Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Valley Fog Developing... Clear skies, light winds, and a still moist ground is helping areas of valley fog to develop and become dense late tonight. This fog will continue to expand through the night but likely remain the densest in the valleys. Visibilities will be below a quarter of a mile at times in the thickest of the fog. Be sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights when you encounter any fog.