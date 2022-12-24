The Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC) celebrated their third annual Christmas giveaway Thursday, donating hundreds of gifts to the children of people who were spending Christmas in lockup and could not be with their children for the holiday.
Cars were lined up around the jail and into the road as family of those incarcerated drove up and had gifts brought to their children, who would not have to go with an empty stocking on Christmas.
In attendance was Santa Claus, who posed for pictures, but also the nefarious Grinch. Thankfully, he was surrounded by law enforcement and posed little threat.
Around a third of the gifts donated were donated directly to the jail or to the the Law Office of Jeremy A. Bartley, who helps organize the event and raise funds. The rest of the gifts were raised throughout the year by both PCDC and Bartley’s staff. Businesses like ALDI also donates a sizable discount for the initiative.
Bartley felt it was his duty as a citizen to serve in the event.
“This is a very much underserved population,” he said. “The folks that are here, they may or may not have allegedly done something that got them here. They may be working through an addiction issue, but a lot of them are still parents and still care very, very much about their children. A lot of people tend to forget about the folks in a correctional facility and, more importantly, about their children … Mom or Dad may not be home for Christmas, and this is the least we can do to kind of bridge that gap.”
PCDC Jailer Anthony McCollum echoed Bartley’s passion.
“Jeremy and I both agree that all kids deserve a Christmas,” he said.
“There’s not a kid that’ll be here today that did anything that they should be in trouble for. They should be on the good list,” Bartley added with a laugh.
The gifts were stored in the newly-constructed building behind the jail, and many had been bought according to the children’s requests. There were gifts filled with Backyardigan and Cocomelon toys. Many had dolls and action figures, and all of them were free of charge.
Bartley and McCollum had similar thoughts about the prisoners themselves — while not necessarily free of mistakes, the people held in jail still deserve to experience the spirit of Christmas.
“Jailer McCollum works daily with these folks. A lot of them are struggling with addiction … As a prosecutor, I knew that 90-plus percent of the cases I saw involved addiction. Whether it’s a violent crime or not … whatever it is, the underlying cause is addiction,” said Bartley.
“Most all over them here, at some point, it goes back to drug addiction,” said McCollum.
Bartley praised McCollum, saying that he was “proactive” in his support of inmates. McCollum declined to take too much credit, however.
“I think Jeremy and I both agree that we couldn’t do this without our staff … they’re the ones who put everything together. They’ve been awesome. We couldn’t do it without them … they go above and beyond,” said McCollum.
Bartley said that the commitment of staff caused some confusion that morning. People noticed large vans taking items out of his law office which caused some rumors to circulate.
“I got a text message today saying, ‘The word around town is that your office got raided by the FBI!’ They said there were vans pulled up and they were loading up boxes!” recalled Bartley.
He ultimately released tongue-in-cheek “damage control” to dispel the rumors. “I put a post on Facebook that said, ‘It’s a Christmas Miracle! We avoided the FBI this year!’”
