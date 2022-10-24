The one thing that can spoil Halloween fun like no other is finding something in candy that shouldn’t be there. That’s what happened this weekend at Firebrook Community Park in southern Pulaski County.
The park was hosting a “Trail of Treats” event on Friday night, a chance to get candy and have other Halloween fun in the park setting.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office learned shortly thereafter that someone had taken home a box of Nerds candy from the park which contained an item which appeared to be some kind of pill.
Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said the event was already over when the item was found.
“A resident took (the candy) home and they discovered it and called dispatch,” he said, noting that nobody was hurt as a result of the object being present.
Hancock said they ran a field test kit on the item and it presumptively tested negative for fentanyl, oxycodone, heroin, codeine, or methamphetamine. Further testing is being done at the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab to determine if it is any type of a controlled substance.
“Right now, we’re trying to figure out what it is,” said Hancock.
The sheriff’s office said on a Facebook post that they will get the results of these test as soon as possible and will release the identity of the tablet as soon as it’s known.
How the item got in the box, and whether it happened locally or elsewhere, is also currently under investigation; “We’d like to know that,” he said.
Added the sheriff’s office in its post, “Hopefully, this tablet will come back as containing no controlled substance or any type of legal medication.”
The sheriff’s office urged parents to be vigilant and inspect candy received as well as the packaging it is in.
“Nationwide there has been information put out of candy like Nerds and Skittles that have been laced with dangerous drugs,” stated the Facebook release. “The Sheriff’s Office does not feel that is the case here, however we do urge parents to inspect their children’s candy and the packaging for tampering before they allow them to consume it.”
Andrea Clue, a member of the Firebrook Community Park Board, told the Commonwealth Journal that the board was referring all questions to the sheriff’s office at this time as it’s an open investigation currently.
On the Firebrook Community Park Facebook page, the board made a post Friday night stating that they would keep people updated as they learn more.
“We are very much saddened to hear of such an incident occurring and take the safety of our community and our children very seriously,” read the Facebook post from the board.
