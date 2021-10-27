This weekend, two local high school bands are ready to march forward into their championship dreams.
Both Pulaski County High School and Somerset High School will be competing for a KMEA (Kentucky Music Educators Association) state title this Saturday. For the former, its part of a continued climb up the mountain of success; for the latter, it's an incredible leap forward after only having restarted the marching program six years ago.
Last weekend, Pulaski County, under the direction of Scott Sexton, placed fourth at the Class AAA East State Quarterfinals at Madison Southern High School. Competing in what Sexton called "one of, if not the, toughest regions," containing multiple former state finalists, Pulaski earned a score of 83.6 points, five points off the top score, and moved on to the semifinal stage this weekend.
"Our highest KMEA finish was in 2019 when we finished fifth," said Sexton. "We certainly have the potential to surpass that. We will have to overcome an extremely early draw for semifinals (going second) and an extremely tough field of bands filled of many previous state finalists, but our students are ready for that challenge."
The band is playing a show called "The Midas Touch," with music based on "Gold" by Imagine Dragons, "In Paradisum," by Karl Jenkins, and music from the film "Angels and Demons" by Hans Zimmer, as well as original music by Eric Hale.
Pulaski County performs at 10:15 a.m. at Boyle County High School in Danville. If they advance to the final six in Class AAA, finals will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Field at the University of Kentucky.
Sexton said the band has had a "really great season full of Grand Champion and first-place" finishes at various contests. In addition to the KMEA contest, Pulaski County will also be competing in the MSBA (Mid-States Band Association) Championships in Cincinnati on November 6 and the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis on November 12-13.
The COVID era played havoc with the marching band world last year, as Pulaski's regular circuits, KMEA, MSBA, and Bands of America all cancelled their season. Other organizations went with virtual competitions however, and Pulaski did well, winning multiple national championships in this new, altered format.
Now that things are back to normal with KMEA however, Pulaski is looking for their best-ever finish. Somerset, however, is already enjoying theirs, and has the opportunity to improve on it this Saturday.
From the 1960s through the ‘90s, the Somerset High School marching band experienced varying amounts of success on the field, but in the early 2000s, stopped its competitive efforts as a result of directorial philosophies when Beverly Stevenson became the director. Upon being hired in 2014 to guide the band program, Megan Lenox, who directs with her husband John, managed to get the marching dimension put back in place.
“When I interviewed for this job, (Principal Wes) Cornett and the administration here at Somerset really wanted this to happen,” said Megan Lenox in an interview at that time. “They though that it would be a great experience for the kids, and a lot of the parents wanted it to happen too, because they would drive by Southwestern or Pulaski County (high schools’ bands) putting in all these hours and say, ‘Man, we could have a really great competitive program at Somerset. Why aren’t we doing this?”
Greatness has already found its way into Somerset's path as of this season. Despite last year's setbacks, Somerset put together a season that saw them place second overall in Class A East last Saturday in quarterfinals at Bourbon County, and advance to this Saturday's semifinals. With a score of 70.7, Somerset finished solely behind Williamstown by only six points, ahead of the likes of Nicholas County, a former state champion, former finalist Lloyd Memorial, and longtime Somerset all-sports rival Danville and another previous state champion.
"This is the highest quarterfinals placement for the Somerset High School Band in the history of the band program," observed John Lenox in a message to the Commonwealth Journal.
Semifinals for Somerset will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Kroger Field; Somerset performs at 12:30 p.m., and finalist placements are announced at 1 p.m. Class A finals will begin at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon on the same field.
The band is performing a show titled "Skid in Broadside," with music composed by former Somerset band member Jimmie Hafley, a Senior Music Education Major at Morehead State University.
Local individuals are urged to go and show support for both bands competing on Saturday.
Southwestern High School, the other public high school band in the county, finished in the top 10 of Class AAAA East last Saturday at Bourbon County. They didn't advance to the semfinals, but director Austin Gilliatt posted on Facebook earlier this week, "... I am incredibly proud of (Saturday's) performance and the progress that was made throughout the season. Most importantly, we had FUN! What a fantastic and enjoyable season we've had. Great memories were made, new experiences had, and lifelong friendships formed. I love this group, this show, and these seniors."
