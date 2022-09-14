The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Science Hill area of the county.
PCSO spokesperson Major Jeff Hancock stated that a male victim was shot more than once during the incident. The victim was flown out from the scene by air ambulance. No information was available on the severity of his injuries, but Hancock said the patient was alive as of press time Wednesday.
Hancock stated the reported shooter is cooperating with investigators and there is no danger to the public connected with this incident.
More information will be released once it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.