The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a person of interest in connection with a series of break-ins at storage units on Oak Hill Road.
PCSO said they are looking for a person by the name of Richard Randolph. The only description they gave is that he is between 50 and 55 years old.
PCSO and Sheriff Greg Speck asked that if the community has any information about the break-ins to call their office at 606-678-5145, call the tip line at 606-679-8477, or to leave a tip on their webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php.
The investigation concerns a break-in that took place at storage units on Oak Hill Road on November 13 which has already resulted in the arrests of several people.
Originally, PCSO arrested Timothy K. Hill, 32, of Sugar Tree Hollow Road in Tateville, charging him with Burglary and Theft by Unlawful Taking over $10,000.
That arrest took place on November 14.
On November 13, deputies responded to the report of a break-in on Oak Hill Road where several items were taken, including a zero-turn mower, a trailer and “several thousand dollars worth of tools and toolboxes.”
Surveillance photos showed a suspect with a U-Haul truck at the scene.
The next day, deputies located a truck fitting that description in a driveway on Tanglewood Drive. A search of that property turned up the zero-turn mower and other items.
Through their investigation, the Deputies learned that Hill was involved in burglaries of multiple storage units.
Other stolen property deputies were looking for included a washer and dryer, dining table set, a set of tools and a utility trailer.
On November 24, PCSO executed two search warrants at Tanglewood Drive and a Cedar Grove residence.
The Cedar Grove warrant resulted in the arrest of Jessie Delay, 43, and Amanda M. Delay-Colwell, 45. Delay was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants, and Delay-Colwell was taken into custody on an outstanding parole violation.
At the Tanglewood Drive residence, deputies arrested Michael Dunn, 60, of Lakeshore Drive, saying that he was not a person of interest in the break-in investigation, but he was found to have an active arrest warrant for a probation violation.
The investigation of the break-ins of the storage units continues by deputies Dan Pevley, Trent Massey, Kyle Edwards, and Brett Thomas.
Sheriff Speck attributes this success to deputies and staff working together and communicating to get the initial information out. "The Deputies worked hard to solve this case and return the property to one of the victims," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.