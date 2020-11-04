Going over the tape is an essential part of any football team’s post-game process.
Usually, however, it has more to do with missed assignments and explosive plays than identifying the source of racial slurs.
In updating the Commonwealth Journal on the situation at Pulaski County High School following accusations made about last Friday’s game against Tates Creek High School in Lexington, Pulaski Superintendent Patrick Richardson said the school is trying to identify any students who might have made racially insensitive comments toward opposing players by reviewing footage of the contest.
“(Tates Creek) gave us certain plays of the game film (where) they felt like those interactions took place,” said Richardson. “They wanted us to look and see if we could identify any of the places, but we’re not finished with that investigation yet.”
Delaying the process is the number of COVID-19 cases the team is dealing with currently. With so much of the team quarantining at the current time, Richardson said, it makes it more difficult to find out who did and said what during the game.
Asked if they’d been given anything more specific, like jersey numbers, to identify potential offenders, Richardson said he “can’t really say” about that, but reiterated that the school is combing the game film for answers.
“We really have nothing new yet,” he said. “(Principal Rodney) McAninch, (Athletic Director Brian) Miller and Coach (John) Hines are checking into the leads they gave us, but there’s nothing new at this time.”
Richardson would like the whole situation to be wrapped up quickly.
“It goes without saying that this is not behavior we’d condone at any level,” he said. “Again, we’ve not been able to confirm the allegations. That makes it even worse. In today’s society, it seems you’re (seen to be) guilty whether you’re guilty or not, so we’re trying to be proactive and use this as a teaching situation.
“If we’re able to identify players doing the things they’re accused of, they will be punished,” he added, “and if we’re not able to determine the guilt of any individual, then we’ll try to use this as an educational situation and inform our boys of (the importance of) sensitivity.”
The Facebook group “Football of Kentucky DBA” on Saturday posted an email from a parent whose child plays for Tates Creek High School, the Maroons’ opponent on Friday night. The letter, attributed to Will Witherington, states that “several of the Pulaski County players used racial slurs degrading the black players of Tates Creek” and that the slurs used were “numerous and various.”
Witherington’s letter states, “The degrading and dehumanizing slurs the Pulaski players used could only have come from young men that had been ‘taught’ these slavery specific terms in order to use them. Let me be clear, the terms these young men used are historically known to be degrading and dehumanizing and that is exactly how many of the Tates Creek players felt, including my son, who is not even a black player. My son came home not talking about the loss, which he hated, but talking about the anger and shame he saw on his teammates’ faces as they were called these degrading and dehumanizing slurs.”
Pulaski beat Tates Creek 42-19 in Lexington last Friday.
