17 state champion in the 100-meter and 200-meters at Southwestern, state runner-up the next two years, and Region champion four years in a row. He was also a star football player for the Warriors, making All-County teams and breaking nearly all the school’s receiving records.
• Pulaski County Library Director Charlotte Keeney told the court that the library board agreed to take the compensating rate on this year’s tax, at 6.4 percent. Keeney said it’s down from the rate of 6.6 last year. The court didn’t have to vote on it, but accepted the report from the library.
“We like to see (tax rates) dropping,” said Kelley. “That’s a good sign.”
• The court approved a request to move part-time solid waste employee Jordan Chapman to Animal Control, a request from 911 Interim Director Beverly Haynes to advertise for a full-time employee, and a request by Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten to put properties on Cumberland Drive and Meadow Drive on the county’s mowing list.
