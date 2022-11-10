Pride cometh before a fall, but this fall the Pulaski County School Board was as proud as they pleased when they showed off the accomplishments of teachers, students, and faculty members Tuesday.
The meeting began as usual with the adoption of the agenda and Superintendent Pat Richardson’s report. This report mostly comprised a recap of the test results that were released in October. While the test results did show some loss in knowledge for students, the students of Pulaski County, on average, outperformed many other schools in the Commonwealth which demonstrated a glimmer of hope for the recovery of learning for students since the end of the pandemic.
“Pulaski County Schools has a lot to be proud of,” said Richardson. “Our students and our staff have a lot to be proud of.”
Following the superintendent report, Principal of Burnside Elementary April Mounce gave a rundown of some programs that are making strides in elementary education.
First up was Amanda Cox who presented six students who had built three robots basically from scratch. These students were part of “Project Lead the Way.” A STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) program, Project Lead the Way helps give students hands-on experience with the type of technology that will be at the forefront of STEM fields when the students are old enough to work with them.
“They are given real-word problems, and then they have to work together as teams to learn about the topic and solve these problems,” said Cox.
Being that building robots is an intricate and time-consuming task, the students had been working on the bots for months, and would even meet after school so that they test and debug their bots and ensure that the bots could perform their designated “jobs.” Two of the bots had the task of driving forward and tipping over a basket to release orange disks. The kids showed a demonstration of their bots, and they performed the task expertly.
The final robot had the job of spinning a wheel which would propel the orange disks several feet away. This bot also did its job successfully. The audience enjoyed tremendously the presentation, and many pointed out how noteworthy it was that the robotics team had so many girls as more women are greatly needed in STEM.
This ties in with what Cox sees as one of the main goals of the program—working with others to find unique solutions to tough problems.
The students will compete in a week with their robots and will then have the opportunity to troubleshoot and solve any problems they observe with their bots.
It was also confirmed that all the children on the robotics team do indeed watch Battle Bots.
Media Specialist at Burnside Elementary Janel Grider followed the robotics presentation to give an explanation for the school’s focus on 21st Century Learning Skills.
Grider described the learning as a focus on “soft skills.” Soft skills are skills that are useful in every job settings.
“These are foundational skills that students need in the classroom but also outside the classroom and future work places,” said Grider. “These skills include initiative, flexibility, leadership, learning, creative and critical thinking, communication, collaboration… they also need to be able to use their information, media and technology skills.
To demonstrate these skills, Grider showed a project that the students had been working on which was a trailer for the book “I Survived the American Revolution, 1776” by Lauren Tarshis. The trailer featured editing that was nearly on par with some high-budget Hollywood productions.
Grider said that projects like this can get students to read more and have a greater appreciation for literature.
Principal Mounce rounded out the Burnside Elementary presentations with a rundown of current challenges that students face, solutions, and success stories.
Next was a presentation of the award for Teacher of the Month. As usual, Krystal Goode presented the award. This month, Heather Garrison received the award. Garrison is a first grade teacher at Shopville Elementary School. She says that her favorite part of teaching is watching students grow and learn throughout the year. She enjoys spending time with her husband and daughter and going to the lake.
The meeting then readdressed the test scores and what they mean for the County. The financial report was approved, and the numerous building projects were approved.
