Even in death, it pays to look your best! That’s why some high school students from Pulaski County High School organized to clean up some headstones at Somerset Cemetery.
It was a school project that their English teacher gave them. The students had to do some act of service or volunteer work. There was no set criteria for the assignment other than “it has to be your idea and it can’t be for another class or extracurricular.”
The students asked to use the tools in the maintenance shed and got right to work scrubbing off the dirt and debris that had formed on people’s grave sites from being exposed to the elements.
Headstone maintenance isn’t something that’s regularly done in cemeteries, so the staff was very gracious to the students for their work.
“People don’t really get to go out there and visit their own family’s headstones, and some of them are in kind of bad condition,” explained Samantha Shannon, one of the students who helped organize the group. “It was just a nice thing to get to go out there and clean them for people that don’t have anyone to clean them or don’t get to.”
The students who assisted Shannon were Chloe Sears, Kylee Haste, Lucy Fletcher, Maddy Vanhook, Tyler Petrie, and Shelby Creech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.