Perseverance, determination and a little bit of hope brought the graduates of Pulaski County High School to the end of their high school journey. And they celebrated that ending with a lot of cheers and a few confetti cannons.
The 315 graduates making up the Class of 2021 achieved some major accomplishments during an era in which they had to often deal with a global pandemic that was outside of either their own or their school’s control.
Still, that class managed to earn “millions of dollars” in college scholarships, take care of family and friends and make that final push for their diplomas.
Principal Rodney McAninch said that throughout the year he has heard some people talk about their situation not being fair.
“I want you to know that I agree with you on one thing: You have missed out on a lot. But, in another life before I was principal, I was a history teacher, and the history teacher in me wants to leave you with this: There have been young people before you who have lost out on a lot. The Vietnam era. The Second World War. The Great Depression. A hundred years ago, a pandemic along with a World War. And before that a Civil War. These were terrible times for the young people who lived through them, but those generations met their challenges, and you will too.”
McAninch showed nothing but faith in the ability of the young men and women before him to become great members of society because of – not in spite of – living through a global pandemic.
“When you leave here today, your future is not yet written. It is as bright as the sunshine in which you will step into. And it’s my hope that you meet that future with the strength and the wisdom that has been gained from the things you’ve experienced in this past year.”
PCHS Class President Madalyn Dudley expressed her gratitude to those who have helped the seniors get them to where they are: The Pulaski Board of Education, the faculty and administration of PCHS, and “science.”
“Today is a victory. I can almost guarantee that at one point or another this year, every person in this room thought that this day would never happen. Let’s be honest, there were times that we didn’t know is any of us would survive long enough to see this day. But we are here in a gym that has been desperate to see its bleachers full and anxiously anticipating seeing the students who used to walk across this floor every day now walk across this stage.”
Dudley discussed how graduation is usually seen as the “end of an era,” but that for many of her fellow students the era of their childhood ended much earlier – in March of 2020.
“Class of 2021, we are unique in the fact we were forced to mature quicker than most high schoolers,” she told the crowd, due to having to find jobs to support their families during the pandemic, or taking college classes because some programs and extra activities were not available.
The seniors who walked across the stage to receive their diplomas did so in front of a crowd made up of only six family or friends of each graduate.
Many more watched the ceremony live streamed on the Pulaski County Schools Youtube channel. The video can still be seen by going to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGBKGbFBtFA.
PCHS’ Class of 2021 had 39 seniors graduating with High Distinction (a grade point average of 4.0 or higher), 54 graduating with Distinction (a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9), and 62 graduating with Advanced Diplomas.
