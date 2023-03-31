Two men were taken into custody on suspicion of having drugs after a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division operation.
France Allen Helton, 41, of Bronston, and Earl David Daulton, 55, of Burnside, were taken into custody Wednesday.
Helton has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Over 2 Grams, Methamphetamine) (Enhanced by Firearm), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Under 4 Grams, Cocaine) (Enhanced by Firearm), Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 oz.) (Enhanced by Firearm), second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified, Over 20 Doses) (Enhanced by Firearm), Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Failure to Wear Seat Belts.
Dalton was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Over 2 Grams, Methamphetamine) (Enhanced by Firearm), first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Under 4 Grams, Cocaine) (Enhanced by Firearm), second-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Over 20 Doses, Drug Unspecified) (Enhanced by Firearm), Trafficking in Marijuana (Less than 8 oz.) (Enhanced by Firearm), and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
According to PCSO, the incident began when detectives from the narcotics division were conducting surveillance on a suspected drug location.
Detective Trent Massey observed a vehicle, which was previously at the residence on Tateville Antioch Road, driving toward U.S. 27. Detectives began following the vehicle, which turned off in an attempt to avoid law enforcement.
Detective Tan Hudson conducted a stop of the vehicle on Antioch Church Road, where Massey and his K9 Leo arrived to assist.
Detectives then conducted a search of the vehicle and the vehicle’s occupants, and reportedly located baggies of methamphetamine in the driver’s pockets.
That driver was identified as Helton.
Detectives stated they also located more drugs in the glove box, including meth, Suboxone, marijuana and cocaine. A revolver was located under the passenger seat.
Detectives say they found around 91.46 grams of meth, 1.17 grams of cocaine, 22.5 Suboxone tablets and $2,630 in cash.
The case remains under investigation by Detective Hudson. The Pulaski County Narcotics Division was assisted in the investigation by Lieutenant Richard Smith of the Patrol Division.
Sheriff Bobby Jones asks if anyone has information about drug activity or any crime to contact the PCSO tip line at 606-679-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. People can also leave a tip on the PCSO webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
