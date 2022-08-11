The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that happened Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county.
The Pulaski County Coroner’s Office identified Wesley L. Wall, 59, of Kings Mountain, as having been killed in the accident. His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
PCSO reports that the accident was a two-vehicle, head-on collision that took place on U.S. 27 in the Eubank area. The incident is still under investigation.
The Commonwealth Journal will have more information as it becomes available.
