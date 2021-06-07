The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation on a body that was found Sunday near railroad tracks within Pulaski County.
PCSO Captain Troy McLin confirmed Monday that detectives were called to the seen of a body on Sunday. He could not confirm any further details and said that more information may be available Tuesday.
According to the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office, the individual was identified as Travis Edward Morgan, 39, from Crittenden, Ky. An autopsy has been performed, but it could take several weeks for the results to be released.
The Commonwealth Journal will have more information as it becomes available.
