Kentucky High School Athletic Association social media posts have announced the death of Andrew Dodson, a Pulaski County High School football player who was injured in a Friday game.
“No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these,” the KHSAA statement said. “We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him and around our great Commonwealth. We also encourage all to seek out family and friends to walk through this difficult time together and talk through all the emotions that come with losing a friend, brother, comrade, child and teammate.
“We know in the hours, days, weeks, months and years ahead we will continue to remember his fighting spirit and passion for all things Pulaski County, as well as his deeply held beliefs about his time on earth and the following,” the statement continued.
Dodson, a junior tight end and defensive end, was injured in a spring scrimmage game being held at PCHS on Friday.
According to the Herald Leader, Dodson’s father Alan Dodson said he sustained a brain injury after being tackled while running the ball.
“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle,” said Alan Dodson was quoted as saying.
Andrew Dodson was wearing his helmet at the time.
The Herald Leader quoted his father as saying, “His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain. He had a major surgery to relieve the pressure and has never awakened. He has been fight(ing) for his life on total life support.”
According to Pulaski County Schools Assistant Superintendent Matt Cook, counselors and pastors were made available for Dodson’s teammates and coaches at Grace Baptist Church on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.