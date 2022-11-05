Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Kentucky. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 9 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&