It was a unique graduation for a unique class of Maroons.
In the Saturday morning ceremony both Class President Parker Sellers and school Counselor Kathryn Claiborne pointed out that the students in the Pulaski County High School Class of 2022 achieved the goal of graduation despite going through the COVID-19 pandemic as well.
“Just yesterday it feels like we were walking in these doors as freshmen. We survived a pandemic and high school together, two major accomplishments,” Sellers told his fellow graduates.
Claiborne said that those who had earned their diplomas, those who graduated with advanced diplomas and those who had graduated with distinction did so while having to attend classes virtually, many over the course of two school years.
While Saturday was the closing of that chapter, Sellers reminded his classmates that it was a day of celebration.
“Today is not a day to be sad, though. It’s just the beginning of a lifetime of success and happiness. One season of our lives closed, and another season begins. We have been equipped by our school for our future.”
And as for the school itself, Sellers made his feelings known about how he felt graduating from PCHS versus the other options for public education in the county.
“Thank you God for making us Maroons and not one of the other two. Hallelujah!” he said to a round of cheers and applause.
Principal Rodney McAninch, himself a PCHS graduate (of the class of 1992), told the group how proud he was seeing them make it to graduation, dealing with the challenges and struggles, but also accomplishing great achievements and triumphs.
“You have persevered and kept moving forward toward that goal of a diploma, and along the way you’ve made some of the very best friends that you’ll ever have, [and] have had experiences that you will remember fondly all of your lives,” McAninch said.
He also pointed out that the students have had mountains of support in the form of those who turned out to the PCHS gym to watch them pick up that diploma.
“I want you to turn to look around this gym, and I hope you see the people in the bleachers, the families, the friend that have been with you along the way,” he told the students. “I hope that you can feel the pride and the joy that they have as they watch this milestone in your lives. Getting to be up here on this stage is a privilege, and each year I get to see in their faces the happiness and the love that they have for you.”
A total of 267 students walked across the stage to accept their high school degrees – most carrying cans of soda that were handed to administrators and dutifully placed in a cooler.
For the PCHS class of 2022, 32 students graduated with High Distinction, 61 graduated with Distinction, and around 57 earned their Advanced Diplomas.
Claiborne said the students had also been awarded “millions of dollars” in scholarships.
For those who want to view the video of PCHS’s graduation ceremony, it can be found at the Pulaski County Schools YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p1AHW_93CM.
