Officials have still not determined which Pulaski County High School football players — if any — spoke racial slurs to their opponents during Friday night's game.
The Facebook group "Football of Kentucky DBA" on Saturday posted an email from a parent whose child plays for Tates Creek High School, the Maroons' opponent on Friday night. The letter, attributed to Will Witherington, states that "several of the Pulaski County players used racial slurs degrading the black players of Tates Creek" and that the slurs used were "numerous and various."
Pulaski County High School officials have made apologies to the Lexington school — including Superintendent Patrick Richardson, Principal Rodney McAninch, Athletic Director Brian Miller, and Head Coach John Hines — but it's been unclear so far exactly which students were involved and what was said.
"We have been working with Tates Creek coaches and administration, trying to find someone who can corroborate the allegations," said Richardson. "At this point in time, they have not been able to give us a name or position or jersey number."
Added Richardson, "At this point in time, what we're looking at is doing some educational courses with our kids and (will) just try to make it a learning experience for them, unless we can at some point find out who made the supposed comments."
On Saturday, Hines told the Commonwealth Journal he spoke to Jon Smith, head coach for Tates Creek, on the phone: "He told me he did not hear anything derogatory that was said." Neither did Smith's coaches or the officials, reported Hines. However, Smith "said his players told him that some of our players called them these derogatory names."
Added Hines, "No one can give me a jersey number or say, 'Hey, this guy said this.'" He said he talked to a number of players on the Maroons and no one heard "anything close" to what is being alleged.
However, Hines was upset about the very possibility that the players in his charge might have behaved this way and apologized to Smith, adding that he would gladly apologize to anyone else at Tates Creek if needed.
"It will be addressed (with players), I can promise you that," said Hines. "We certainly would not condone that behavior in any way.
"We have all types of players on our team: We have African-American players. We have American Indian players. We have Hispanic players. We have white players," he continued. "We have never had any kind of racial problem ... nor would I tolerate one."
Pulaski's players "have always been very tolerant of others," added Hines, "so this is quite shocking for us to hear."
Witherington's letter states, "The degrading and dehumanizing slurs the Pulaski players used could only have come from young men that had been 'taught' these slavery specific terms in order to use them. Let me be clear, the terms these young men used are historically known to be degrading and dehumanizing and that is exactly how many of the Tates Creek players felt, including my son, who is not even a black player. My son came home not talking about the loss, which he hated, but talking about the anger and shame he saw on his teammates' faces as they were called these degrading and dehumanizing slurs."
Pulaski beat Tates Creek 42-19 in Lexington on Friday, a return for the Maroons' 38-7 Senior Night loss to the Commodores last season.
Witherington said that he included each school's head coach, athletic director and principal in the sending of the email as well as "the head of the KHSAA and the director of officials for the KHSAA," referring to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
He suggested Pulaski County leadership offer an apology to Tates Creek players, coaches and families; that the school's leadership require a course or training in racial sensitivity; that the KSHAA investigates and implements ways to penalize players and programs for hate speech; and that Tates Creek, or even all Fayette County, agree to boycott any events with Pulaski County until the previously mentioned measures are completed.
"This should not be," said Witherington. "We have to DO better and we have to BE better for this next generation of young men and women!"
Richardson said on Saturday that he received the letter from the Tates Creek parent Saturday morning and reached out to him as well as Manny Caulk, superintendent of Fayette County Schools, to offer an apology to the Tates Creek school community.
"(The call) was just to let him know that's not what we're about in Pulaski, and that we would be doing an investigation to determine what students were involved and deal with them," said Richardson. "We have also asked their school staff if they can identify any numbers that would help us in our investigation."
He added, "Any time a race issue is involved, it's not good. We don't want our school system to perceived in that manner. We want to show the best side of our community and our school system when we go visit places. It's just not something you ever want."
Somerset High School alum Marty Mills is the principal at Tates Creek High School. The Commonwealth Journal was unavailable to reach him for comment on Monday. Also unavailable was that team's head coach, Smith.
The Lexington Herald-Leader quoted Caulk's response to the matter, voicing appreciation for Richardson's "sincere outreach ... and his willingness to embrace this as a teachable moment and take appropriate action.“
Caulk was also quoted as saying, “The language used on the football field Friday night was abhorrent and we welcome his support to reject racism. ... We also believe the referees had an opportunity to address it at the time it occurred and are disappointed that even though our coach reported the behavior to the officials, no action was taken. There should be no tolerance for acts of hate, and we will follow up with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association to share our concern."
The Commonwealth Journal attempted to contact Joe Stephan, the head referee during Friday's contest, to ask what he observed. Stephan replied that "(a)s an official, it is inappropriate for me to comment on anything that occurred during the game," and directed any questions to the KHSAA.
In contacting the KHSAA, the Commonwealth Journal received a response attributed to Commissioner Julian Tackett, which read as follows:
"We continue to work with our member schools to try and review the allegations from this past Friday night. If, and I stress if, this type of conduct occurred, it is reprehensible and has no place in interscholastic athletics, now, in the past, or in the future. Our administrators have agreed by joining that they will maintain institutional control and as such, they are charged with the initial review. We must give them that opportunity and when completed, we can then make a determination if any additional steps need to be taken by our office. Our Board and staff remain committed to the principles of both institutional control and the learning laboratory of interscholastic athletics that presents itself for all of those involved.
Just in September, the Board of Control approved an amendment to its diversity policy statement for its expectation of the member school to specifically identify hate speech as an issue that must not be tolerated. We will continue the administrative steps to getting that policy amendment approved through the legislatively mandated process for our policies, and continue to highlight the prohibition on that type of conduct. In the interim, we will continue to emphasize these expectations to our member schools, officials, and all related constituencies."
Neither Hines nor Richardson could speak to what any potential punishment would be as of this time.
"It's impossible to say; I've never dealt with anything like this before," said Hines. "I don't know what the standard would be, but obviously it would not be tolerated."
