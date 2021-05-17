Aislynn Frei, the cheerleading coach for Pulaski County High School summed it up succinctly: “They made history.”
The PCHS cheer team rolled back into Pulaski Friday night as the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletic Association) Competitive Cheer State Champions for the 2.5 minute Medium Varsity Division, coming out on top over nine other teams.
And to top off the cheerleading pyramid, it was the school’s first State Title. In the five years Frei has been coach, the team has earned two third place finishes and one fourth place, but never a first.
“We’ve got a National Title, but we didn’t have a State Title. Goes to show you how strong Kentucky cheer is,” Frei said.
It’s been a different kind of season for cheerleading this year. Back in April, when the team took second in the Medium D2 Division, Frei pointed out that it was unusual to compete in the Nationals before the State Competition had even been held.
At the time, Frei described it as “having the Super Bowl before your regular season.”
Now, however, the accomplishment at State seems to be almost as significant as that National competition.
Not only that, Frei pointed out that usually the State competition is held in December.
“Longest cheer season ever, but this made it worthwhile,” she said.
She added that the girls on the team have handled the unusual circumstances very well.
“Our team motto this year was ‘Perseverance,’ and they have done that all season long.”
She continued: “Not every team is capable of persevering and building momentum for a year. They had the drive and determination. Most importantly, they had the heart and soul to be a champion. We are so thankful we were able to hang onto these athletes a lot longer than normal due to such a lengthy season.
Frei said the girls were elated with their performance and knew almost immediately that their routine was going to earn them high marks.
“They knew when they came off the mat that that was going to be the score to beat. They set the bar pretty high,” she said.
Frei said that she was proud of her team. “They worked so hard for it, so they were very deserving.”
The PCHS Cheer team consists of: Seniors Madisyn Dean, Adriana Fields, Abby Johnson, Kiley Kelly, Hunter Mayfield and Rami Todd; Juniors Erin Atwell, Zoey Hampton, Tori Inabnitt and Allie Molden; Sophomores Madalyn Baker, Taylor Brown, Gracie Fain, Emma Langford, Brylee Perkins, Morgan Whitis and Bethany Young; Freshman Adilynn Frei, Alivia Smith and Addie Wesley; and Eighth Graders Sophie Brown, Shelbie Harris and Abbey Wallin.
