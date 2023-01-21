The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was busy over the last week, conducting several drug-related arrests.
First, on Thursday, January 12, PCSO and Sheriff Bobby Jones reported the arrest of Robert Dabney, 40, of Somerset, on charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and buying/possessing Drug Paraphernalia.
According to PCSO, the Narcotics Division was conducting an investigation and surveillance on a residence in the Dry Branch area. Detectives obtained a warrant, and around 6:48 p.m. they arrested Dabney after executing that search warrant.
PCSO stated that during a search of the residence, deputies located meth, digital scales, two handguns and baggies on a table.
Then, on Monday, PCSO took into custody four individuals during an investigation in Nancy.
PCSO stated that detectives for the Narcotics Division were in the Hickory Nut area of Nancy searching for Elizabeth Simpson, 33, when they located a vehicle known to be driven by her.
During a traffic stop of the vehicle, Lieutenant Daryl Kegley and Detective Tan Hudson discovered the vehicle was occupied by four individuals, with three having outstanding warrants.
Detective Massey deployed his K9, Leo, to conduct a walk around the vehicle.
That search uncovered suspected methamphetamine in multiple locations around the vehicle, according to PCSO.
Arrested were Simpson, who had a Pulaski County District Court Warrant for Failure to appear and was additionally charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Brenda James, 35, of Somerset, who was wanted on a Pulaski District Court warrant for Contempt of Court and was charged with a Probation Violation (for Felony Offense) and first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); Dylan Burton, 36, of Nancy, who was charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine); and Anthony Petyon, 45, of Liberty, who had two Pulaski District Court Warrants, one for Failure to Appear and one for Contempt of Court.
The third reported arrest from PCSO was of a Wayne County woman who was wanted on several warrants related to drug-related cases.
Jessica Brumley, 42, was arrested after a Tuesday traffic stop on East Mount Vernon Street.
Brumley had three outstanding warrants, one from Anderson County Circuit Court for Failure to Appear, and two from Wayne County Circuit Court for Failure to Appear.
On Wednesday, PCSO took a Somerset man into custody after a traffic stop in the area of Midland Farms on Oak Hill Road.
Christopher Spencer, 43, had five outstanding warrants, according to PCSO, and after a search of his vehicle he was charged with additional offenses.
According to Detective Hudson, a search of Spencer’s vehicle turned up 1.13 grams of Fentanyl, an additional 35.1 grams of suspected Fentanyl and digital scales.
After the traffic stop, a search of Spencer’s residence was conducted in which another 105.5 grams of Fentanyl was found, according to PCSO.
Spencer was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl), Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia, and Failure to or Using an Improper Signal.
Finally, PCSO reported the arrests of four Somerset residents on Wednesday evening after a traffic stop of a vehicle on South Main Street.
The incident began when Officer Andrew Payne of the Ferguson Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for traffic violations. During the stop, Detective Lieutenant Kegley, of the PCSO Narcotics Division stopped to assist, due to the vehicle being occupied by numerous individuals. Deputy Noah Wesley and Deputy Seth Gover also stopped to assist.
K9 Leo was deployed to do a walk-around of the vehicle, and Leo indicated the presence of illegal narcotics, according to PCSO.
During a search of the vehicle, around 20 grams of meth was located, PCSO stated.
Arrested in that incident were Wilma Hislope, 46; Addie Thompson, 24; Joanna Dyer, 54 and Evan Compton, 26.
All four were charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
Compton was additionally charged with first-degree Promoting Contraband when detention center deputies stated they located an additional 77 grams of methamphetamine in an area where Compton had been during the booking process.
All suspects from all four incidents were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Readers are reminded that charges are accusations only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.